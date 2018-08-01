England v India, first Test, day one live: Ashwin removes Cook with a ripper, Rahane drops Jennings
The first of the five-match series begins at Edgbaston on Wednesday. Follow the blog for live updates.
Preview: Challenge of a five-Test series will require more than just naked aggression from Kohli and Co. Read here.
Live updates
After 9 overs, England 28/1
WICKET - ASHWIN REMOVES COOK WITH A BEAUTY! Oh what a ball. That’s an absolute ripper from Ashwin. Drifts in, from around the wicket, lands on a good length, dips, turns away enough to beat Cook’s defence and rattles off stump.
Cook gone for 13. Root walks in and strokes one through extra cover for a couple.
After 8 overs, England 25/0: Ishant continues and just concedes the single when he strays on to the bat. There is not too much bounce on offer, it must be said. Off the last ball, the ball angled away just dies down.
After 7 overs, England 24/0: Oh wow. After all the talk about making the most of the moisture early on and all that, Ashwin is into the attack in the 7th over. This has been a bizarre morning for India. Umesh understandably taken out of the attack though. Also, two left-handers in, so Ashwin might enjoy this. Good first over too, has a loud LBW appeal against Jennings turned down.
After 6 overs, England 22/0: DROPPED! Oh dear, India’s old foe. Ishant squares up Jennings with a lovely away swinger, it’s a healthy outside edge. It flies low to Rahane’s left at fourth slip, he dives in front of Kohli and puts it down. The captain is not amused, by the looks of it. Thinks it was his catch. (Although, it’s still debatable if he would have caught it... just saying!)
After 5 overs, England 20/0: Another expensive over by Umesh. He’s struggling to get his line and length here. Two boundaries in that over, first is off a short and wide ball and then one strayed on to the pads. Poor from Umesh here with the new ball.
Virat Kohli, meanwhile, looks a bit subdued.
After 4 overs, England 10/0: Another tight over from Ishant as he continues to use that angle away from the left-handers to good effect. That is what you’ll get from Ishant – steady line and length if he gets into a rhythm.
So about India’s team selection... Ashish Magotra weighs in:
Kohli is at it again.
Was it the lack of intent or was it a lack of form or was it the lack of Kohli’s confidence in Pujara?
The decision to drop Cheteshwar Pujara will be debated over the course of this match over and over again. Each time Dhawan comes out to bat. Each time a catch is dropped in the slips. Each time KL Rahul walks in. Each time India will find itself in trouble. Each time Kohli looks around for help. Each time the camera pans on Pujara in the dressing room.
Pujara scored only 172 runs in 6 County matches, 12 innings and averaged 14.33 with a high score of 41. In between, he scored 35 against Afghanistan. His form wasn’t the greatest and that planted a seed of doubt in Kohli’s mind. That seed has now grown into a beanstalk. But it wasn’t just that. If the Edgbaston wicket was a green top, Kohli would have still gone with Pujara. Instead, it looks like a good batting wicket — where the need of the hour might be to score quick runs and not just stay at the wicket.
Dhawan is also the only left-hander in the line-up. Having two right-handers open the innings would allow Anderson and Broad to quickly settle into a rhythm. A left-hander makes it that little bit more difficult if the batsman can stay there long enough.
Dhawan’s technique against the moving ball isn’t great but given that Shastri and Kohli are all about winning matches… not drawing them… this doesn’t come as a surprise. Yes, you have to feel for Pujara but Kohli, as is the norm, seems to carry the horses for courses policy a bit too far. It’s Pujara but others in the line-up should know, it might be them tomorrow.
After 3 overs, England 9/0 : 8 runs from that over. Umesh starts off his second over straying on to the pads of Jennings... first ball is glanced fine for four, second ball is flicked through midwicket for a couple. Umesh corrects his line, gets close to the umpire to get an outside edge off the next ball but strays on the pads again off the fourth ball for two more. Finishes with two dot balls.
After 2 overs, England 1/0: Wonderful first over from Ishant. First up, squares up Cook to induce an outside edge but it dies down before reaching the slips. He then goes on to beat Cook twice, with balls that are angling away – hint of seam movement off the pitch there. Good test this for England with one bowler taking the ball away and one bringing it back in.
03:35 pm: Not Shami but Ishant Sharma shares the new ball with Umesh.
After 1 over, England 1/0: Good shape into the left handers from Umesh to start off. India start with three slips and a short midwicket. Cook takes a single to cheers from the crowd – seems like a good number of fans inside the stadium.
03:30 pm: And like we had mentioned on these pages earlier, Kohli continues to maintain the record of not naming the same XI in two Tests ever.
03:29 pm: Alright the players are out in the middle... Umesh Yadav has the new ball in his hand. Cook and Jennings open.
03:22 pm: Among all the Test sides that have played at Edgbaston, India’s bowlers average a dismal 49.51, the worst among all nations. That would have to change in this match if India want a good start.
03:15 pm: Trying to make sense of India’s selection...
Ravi Shastri, in an interview recently, spoke about the importance of a good platform:
“The first 20-25 overs are extremely crucial. If you can come through that period [unscathed] then you get a set a good platform. Understanding your role, understanding what the team needs in those 20 overs, the discipline needed to see off those 20 overs and make sure you lose as few wickets as possible. Then you set up the game because we have enough ammunition in the middle order and lower order to take the game forward.”
He also spoke about Pujara:
“Pujara is an anchor. He has been one of the pillars of this batting line-up for a long time. You know what he does - he loves batting. We have seen once he gets in, he makes it count. He is one player who will really make it count and hold the innings together, so he becomes important.”
And today, Dhawan plays. Pujara’s dropped. Oh well!
03:04 pm: BIG NEWS... Confirmed. NO PUJARA! Rahul at No 3. Three pacers and Ashwin, the lone spinner.
“We were thinking of bowling first, wanted to get the maximum out of the conditions with the new ball. Looks like it’s going to be a good batting pitch overall. I think we have the bowlers to get into their batting lineup, we are very confident about our skillset. We are a team that doesn’t carry baggage. Three pacers and a spinner in Ashwin. Top three, Rahul is in and Pujara misses out.”
03:00 pm: England win the toss and choose to bat first.
02:57 pm: “We have been in England for weeks and we finally have typical English conditions,” says Sanjay Manjrekar. Says there is some moisture on the pitch, but there’s no fresh grass on the pitch. The pitch looks fairly brown, and Manjrekar thinks two spinners might not be a bad idea here. Well, that would be something.
02:50 pm: The obsession with Virat Kohli and how it could affect the India-England Test series...
In South Africa, Kohli did his job. The bowlers did theirs too in picking all 60 wickets on offer. The remaining batsmen failed to turn up. Along those same lines, India won’t win in England if Kohli doesn’t find support from the other batsmen around him, whoever they are, irrespective of haphazard selection to suit form and conditions.
Read more from Chetan Narula here, as he throws in a few Game of Thrones references to satisfy the pop-culture fan in you.
02:46 pm: Since its first international Test match in 1902, the Edgbaston Cricket Ground has played host to a total of 50 Tests and in recent years has become the location for the host nation’s opening salvo. As hosts, England have an enviable record of 27 wins and and 15 draws.
Out of the 16 Test matches played here by Sri Lanka, Pakistan and India, none have been able to secure a win. India’s best performance was a hard-fought draw in 1986 under Kapil Dev. That draw was a result of a strong top-order performance led by Mohinder Amarnath and Mohammed Azharuddin, with Chetan Sharma chipping in with 10 wickets in the match.
02:44 pm: The challenge of a five-match Test series is not unlike a Grand Slam in tennis. Only the best of the best can survive. To come out on top in his ‘Final Frontier’, it will require more than just naked aggression from Virat Kohli and his squad.
Read the preview here.
02:41 pm: Well, well, well. Early indications of the team combination. Is Pujara going to be the one missing out?
02:34 pm: All the talk right now is about the playing XI India are going to select. We had asked you to select your XIs and this was the result:
02:30 pm: Hello and welcome to The Field’s live blog of day one of the first Test between India and England. There’s nothing quite like the anticipation of the first session of a Test match, is there?
India may be the world’s top-ranked Test side but they still face accusations they are lions at home and lambs abroad. Indeed, no team travels well these days, as was proven by South Africa’s dismal performance in Sri Lanka recently. But a series win in England, where Virat Kohli’s men begin a five-Test campaign at Edgbaston, would go some way to ridding India of that unwanted tag.
In the past five years, India have won just one of their six Test series outside of Asia, against a struggling West Indies.
Their overall Test record in England is uninspiring – six wins from 57 matches and three series victories – 1971, 1986 and 2007.