hockey world cup

Struggling qualifiers to runners-up: Ireland’s fairy tale journey at the Women’s Hockey World Cup

Making it to the World Cup itself was a big deal for Ireland, let alone playing in the tournament’s final.

by 
Ireland | FIH

Ireland’s run to the final in the recently concluded Hockey World Cup has been one of the greatest sporting moments of this year. The team comprising of doctors, lawyers and teachers beat teams ranked much higher than them and made it to the final, wherein they lost to Netherlands 0-6.

The loss notwithstanding, the country celebrated their biggest achievement in hockey till date in some style. Ireland’s best performance in the World Cup before this was the 11th place finish in 1994 when it hosted the tournament.

The team arrived at the Dublin Airport on Monday to a warm welcome with the players’ families and friends gathered there. And, according to Irish Times, the country’s Minister for Sport Shane Ross greeted the team as well. He said their achievement in reaching the World Cup final was one of the greatest ever in Irish sport.

The team, then, reached the Dublin City Council for a public ceremony, wherein they were cheered by thousands of fans.

The Irish women won a lot of hearts in their journey to the World Cup final. As the second lowest-ranked team, they weren’t expected to advance beyond the group stage. The team’s head coach Graham Shaw even conceded after the group stage win against India (that booked them a quarter-final berth) in the group stage that they hadn’t booked their accommodation beyond the quarter-final.

The 2018 World Cup was Ireland’s fourth since the inception of the tournament in 1974. With Irish Hockey running on a shoestring budget, they resorted to crowd-fund, to support tournament participation. Until last year, each player was on a 550 Euro levy just to compete.

Making it to the World Cup itself was a big deal for Ireland, let alone playing in the tournament’s final.

After qualifying for the final, a member of the team, Elena Tice said: “We are the underdog in every game and in every game it is like we have won the World Cup.”

They exceeded everyone’s expectations, including their own.

“In every single game we have battled tooth and nail,” she said. “We are a young team and we have had to learn quickly. Our forwards set the tone with their energy and our midfield team are so hard working.”

The team’s ranking will improve considerably which could be crucial when it comes to the Olympic qualifiers for Tokyo 2020.

Ireland’s Minister for Sport Ross has announced an additional 1.5 million Euros in funding for Olympic preparation this year, with a significant amount going to women’s hockey.

With most members of the team young, this team – with proper funding and training – will be a formidable team at 2020 Olympics in Tokyo if it manages to get there.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The cost of setting up an employee-friendly office in Mumbai

And a new age, cost-effective solution to common grievances.

A lot has been theorised about employee engagement and what motivates employees the most. Perks, bonuses and increased vacation time are the most common employee benefits extended to valuable employees. But experts say employees’ wellbeing is also intimately tied with the environment they spend the bulk of the day in. Indeed, the office environment has been found to affect employee productivity and ultimately retention.

According to Gensler’s Workplace Index, workplace design should allow employees to focus, collaborate, learn and socialise for maximum productivity, engagement and overall wellbeing. Most offices lag on the above counts, with complaints of rows of cluttered desks, cramped work tables and chilled cubicles still being way too common.

But well-meaning employers wanting to create a truly employee-centric office environment meet resistance at several stages. Renting an office space, for example, is an obstacle in itself, especially with exorbitant rental rates prevalent in most business districts. The office space then needs to be populated with, ideally, ergonomic furniture and fixtures. Even addressing common employee grievances is harder than one would imagine. It warrants a steady supply of office and pantry supplies, plus optimal Internet connection and functioning projection and sound systems. A well-thought-out workspace suddenly begins to sound quite cost prohibitive. So, how can an employer balance employee wellbeing with the monthly office budget?

Co-working spaces have emerged as a viable alternative to traditional workspaces. In addition to solving a lot of the common problems associated with them, the co-working format also takes care of the social and networking needs of businesses and their employees.

WeWork is a global network of workspaces, with 10 office spaces in India and many more opening this year. The co-working giant has taken great care to design all its premises ergonomically for maximum comfort. Its architects, engineers and artists have custom-designed every office space while prioritising natural light, comfort, productivity, and inspiration. Its members have access to super-fast Internet, multifunction printers, on-site community teams and free refreshments throughout the day. In addition, every WeWork office space has a dedicated community manager who is responsible for fostering a sense of community. WeWork’s customised offerings for enterprises also work out to be a more cost-effective solution than conventional lease setting, with the added perks of WeWork’s brand of service.

The video below presents the cost breakdown of maintaining an office space for 10 employees in Vikhroli, Mumbai and compares it with a WeWork membership.

Play

To know more about WeWork and its office spaces in India, click here.

This article was produced by Scroll marketing team on behalf of WeWork and not by the Scroll editorial team.