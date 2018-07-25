Asian Games 2018

Asian Games: Indian squad selections and the numerous court battles seeking justice

From badminton players to sailors, many have moved court alleging biased selection for the Continental Games.

by 
AFP

The Indian contingent for the Asian Games, quite embarrassingly, have had to encounter several episodes of the athletes moving court after not being picked for the quadrennial event. The Indian Olympic Association has also taken plenty of flak for its supposed arbitrary chopping and changing. Here is a list of the court cases by athletes, sports federations and where things stand now.

Boat Racing

Boat Racing was initially denied entry by the IOA but they can now breathe a sigh of relief following Delhi High Court’s intervention.

Abhay Singh, one of the athletes in the boat racing squad, had filed a petition in the Delhi High Court against IOA’s decision to not send a team. The Olympic Association stated that the discipline did not meet the eligibility criteria.

Singh had sought High Court’s intervention after team recently returned home with a silver and bronze at an Asian level tournament. Two teams comprising 16 men and 16 women were supposed to take part in the competition. Prashant Kushwaha, secretary of the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association, recently stated that he was not sure how many names the court would clear.

The High Court directed the Indian Olympic Association to add the two teams to the contingent but the Asian Games organisers are not willing to accommodate any new entries at the eleventh hour.

Taekwondo

Six Taekwondo players moved the Delhi High Court challenging the Asian Games selection process as the Taekwondo Federation of India picked the squad without any trials. The court formed a one-man committee under Sports Secretary Rahul Bhatnagar to review the process.

The secretary, after a review, recommended three names (two men and one woman) for the Asian Games, which were they forwarded to the Organising Committee. But according to latest reports, it looks as though the entire Taekwondo contingent might be staying at home because the Asian Games Organising Committee isn’t willing to accept the late entries sent after the June 30 deadline. However, it must be noted bridge and handball entries, sent after the deadline were accepted by the OC.

The IOA had recommended five names before the deadline, but the three picked by Bhatnagar (Kashish Malik, Navjeet Mann and Akshay Kumar) which went after the deadline were not among them. It remains to be seen whether the Ministry clears the five players already sent.

The Taekwondo federation, which is not recognised by the Sports Ministry, has now blamed the ministry and the officials for not reacting in time and solving the logjam.

Yachting

Image credit: AFP
Image credit: AFP

Chennai-based Varsha Gautham moved the Delhi High Court against the selection of Ekta Yadav and her partner for the Asian Games in the 49er category stating that she had won a silver in the Asian Sailing Championship ahead of the selection duo.

The Delhi High Court had then asked the IOA to intervene and it was decided that a fresh trial would be held in Jakarta, the Asian Games venue, to finalise the team that would compete in the quradrennial event.

However, as things unfolded, Yatching Association of India could not hold the trials due to non-availability of the venue. The Court have now asked the IOA to take a final call about the selection.

Athletics

Middle distance runners Prachi Choudhary and Chhavi Sahrawat moved the Supreme Court against Athletics Federation of India and the sports ministry. They felt that AFI had snubbed them for the relay team in the Asian Games despite good recent performances in the selection meet.

Choudhary had won bronze in the 400-metre race in the National Athletics Championships while Sahrawat was fourth. Despite that, they were over-looked for the relay team and were replaced by Vijayakumari, Vismaya VK and Jisna Matthew. There was also room for MR Poovamma, Saritaben Gayakwad and Sonia Baishya, who finished sixth, seventh, and eighth.

The Court, however, have dismissed their petition on the grounds that interference at this late stage would disturb the team’s combination and affect their performance.

Badminton

Image credit: Vaishnavi Jakka Reddy
Image credit: Vaishnavi Jakka Reddy

Allegations of nepotism slipped in when chief national coach Pullela Gopichand’s daughter was picked in the Asian Games squad. Doubles specialist Aparna Balan and Vaishnavi Jakka Reddy moved the Kerala High Court and Delhi High Court respectively challenging the selection and seeking a reprieve. Balan’s view was they should have taken a third doubles pair instead of taking six singles players in the squad while Reddy questioned the basis of her omission. However, their petitions were dismissed by the courts.

Handball

The Handball Federation of India moved the Allahabad High Court after the Indian Olympic Association refused to clear the men’s team. Their contention was that the team had qualified for the Games as per the Asian Handball Federation’s rules and was named in the draw. The HFI later accused the IOA of being strong-armed to omit certain sports due to pressure from associations with clout.

The IOA finally decided to send the Handball team after its legal cell studied the order and suggested compliance of the order.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The next Industrial Revolution is here – driven by the digitalization of manufacturing processes

Technologies such as Industry 4.0, IoT, robotics and Big Data analytics are transforming the manufacturing industry in a big way.

Shutterstock

The manufacturing industry across the world is seeing major changes, driven by globalization and increasing consumer demand. As per a report by the World Economic Forum and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd on the future of manufacturing, the ability to innovate at a quicker pace will be the major differentiating factor in the success of companies and countries.

This is substantiated by a PWC research which shows that across industries, the most innovative companies in the manufacturing sector grew 38% (2013 - 2016), about 11% year on year, while the least innovative manufacturers posted only a 10% growth over the same period.

Along with innovation in products, the transformation of manufacturing processes will also be essential for companies to remain competitive and maintain their profitability. This is where digital technologies can act as a potential game changer.

The digitalization of the manufacturing industry involves the integration of digital technologies in manufacturing processes across the value chain. Also referred to as Industry 4.0, digitalization is poised to reshape all aspects of the manufacturing industry and is being hailed as the next Industrial Revolution. Integral to Industry 4.0 is the ‘smart factory’, where devices are inter-connected, and processes are streamlined, thus ensuring greater productivity across the value chain, from design and development, to engineering and manufacturing and finally to service and logistics.

Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, artificial intelligence and Big Data analytics are some of the key technologies powering Industry 4.0. According to a report, Industry 4.0 will prompt manufacturers globally to invest $267 billion in technologies like IoT by 2020. Investments in digitalization can lead to excellent returns. Companies that have implemented digitalization solutions have almost halved their manufacturing cycle time through more efficient use of their production lines. With a single line now able to produce more than double the number of product variants as three lines in the conventional model, end to end digitalization has led to an almost 20% jump in productivity.

Digitalization and the Indian manufacturing industry

The Make in India program aims to increase the contribution of the manufacturing industry to the country’s GDP from 16% to 25% by 2022. India’s manufacturing sector could also potentially touch $1 trillion by 2025. However, to achieve these goals and for the industry to reach its potential, it must overcome the several internal and external obstacles that impede its growth. These include competition from other Asian countries, infrastructural deficiencies and lack of skilled manpower.

There is a common sentiment across big manufacturers that India lacks the eco-system for making sophisticated components. According to FICCI’s report on the readiness of Indian manufacturing to adopt advanced manufacturing trends, only 10% of companies have adopted new technologies for manufacturing, while 80% plan to adopt the same by 2020. This indicates a significant gap between the potential and the reality of India’s manufacturing industry.

The ‘Make in India’ vision of positioning India as a global manufacturing hub requires the industry to adopt innovative technologies. Digitalization can give the Indian industry an impetus to deliver products and services that match global standards, thereby getting access to global markets.

The policy, thus far, has received a favourable response as global tech giants have either set up or are in the process of setting up hi-tech manufacturing plants in India. Siemens, for instance, is helping companies in India gain a competitive advantage by integrating industry-specific software applications that optimise performance across the entire value chain.

The Digital Enterprise is Siemens’ solution portfolio for the digitalization of industries. It comprises of powerful software and future-proof automation solutions for industries and companies of all sizes. For the discrete industries, the Digital Enterprise Suite offers software and hardware solutions to seamlessly integrate and digitalize their entire value chain – including suppliers – from product design to service, all based on one data model. The result of this is a perfect digital copy of the value chain: the digital twin. This enables companies to perform simulation, testing, and optimization in a completely virtual environment.

The process industries benefit from Integrated Engineering to Integrated Operations by utilizing a continuous data model of the entire lifecycle of a plant that helps to increase flexibility and efficiency. Both offerings can be easily customized to meet the individual requirements of each sector and company, like specific simulation software for machines or entire plants.

Siemens has identified projects across industries and plans to upgrade these industries by connecting hardware, software and data. This seamless integration of state-of-the-art digital technologies to provide sustainable growth that benefits everyone is what Siemens calls ‘Ingenuity for Life’.

Case studies for technology-led changes

An example of the implementation of digitalization solutions from Siemens can be seen in the case of pharma major Cipla Ltd’s Kurkumbh factory.

Cipla needed a robust and flexible distributed control system to dispense and manage solvents for the manufacture of its APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients used in many medicines). As part of the project, Siemens partnered with Cipla to install the DCS-SIMATIC PCS 7 control system and migrate from batch manufacturing to continuous manufacturing. By establishing the first ever flow Chemistry based API production system in India, Siemens has helped Cipla in significantly lowering floor space, time, wastage, energy and utility costs. This has also improved safety and product quality.

In yet another example, technology provided by Siemens helped a cement plant maximise its production capacity. Wonder Cement, a greenfield project set up by RK Marbles in Rajasthan, needed an automated system to improve productivity. Siemens’ solution called CEMAT used actual plant data to make precise predictions for quality parameters which were previously manually entered by operators. As a result, production efficiency was increased and operators were also freed up to work on other critical tasks. Additionally, emissions and energy consumption were lowered – a significant achievement for a typically energy intensive cement plant.

In the case of automobile major, Mahindra & Mahindra, Siemens’ involvement involved digitalizing the whole product development system. Siemens has partnered with the manufacturer to provide a holistic solution across the entire value chain, from design and planning to engineering and execution. This includes design and software solutions for Product Lifecycle Management, Siemens Technology for Powertrain (STP) and Integrated Automation. For Powertrain, the solutions include SINUMERIK, SINAMICS, SIMOTICS and SIMATIC controls and drives, besides CNC and PLC-controlled machines linked via the Profinet interface.

The above solutions helped the company puts its entire product lifecycle on a digital platform. This has led to multi-fold benefits – better time optimization, higher productivity, improved vehicle performance and quicker response to market requirements.

Siemens is using its global expertise to guide Indian industries through their digital transformation. With the right technologies in place, India can see a significant improvement in design and engineering, cutting product development time by as much as 30%. Besides, digital technologies driven by ‘Ingenuity for Life’ can help Indian manufacturers achieve energy efficiency and ensure variety and flexibility in their product offerings while maintaining quality.

Play

The above examples of successful implementation of digitalization are just some of the examples of ‘Ingenuity for Life’ in action. To learn more about Siemens’ push to digitalize India’s manufacturing sector, see here.

This article was produced on behalf of Siemens by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.