TENNIS

Washington Open: Kuznetsova saves 4 match points to lift first title since wrist surgery

The 33-year-old Russian, ranked 128th in the world, defeated 44th-ranked Donna Vekic 4-6, 7-6 (9/7), 6-2 for her first WTA title since 2016 in Moscow.

by 
Twitter/@CitiOpen

Two-time Grand Slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova saved four match points and rallied to defeat Croatia’s Donna Vekic and win her 18th career WTA title Sunday at the Washington Open.

The 33-year-old Russian, ranked 128th in the world, defeated 44th-ranked Vekic 4-6, 7-6 (9/7), 6-2 for her first WTA title since 2016 in Moscow.

It was also Kuznetsova’s first title since left wrist surgery that had sidelined her earlier this year.

“I know I’ve been a little bit lucky today,” Kuznetsova said.

Kuznetsova, winner of the 2004 US Open and 2009 French Open, claimed a second Washington title to go with the one she won in 2014, her only other appearance.

“There’s something going on with Washington,” Kuznetsova said. “I never lose here. I played two times and I won both.”

Vekic, 22, won her only WTA titles in 2014 at Kuala Lumpur and last year at Nottingham.

Missing out on another after coming so near left her wiping away tears on the court as she accepted a runner-up trophy following only her second final in three seasons.

“Sorry for what happened today,” she told coach Torben Beltz. “Hopefully we can have some more finals together.

“Tennis is not an easy game. It’s not easy when you lose with match points up. But I love this sport. Hopefully I can be in some more finals and win some more titles.”

A sympathetic Kuznetsova offered condolences, praising her effort and saying, “I’m sure your victories will come.”

“Tennis is a little bit difficult sport. When you lose it’s really bad and when you win you have everything.”

Vekic had two match points in the 10th game of the second set but Kuznetsova denied her to reach a tie-breaker.

Kuznetsova gave the Croatian two more match-point chances in the tie-breaker but saved each with a forehand winner before forcing a third set.

Kuznetsova rolled through Vekic in the final set, leading 5-0 and breaking her in the final game to claim the crown after two hours and 31 minutes, jumping for joy in celebration.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The cost of setting up an employee-friendly office in Mumbai

And a new age, cost-effective solution to common grievances.

A lot has been theorised about employee engagement and what motivates employees the most. Perks, bonuses and increased vacation time are the most common employee benefits extended to valuable employees. But experts say employees’ wellbeing is also intimately tied with the environment they spend the bulk of the day in. Indeed, the office environment has been found to affect employee productivity and ultimately retention.

According to Gensler’s Workplace Index, workplace design should allow employees to focus, collaborate, learn and socialise for maximum productivity, engagement and overall wellbeing. Most offices lag on the above counts, with complaints of rows of cluttered desks, cramped work tables and chilled cubicles still being way too common.

But well-meaning employers wanting to create a truly employee-centric office environment meet resistance at several stages. Renting an office space, for example, is an obstacle in itself, especially with exorbitant rental rates prevalent in most business districts. The office space then needs to be populated with, ideally, ergonomic furniture and fixtures. Even addressing common employee grievances is harder than one would imagine. It warrants a steady supply of office and pantry supplies, plus optimal Internet connection and functioning projection and sound systems. A well-thought-out workspace suddenly begins to sound quite cost prohibitive. So, how can an employer balance employee wellbeing with the monthly office budget?

Co-working spaces have emerged as a viable alternative to traditional workspaces. In addition to solving a lot of the common problems associated with them, the co-working format also takes care of the social and networking needs of businesses and their employees.

WeWork is a global network of workspaces, with 10 office spaces in India and many more opening this year. The co-working giant has taken great care to design all its premises ergonomically for maximum comfort. Its architects, engineers and artists have custom-designed every office space while prioritising natural light, comfort, productivity, and inspiration. Its members have access to super-fast Internet, multifunction printers, on-site community teams and free refreshments throughout the day. In addition, every WeWork office space has a dedicated community manager who is responsible for fostering a sense of community. WeWork’s customised offerings for enterprises also work out to be a more cost-effective solution than conventional lease setting, with the added perks of WeWork’s brand of service.

The video below presents the cost breakdown of maintaining an office space for 10 employees in Vikhroli, Mumbai and compares it with a WeWork membership.

Play

To know more about WeWork and its office spaces in India, click here.

This article was produced by Scroll marketing team on behalf of WeWork and not by the Scroll editorial team.