India in England 2018

Data check: Lord’s is not the best of hunting grounds for India but it’s better than Edgbaston

India have won two out of the 17 Tests they’ve played at Lord’s.

by 
Reuters

India got their five-match Test series against England off to a disappointing start with a 31-run defeat at Edgbaston, but now the visitors have a chance to prove themselves at the home cricket, Lord’s.

Unlike Edgbaston, where they are still winless, India have won two Tests out of the 17 they’ve played at Lord’s. However, they’ve also lost 11 at the ground. Virat Kohli’s men will take confidence from the fact that Lord’s is the venue of their last Test win in England, back in 2014.

However, very few Indian batsmen have made a mark on this ground. Vinoo Mankad scored 256 runs over two innings during India’s tour in 1952, a record that was held till South Africa’s Graeme Smith inched past in 2003, and now it firmly stands with Steve Smith who scored 279 runs in 2015.

The 2018 Indian team will look to Ajinkya Rahane to repeat his heroics from the 2014 series where he scored a century. Murali Vijay also come close to making the honours board at Lord’s. After a poor showing at Edgbaston, both batsmen will need to come out fighting.

India’s batting history at the ground isn’t very enviable. Eleven of the 105 centuries by visiting batsmen have been scored by Indians, three of which were made by Dilip Vengsarkar over three consecutive tours making him the only batsmen in history to hit three centuries at Lord’s.

India’s bowlers by comparison have done well since 2000. In the last four Lord’s Tests, at least one Indian bowler has found his way to the honours board. Since India played their first Test here in 1932, an Indian bowler has taken five wickets in an innings 21 times. Only BS Chandrashekhar and Kapil Dev have done it twice.

Best performances by Indian bowlers at Lord's

Player Bowling average Wickets Start Date of Test
M Nissar 22.5 6 June 25, 1932
L Amar Singh 11.83 6 June 27, 1936
L Amarnath 26.6 5 June 22, 1946
MH Mankad 46.2 5 June 19, 1952
RB Desai 19.66 6 June 18, 1959
BS Chandrasekhar 25.4 5 June 22, 1967
BS Bedi 18.5 6 July 22, 1971
S Venkataraghavan 16 6 July 22, 1971
BS Chandrasekhar 34 5 July 22, 1971
BS Bedi 37.66 6 June 20, 1974
Kapil Dev 21 8 June 10, 1982
C Sharma 18.66 6 June 5, 1986
Kapil Dev 23.8 5 June 5, 1986
BKV Prasad 18.57 7 June 20, 1996
J Srinath 30.4 5 June 20, 1996
A Kumble 35.33 6 July 25, 2002
RP Singh 16.71 7 July 19, 2007
Z Khan 23.5 6 July 19, 2007
P Kumar 29.33 6 July 21, 2011
I Sharma 19.28 7 July 17, 2014
B Kumar 17.16 6 July 17, 2014

Although the track is expected to be dry, Indian spinners haven’t been game changers at the ground. Ishant Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar took 13 wickets between them in the 2014 Test win. Kapil Dev and Chetan Sharma took 11 during their 1986 triumph.

The absence of Bhuvneshwar for the Lord’s Test could prove to be costly on a wicket that favours his style of bowling. But India’s pace battery is still pretty formidable and has enough variation to trouble the English batsmen.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Decoding the symbolic threads and badges of one of India’s oldest cavalry units

The untold story of The President’s Bodyguard.

By Lt sumit [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)], from Wikimedia Commons

The national emblem of India; an open parachute and crossed lances – this triad of symbols representing the nation, excellence in training and valor respectively are held together by an elite title in the Indian army – The President’s Bodyguard (PBG).

The PBG badge is worn by one of the oldest cavalry units in the India army. In 1773, Governor Warren Hastings, former Governor General of India, handpicked 50 troopers. Before independence, this unit was referred to by many titles including Troops of Horse Guards and Governor General’s Body Guards (GGBG). In 1950, the unit was named The President’s Bodyguard and can be seen embroidered in the curved maroon shoulder titles on their current uniforms.

The President’s Bodyguard’s uniform adorns itself with proud colours and symbols of its 245 year-old-legacy. Dating back to 1980, the ceremonial uniform consists of a bright red long coat with gold girdles and white breeches, a blue and gold ceremonial turban with a distinctive fan and Napoleon Boots with spurs. Each member of the mounted unit carries a special 3-meter-long bamboo cavalry lance, decorated by a red and white pennant. A sheathed cavalry sabre is carried in in the side of the saddle of each trooper.

While common perception is that the PBG mainly have ceremonial duties such as that of being the President’s escort during Republic Day parade, the fact is that the members of the PBG are highly trained. Handpicked by the President’s Secretariat from mainstream armored regiments, the unit assigns a task force regularly for Siachen and UN peace keeping operations. Moreover, the cavalry members are trained combat parachutists – thus decorating the PBG uniform with a scarlet Para Wings badge that signifies that these troopers are a part of the airborne battalion of the India Army.

Since their foundation, the President’s Guard has won many battle honors. In 1811, they won their first battle honor ‘Java’. In 1824, they sailed over Kalla Pani for the first Burmese War and earned the second battle honour ‘Ava’. The battle of Maharajapore in 1843 won them their third battle honor. Consequently, the PBG fought in the main battles of the First Sikh War and earned four battle honours. Post-independence, the PBG served the country in the 1962 Indo-China war and the 1965 Indo-Pak war.

The PBG, one of the senior most regiments of the Indian Army, is a unique unit. While the uniform is befitting of its traditional and ceremonial role, the badges that augment those threads, tell the story of its impressive history and victories.

How have they managed to maintain their customs for more than 2 centuries? A National Geographic exclusive captures the PBG’s untold story. The documentary series showcases the discipline that goes into making the ceremonial protectors of the supreme commander of the Indian Armed Forces.

Play

The National Geographic exclusive is a landmark in television and is being celebrated by the #untoldstory contest. The contest will give 5 lucky winners an exclusive pass to the pre-screening of the documentary with the Hon’ble President of India at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. You can also nominate someone you think deserves to be a part of the screening. Follow #UntoldStory on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to participate.

This article was produced by Scroll marketing team on behalf of National Geographic and not by the Scroll editorial team.