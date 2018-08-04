Badminton Worlds: What Sindhu needs to do to beat Yamaguchi and enter second straight final

“The level in women’s badminton has increased. The top 10-15 players are at the same level and it’s just about who plays well and gives their best on the day that decides results.”
PV Sindhu’s words after avenging her 2017 world championship final defeat against Nozomi Okuhara in the quarter-finals of the 2018 edition on Friday made sense.
Ever since their epic Worlds final in Glasgow last year, which Okuhara won after an hour and 50 minutes of play, the two shuttlers had met four times till Nanjing 2018 came around and had shared the spoils.
In the semi-finals on Saturday, Sindhu will be up against another Japanese, the world No 2 Akane Yamaguchi. In the last two seasons, Sindhu and Yamaguchi have a 3-3 head-to-head count, albeit the diminutive Japanese having won the more important encounters at the World Superseries Finals and the All England Open.
Even the one women’s singles player who looked untouchable until the 2018 Worlds started has been knocked out at the end uartertinal stqge. Top-ranked Tai Tzu Ying, who was unbeaten for six tournaments coming into Nanjing, was shown the door by China’s He Bingjiao, a result that not many would have put their hard-earned money on.
That result has, however, opened the door for any of the four semi finalists to lay their hands on the title and should motivate both Sindhu and Yamaguchi to go for ththe kill in their last four encounter.
On Friday, Sindhu was the better player – even if only just – against Okuhara. Yamaguchi herself was taken to three games by China’s Chen Yufei in their quarter-final before the Japanese found the extra gear to silence the home crowd and come out on top.
While Yamaguchi had beaten Sindhu in their last encounter at the All England Open earlier this year, predicting a result for Saturday’s semi-final is next to impossible.
Not flawless
While Sindhu did extremely well to get past Okuhara in straight games, her game was not flawless. Like she had done in the final of the Thailand Open last month, the Japanese went to her tried-and-tested method of drawing Sindhu forward and then unleashing her trademark reverse slice to the Indian’s left.
Sindhu countered with her own variety of soft shots and drops, mixed with her natural aggressive play, but against Yamaguchi she will have to do a lot more. The world No 2 will challenge the Indian on both sides with her slices.
The Olympic silver medallist could have done better with her net dribbles against Okuhara, where she lost a few points. This is an area where India’s doubles coach Tan Kim Her, who was sitting next to chief national coach Pullela Gopichand for the match, could help the tall Hyderabadi.
Sindhu would also need to match Yamaguchi’s pin-point accuracy while going for attacking shots – an area where the Indian gave away easy points against Okuhara.
Retrieving machine
During her quarter-final against Chen Yufei on Friday, Yamaguchi retrieved two shuttles that she had no business reaching. One was a shot towards the right back-court corner, with Yamaguchi in the left fore-court, but the the Japanese turned, lunged forward and played a behind-the-back winner that was outrageous.
The second instance had Chen Yufei hitting a drop to Yamaguchi’s right fore-court with the Japanese looking far out of reach on the left. How the 156 cm-tall player lunged, reached the shuttle and flicked it over the net for a winner, only she would now.
Point being, while Sindhu was extremely patient against Okuhara, she would probably need a lot more of it against Yamaguchi on Saturday, whose retrieving skills are one of the best on the circuit. Sindhu would do well to play shorter strokes and draw the Japanese forward as much as possible before going for the kill with an attacking shot to the back-court.
The result of the match, which is bound to go long, will come down to who has enough juice left in the tank, who is more patient and who is more accurate with their stroke-making. If Sindhu manages to tick all these boxes, a second straight world championship final will be within reach.
The next Industrial Revolution is here – driven by the digitalization of manufacturing processes
Technologies such as Industry 4.0, IoT, robotics and Big Data analytics are transforming the manufacturing industry in a big way.
The manufacturing industry across the world is seeing major changes, driven by globalization and increasing consumer demand. As per a report by the World Economic Forum and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd on the future of manufacturing, the ability to innovate at a quicker pace will be the major differentiating factor in the success of companies and countries.
This is substantiated by a PWC research which shows that across industries, the most innovative companies in the manufacturing sector grew 38% (2013 - 2016), about 11% year on year, while the least innovative manufacturers posted only a 10% growth over the same period.
Along with innovation in products, the transformation of manufacturing processes will also be essential for companies to remain competitive and maintain their profitability. This is where digital technologies can act as a potential game changer.
The digitalization of the manufacturing industry involves the integration of digital technologies in manufacturing processes across the value chain. Also referred to as Industry 4.0, digitalization is poised to reshape all aspects of the manufacturing industry and is being hailed as the next Industrial Revolution. Integral to Industry 4.0 is the ‘smart factory’, where devices are inter-connected, and processes are streamlined, thus ensuring greater productivity across the value chain, from design and development, to engineering and manufacturing and finally to service and logistics.
Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, artificial intelligence and Big Data analytics are some of the key technologies powering Industry 4.0. According to a report, Industry 4.0 will prompt manufacturers globally to invest $267 billion in technologies like IoT by 2020. Investments in digitalization can lead to excellent returns. Companies that have implemented digitalization solutions have almost halved their manufacturing cycle time through more efficient use of their production lines. With a single line now able to produce more than double the number of product variants as three lines in the conventional model, end to end digitalization has led to an almost 20% jump in productivity.
Digitalization and the Indian manufacturing industry
The Make in India program aims to increase the contribution of the manufacturing industry to the country’s GDP from 16% to 25% by 2022. India’s manufacturing sector could also potentially touch $1 trillion by 2025. However, to achieve these goals and for the industry to reach its potential, it must overcome the several internal and external obstacles that impede its growth. These include competition from other Asian countries, infrastructural deficiencies and lack of skilled manpower.
There is a common sentiment across big manufacturers that India lacks the eco-system for making sophisticated components. According to FICCI’s report on the readiness of Indian manufacturing to adopt advanced manufacturing trends, only 10% of companies have adopted new technologies for manufacturing, while 80% plan to adopt the same by 2020. This indicates a significant gap between the potential and the reality of India’s manufacturing industry.
The ‘Make in India’ vision of positioning India as a global manufacturing hub requires the industry to adopt innovative technologies. Digitalization can give the Indian industry an impetus to deliver products and services that match global standards, thereby getting access to global markets.
The policy, thus far, has received a favourable response as global tech giants have either set up or are in the process of setting up hi-tech manufacturing plants in India. Siemens, for instance, is helping companies in India gain a competitive advantage by integrating industry-specific software applications that optimise performance across the entire value chain.
The Digital Enterprise is Siemens’ solution portfolio for the digitalization of industries. It comprises of powerful software and future-proof automation solutions for industries and companies of all sizes. For the discrete industries, the Digital Enterprise Suite offers software and hardware solutions to seamlessly integrate and digitalize their entire value chain – including suppliers – from product design to service, all based on one data model. The result of this is a perfect digital copy of the value chain: the digital twin. This enables companies to perform simulation, testing, and optimization in a completely virtual environment.
The process industries benefit from Integrated Engineering to Integrated Operations by utilizing a continuous data model of the entire lifecycle of a plant that helps to increase flexibility and efficiency. Both offerings can be easily customized to meet the individual requirements of each sector and company, like specific simulation software for machines or entire plants.
Siemens has identified projects across industries and plans to upgrade these industries by connecting hardware, software and data. This seamless integration of state-of-the-art digital technologies to provide sustainable growth that benefits everyone is what Siemens calls ‘Ingenuity for Life’.
Case studies for technology-led changes
An example of the implementation of digitalization solutions from Siemens can be seen in the case of pharma major Cipla Ltd’s Kurkumbh factory.
Cipla needed a robust and flexible distributed control system to dispense and manage solvents for the manufacture of its APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients used in many medicines). As part of the project, Siemens partnered with Cipla to install the DCS-SIMATIC PCS 7 control system and migrate from batch manufacturing to continuous manufacturing. By establishing the first ever flow Chemistry based API production system in India, Siemens has helped Cipla in significantly lowering floor space, time, wastage, energy and utility costs. This has also improved safety and product quality.
In yet another example, technology provided by Siemens helped a cement plant maximise its production capacity. Wonder Cement, a greenfield project set up by RK Marbles in Rajasthan, needed an automated system to improve productivity. Siemens’ solution called CEMAT used actual plant data to make precise predictions for quality parameters which were previously manually entered by operators. As a result, production efficiency was increased and operators were also freed up to work on other critical tasks. Additionally, emissions and energy consumption were lowered – a significant achievement for a typically energy intensive cement plant.
In the case of automobile major, Mahindra & Mahindra, Siemens’ involvement involved digitalizing the whole product development system. Siemens has partnered with the manufacturer to provide a holistic solution across the entire value chain, from design and planning to engineering and execution. This includes design and software solutions for Product Lifecycle Management, Siemens Technology for Powertrain (STP) and Integrated Automation. For Powertrain, the solutions include SINUMERIK, SINAMICS, SIMOTICS and SIMATIC controls and drives, besides CNC and PLC-controlled machines linked via the Profinet interface.
The above solutions helped the company puts its entire product lifecycle on a digital platform. This has led to multi-fold benefits – better time optimization, higher productivity, improved vehicle performance and quicker response to market requirements.
Siemens is using its global expertise to guide Indian industries through their digital transformation. With the right technologies in place, India can see a significant improvement in design and engineering, cutting product development time by as much as 30%. Besides, digital technologies driven by ‘Ingenuity for Life’ can help Indian manufacturers achieve energy efficiency and ensure variety and flexibility in their product offerings while maintaining quality.
The above examples of successful implementation of digitalization are just some of the examples of ‘Ingenuity for Life’ in action. To learn more about Siemens’ push to digitalize India’s manufacturing sector, see here.
This article was produced on behalf of Siemens by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.