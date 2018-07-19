Indian Tennis

Indian tennis: Pranjala starts with a win in Thailand, Arjun reaches second round at Jinan Open

All the results of Indian tennis players over the world.

by 
Pranjala Yadlapalli

Pranjala Yadlapalli made a winning start to her singles and doubles campaigns at the ITF Futures (USD 25K) in Nonthaburi, Thailand on Monday.

Pranjala beat Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 in the first round. She partnered compatriot Rutuja Bhosale to beat fellow Indian Karman Kaur Thandi and Destanee Aiava of Australia 6-3, 7-5 in the first round doubles.

Rutuja’s singles campaign came to an end after she went down to Japan’s Shiho Akita 4-6, 6-1, 2-6 in the first round.

Among the men, Arjun Kadhe moved into the second round of Jinan International Open after his first round opponent, Peđa Krstin of Serbia, retired in the second set. Arjun was leading 7-6, 3-0 when the Serbian withdrew from the contest. Manish Sureshkumar has also qualified for the main draw at the event.

Jayesh Pungliya, Mohit Mayur Jayaprakash and Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha entered the main draw at the ITF F3 Futures (USD 25K) at Jakarta, Indonesia after winning all their qualifying rounds.

Women

TOURNAMENT RESULTS





ITF Futures (USD 25K) in Nonthaburi, Thailand
* Pranjala Yadlapalli beat Moyuka Uchijima (Japan) 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 in the first round.  

* Rutuja Bhosale lost to Shiho Akita (Japan) 4-6, 6-1, 2-6 in the first round.

DOUBLES

* Rutuja Bhosale and Pranjala Yadlapalli [3] beat Karman Kaur Thandi and Destanee Aiava (Australia) 6-3, 7-5 in the first round.

Qualifying rounds at:-

ITF Futures (USD 60K) at Jinan, China: Riya Bhatia lost to Lulu Sun (Switzerland) [8] 6-7(1), 1-6 in the second round.

ITF Futures (USD 25K) at Nonthaburi, Thailand: Mihika Yadav beat Zeel Desai [5] 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-1 in the second round; Mahak Jain [11] lost to Haruna Arakawa (Japan) [7] 7-5, 3-6, 6-1 in the second round

Men

TOURNAMENT RESULTS
Jinan International Open Arjun Kadhe beat Peđa Krstin (Serbia) [7] 7-6, 3-0 [Retired] in the first round.

Qualifying rounds at:-

ITF F3 Futures (USD 25K) at Jakarta, Indonesia: SD Prajwal Dev [2] lost to Alexander Babanine (Australia) 3-6, 3-6 in third round; Jayesh Pungliya [3] beat Chayanon Kaewsuto (Thailand) 6-1, 3-6, 7-6(5) in third round; Mohit Mayur Jayaprakash [4] beat Edward Bourchier (Australia) [9] 6-2, 6-3 in third round; Shahbaaz Khan lost to Jesse Flores (Costa Rica) 4-6, 6-3, 2-6 in third round; Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha [6] beat Mustafa Ibraimi (Australia) [15] 6-2, 6-4 in third round.

ITF F14 Futures (USD 15K) in Portugal: Terrence Das beat Miguel Semedo (Portugal) [5] 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 in the third round.

ITF F11 Futures (USD 15K) in Germany: Tejas Chaukulkar [9] beat Sonny Johnny Curik (Switzerland) 6-2, 6-3 in the second round.

