Tennis rankings: Andy Murray surges 457 spots to 375th, Simona Halep retains top rank

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray climbed 457 places in the ATP world rankings on Monday, despite withdrawing from the Washington Open before his quarter-final last week.
Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep continued to top the men’s and women’s rankings. Serena, despite one of the most most lopsided defeat of her WTA career, where she fell 1-6, 0-6 to Briton Johanna Konta in San Jose, California, remained unchanged at No 26. Elder sister Venus also held on to her 14th spot.
Among the men, Roger Federer, who hasn’t played after the Wimbledon quarter-finals, held on to his No 2 spot and Novak Djokovic continued to stay at No 10.
Murray, the former world number one is now ranked 375 as he continues his comeback from an 11-month injury layoff.
Murray also pulled out of the Rogers Cup in Toronto, though, after winning his last-16 match in Washington DC at 3 a.m.
Alexander Zverev remained as the world number three by successfully defending his Washington title with a straight-sets win over Alex De Minaur, while fourth-ranked Juan Martin del Potro was beaten in the Los Cabos final by Fabio Fognini, who jumps a spot to 14th.
Selected rankings of men and women
|MEN
|WOMEN
|1. Rafael Nadal (9310 points)
|1. Simona Halep (7511)
|2. Roger Federer (7080)
| 2. Caroline Wozniacki (6660)
|3. Alexander Zverev (5665)
|3. Sloane Stephens (5492)
|4. Juan Martin del Potro (5455)
|4. Angelique Kerber (5305)
|5. Grigor Dimitrov (4610)
|5. Elina Svitolina (5020)
|10. Novak Djokovic (3355)
|14. Venus Williams (2901)
|375. Andy Murray (110)
|26. Serena Williams (1616)