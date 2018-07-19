Golf

Spotlight on Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy as 100th PGA Championship kicks off

It will be an elite field with 31 former major champions and 98 of the world’s 100 top-ranked players.

by 
AFP

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and 29 other major champions began preparing for the spotlight of supergroup pairings as practice rounds opening Monday for the 100th PGA Championship.

An elite field with 98 of the world’s 100 top-ranked players gathers at Bellerive Country Club for the year’s final major tournament, which starts Thursday.

Woods, a 14-time major champion, tries to end a 10-year major victory drought in his comeback from spinal fusion surgery while three-time major winner Jordan Spieth tries to complete a Career Grand Slam with a victory.

Add on-form McIlroy, a four-time major winner who was a runner-up at the Open Championship, plus reigning Masters champion Patrick Reed, two-time US Open winner Brooks Koepka and reigning Open Championship winner Francesco Molinari of Italy and it’s clear to see why expectations are high for a thrill-packed final major of 2018.

“I like the way the PGA sets it up,” Koepka said. “It’s very difficult. It’s a battle for sure.”

Second-ranked defending champion Justin Thomas, 14-time major champion Woods in his first PGA Championship since 2015 and McIlroy are grouped together for the first two rounds as are Molinari, Reed and Koepka.

World number three Justin Rose of England, Spain’s seventh-ranked Jon Rahm and eighth-ranked Spieth play together the first two days as do top-ranked Dustin Johnson and past Masters winners Bubba Watson and Adam Scott.

Thomas and Rose could overtake Johnson for world number one this week, but Rose would need a victory and Thomas no worse than a solo second finish.

The last August edition of the event before next year’s move to May also has Thomas coming off a win at the WGC Bridgestone Invitational against a similar world-class field.

“I’m just in a great place mentally right now,” Thomas said. “I was just so patient and calm.”

Since 1980, only two players have won the week before the PGA and then captured the Wanamaker Trophy, Woods in 2007 and McIlroy in 2014. And not since Woods in 2006-07 has anyone won the PGA in consecutive years.

“Tiger has been a pretty big influence for me,” Thomas said. “He motivated me to get where I am now. So it’s great to have him back now.”

Woods briefly led on Sunday at the Open Championship before sharing sixth after his best final round in five years saw him share fourth at the US PGA National.

But 51st-ranked Woods hasn’t seen Bellerive in 17 years so nine holes of practice each day will be critical in his search for an 80th career victory and first in any event in five years.

“I’ll take a look at the course for feel more than anything,” Woods said. “I need to get a feel for the golf course now and how the holes are playing. I need to get some reps on the greens and see what’s there.”

Chilean teen chases mark

With a victory, Spieth would at age 25 join a select Career Grand Slam list that includes Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan, Gary Player and Gene Sarazen.

“When you have an opportunity to do that, certainly it weighs on you a little bit,” Spieth said. “All I can do is embrace the challenge.”

Chile’s 164th-ranked Joaquin Niemann, the youngest player in the field at 19, could become the youngest PGA Championship winner, breaking the mark set by a 20-year-old Sarazen in 1922.

Two-time major winner Zach Johnson is joined in the field by Zach J. Johnson, one of 20 club professionals in the field.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The cost of setting up an employee-friendly office in Mumbai

And a new age, cost-effective solution to common grievances.

A lot has been theorised about employee engagement and what motivates employees the most. Perks, bonuses and increased vacation time are the most common employee benefits extended to valuable employees. But experts say employees’ wellbeing is also intimately tied with the environment they spend the bulk of the day in. Indeed, the office environment has been found to affect employee productivity and ultimately retention.

According to Gensler’s Workplace Index, workplace design should allow employees to focus, collaborate, learn and socialise for maximum productivity, engagement and overall wellbeing. Most offices lag on the above counts, with complaints of rows of cluttered desks, cramped work tables and chilled cubicles still being way too common.

But well-meaning employers wanting to create a truly employee-centric office environment meet resistance at several stages. Renting an office space, for example, is an obstacle in itself, especially with exorbitant rental rates prevalent in most business districts. The office space then needs to be populated with, ideally, ergonomic furniture and fixtures. Even addressing common employee grievances is harder than one would imagine. It warrants a steady supply of office and pantry supplies, plus optimal Internet connection and functioning projection and sound systems. A well-thought-out workspace suddenly begins to sound quite cost prohibitive. So, how can an employer balance employee wellbeing with the monthly office budget?

Co-working spaces have emerged as a viable alternative to traditional workspaces. In addition to solving a lot of the common problems associated with them, the co-working format also takes care of the social and networking needs of businesses and their employees.

WeWork is a global network of workspaces, with 10 office spaces in India and many more opening this year. The co-working giant has taken great care to design all its premises ergonomically for maximum comfort. Its architects, engineers and artists have custom-designed every office space while prioritising natural light, comfort, productivity, and inspiration. Its members have access to super-fast Internet, multifunction printers, on-site community teams and free refreshments throughout the day. In addition, every WeWork office space has a dedicated community manager who is responsible for fostering a sense of community. WeWork’s customised offerings for enterprises also work out to be a more cost-effective solution than conventional lease setting, with the added perks of WeWork’s brand of service.

The video below presents the cost breakdown of maintaining an office space for 10 employees in Vikhroli, Mumbai and compares it with a WeWork membership.

Play

To know more about WeWork and its office spaces in India, click here.

This article was produced by Scroll marketing team on behalf of WeWork and not by the Scroll editorial team.