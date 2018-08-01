England won the toss and decided to bat first against India in the opening Test of the five match series in Edgbaston on Wednesday. But the biggest talking point even before the start of the match was Virat Kohli’s Playing XI.

India included in-form KL Rahul in place of seasoned Cheteshwar Pujara and persisted with Shikhar Dhawan as the opener, despite his double duck in the warm-up game against Essex. The visitors are going in with single spinner in Ravichandran Ashwin.

The decision to drop Pujara was furiously debated over social media and will continue to be discussed over the course of this match. Each time Dhawan comes out to bat. Each time a catch is dropped in the slips. Each time KL Rahul walks in. Each time India will find itself in trouble. Each time Kohli looks around for help. Each time the camera pans on Pujara in the dressing room.

Pujara scored only 172 runs in six County matches, 12 innings and averaged 14.33 with a high score of 41. In between, he scored 35 against Afghanistan. His form wasn’t the greatest and that planted a seed of doubt in Kohli’s mind. That seed has now grown into a beanstalk.

But it wasn’t just that. If the Edgbaston wicket was a green top, Kohli would have still gone with Pujara. Instead, it looks like a good batting wicket — where the need of the hour might be to score quick runs and not just stay at the wicket.

Dhawan is also the only left-hander in the line-up. Having two right-handers open the innings would allow Anderson and Broad to quickly settle into a rhythm. A left-hander makes it that little bit more difficult if the batsman can stay there long enough.

Irrespective of the reasoning, Pujara’s exclusion sent twitter in a tizzy with outrage, explanation, and of course, the inevitable jokes. Have a look

The numbers

In the last three years, Cheteshwar Pujara has made 2458 Test runs. Virat Kohli is the only Indian batsman to make more. #ENGvIND — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) August 1, 2018

Cheteshwar Pujara has scored 172 runs at 14.33 so far in the 2018 English first-class season and that's not going to change this week. #EngvInd — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) August 1, 2018

India in Tests with/without Cheteshwar Pujara....

with - win% 56.90 (58 Tests, 33 wins, 12 lost, drawn 13)

without - win% 26.09 (23 Tests, 6 wins, 10 lost, drawn 7)#EngvInd#IndvEng — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 1, 2018

The outrage and explanation

Dhawan gets the obligatory first test on tour. #ENGvIND — cricBC (@cricBC) August 1, 2018

That's a big call, leaving out Pujara. Rahul playing is the right decision though, but could he have opened? #INDvENG — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) August 1, 2018

The only person who spent past 4 months preparing for India’s series against England has been dropped. Cheteshwar Pujara will never trust this team management of Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri. — Nikhil Kharoo (@nkharoo) August 1, 2018

No Pujara is a decision based on white ball cricket. How much will it cost India? We shall see as the Test progresses. Batting out time is important, scoring runs is not the only way to go ahead in Tests. Anyway, is that the end of Che? — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) August 1, 2018

So Dhawan is a better batsman than Pujara in English conditions — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) August 1, 2018

With the absent of Pujara just want to see who will be at the 1st slip in the slip cordon🤔🤔 — Venky (@Venky_Kalyan02) August 1, 2018

India left out Ajinkya Rahane for the first two Tests in South Africa and now they have benched Cheteshwar Pujara.



Huge mistake! Leaving your best Test batsman on an overseas tour is never a smart decision. #INDvENG #ENGvIND — Manas Tiwari (@manast10) August 1, 2018

I guess Pujara's recent performances in England went against him. But this is a five test series and I will be surprised if he is not playing at some stage. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 1, 2018

My two cents: Pujara has only himself to blame. Hasn't done anything of note overseas. Failed in county cricket. That doesn't make Dhawan great, we shall see. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) August 1, 2018

Had Cheteshwar Pujara not played County, he probably would have been playing this match. Talk about things backfiring. #Pujara #ENGvIND — Prakhar Kothari (@Prakharkothari) August 1, 2018

Brilliant from Kohli. If there was any captain who could have dared to leave Pujara out, it was him and he did it. Message sent to everyone - Perform or warm the bench. I don't care about your reputation. — Abhishek (@Sajjanlaunda) August 1, 2018

Feeling bad for Pujara..



Yes he is not in form but team management has never shown confidence in him



Dhawan has also not performed outside India



At least Pujara is spending time on crease it's important to see off new ball in test cricket unhappy with this decision #ENGvIND — Cric Base (@Cric_Base) August 1, 2018

For people outraging on exclusion of pujara



Cheteshwar Pujara has scored 172 runs at 14.33 so far in the 2018 English first-class season and that's not going to change this week. #EngvInd #shared — SATHYA (@sathya1405) August 1, 2018

The inevitable jokes

If you think life is unfair to you, just remember Cheteshwar Pujara. #ENGvIND — Kunal Karanjkar (@kunal_karanjkar) August 1, 2018

Pujara batted himself out of form and out of team by reaching England early and playing County Cricket. — Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) August 1, 2018

Pujara flew early to England to practice as water boy for first test.

Kohli strikes even before match starts. #ENGvIND #1000tests — Sweetesh D'souza (@Sweetesh7) August 1, 2018

Pujara is like that guy in a long distance relationship who suprises his GF only to find her in bed with KL Rahul #ENGvIND — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) August 1, 2018