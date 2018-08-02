Moeen Ali and Jamie Porter have been released from the England Test squad are now free to participate in this week’s T20 Blast matches for Worcestershire and Essex respectively, according to reports.

The two players were initially named in England’s 13-man squad for the opening game of the five-match Test series against India at Edgbaston. England confirmed their playing XI on the eve of the game, leaving out off-spinner Moeen Ali in favour of wrist-spinner Adil Rashid, whose surprise selection in the Test squad has sparked a raging debate.

Meanwhile Porter, who took three wickets against India in their only warm-up game ahead of the series, will have to wait longer to make his Test debut. Moeen will play in two back-to-back games – against Durham at home on August 3 and away to Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge on August 4. Porter will also be available for two consecutive games – against Kent at Canterbury tomorrow and at Taunton against Somerset on Friday.