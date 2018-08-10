indian sport

With inclusion in Asian Games and Olympics, Sports Climbing looks to ascend in India

Three climbers have been selected for the 2018 Asian Games to be held in Jakarta and Palembang.

by 
IMF

The three climbers selected for the Asian Games train in earnest at the International Mountaineering Foundation’s (IMF) training complex in south Delhi.

This is one of the two places they can train in the entire country without compromising on the international standards set for speed climbing, the other being the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.

Or so they thought.

The wall at the IMF complex built in 2010, became obsolete in 2012 due to new standards set by the International Federation for Sport Climbing. Renovated at a cost of 55 lakh rupees, the wall seems off as two national record holders, one previous and the other current, struggle to scale it due to the incorrect positioning of the holds on the newly-built wall.

Eventually, current record holder Maibam Chingkheinganba is sent up with the tools as he goes about re-positioning some of the holds. For a sport which will make its debut at the Asian Games in 2018 and the Olympics in 2020, development of sport climbing infrastructure is at a nascent stage despite its 27-year-old competitive history in the country.

Foundation, not federation

The Union Internationale des Associations d’Alpinisme (UIAA), the international body for sport mountaineering decided to spin off Sport Climbing into the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC).

The IMF, the Indian affiliate of the UIAA, still retains the right to hold official competitions in Sport Climbing and oversees the sport. Colonel HS Chauhan, the president of the IMF, is upbeat about the potential of the sport and talks about building a culture of climbing before producing world-class climbers.

“This sport is such that you don’t need a lot of infrastructure and time. Plus, it is an adventure sport which can be easily taken up. With more walls coming up, I expect that we will have more takers for the sport,” says Chauhan.

The foundation, note foundation not federation, isn’t one of 48 National Sports Federations recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS). In fact, the IMF is classified under Youth Affairs and not sports.

Could official recognition be helpful? “Yes, it will help us. We have asked to be recognised several times. It will help us avail better grants and send our athletes to various competitions throughout the world,” says Chauhan.

The president of the IMF is surprisingly pragmatic about the current state of the sport in the country, “Currently, we don’t have any world class climbers. I don’t expect that we’ll be able to produce such climbers overnight. We have however competed outside the country and returned with 30 medals since we started climbing in 1991.”

Budget for competitions absent

Head coach Amit Sharma reckons that IMF could do with a specialist division or spin-off for Sports Climbing which oversees the three disciplines of Speed, Lead and Bouldering specifically. For Sharma, sending climbers to international competitions remains a priority.

“IMF can bear some of the expenses but it has a limited budget as well. For the sport climbing specific competitions, like the World Championships and the various World Cup stages, climbers have to pay their own way currently,” rues Sharma.

Initially, the contingent was unsure of going to the Asian Games as the IMF’s eight names which were suggested were not cleared. After a series of meetings between IMF and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), three were finally cleared to go to Indonesia.

The IMF has tried to address this lack of competition in its own way. Zonals across seven divisions – North, South, East, West, North-East, Armed Forces and other services (Police Force/BPF) – are held once a year and Chauhan estimates that an average of 30 climbers take part in these, which are open competitions. Climbers however, must pass minimum criteria to take part in these.

Several IMF-approved competitions such as the All India Sports Climbing competition in Jamshedpur have cropped up. The challenge in the domestic circuit is to standardise the walls, with only two – the one at IMF, New Delhi and the second at the Kalinga Stadium Complex, Bhubaneshwar – meeting international standards.

Expensive walls

“Walls are expensive,” says Bharath Pereira, previous record holder and one of several climbers from Bengaluru, which Sharma says is a hotspot of climbers alongside Manipur and Odisha.

Shreya Nankar, also heading to the Asian Games, finds it difficult to practise due to what she terms a ‘lack of infrastructure’ back home in Pune.

Pereira says Bengaluru have several walls including the Equilibrium Sports Complex, the Kanteerava Stadium Complex and Church Street, but none that meet the standards. Small holds (foot and hand) can cost thousands while larger, more specialised holds can cost an enthusiast a lakh or two.

The IMF website lists 57 major walls across the country with 12 on those list located in Delhi. Chauhan says new walls are a huge undertaking, with initial costs in excess of two crores. Shoes made of specialised malleable rubber, are also to be imported given the variety of holds that one encounters during competitions.

For coach Sharma, the challenge is now to produce versatile climbers. While the Asian Games will award medals in all three categories, the Olympics in 2020 will involve excelling in all three categories with a combined medal awarded at the end of the competition.

“There are those who only like speed or bouldering. Maibam has a youth medal in lead climbing as well, and all three heading to the Asian Games will have to compete across categories. For the Olympics though, it’s likely to be a stiffer prospect,” says Sharma.

He signs off on a hopeful note though. “While 2020 is expected to come too soon, we can definitely think of a medal in 2024. All the climbers here are young and with proper training and exposure, we definitely have the capability.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Swara Bhasker: Sharp objects has to be on the radar of every woman who is tired of being “nice”

The actress weighs in on what she loves about the show.

This article has been written by award-winning actor Swara Bhasker.

All women growing up in India, South Asia, or anywhere in the world frankly; will remember in some form or the other that gentle girlhood admonishing, “Nice girls don’t do that.” I kept recalling that gently reasoned reproach as I watched Sharp Objects (you can catch it on Hotstar Premium). Adapted from the author of Gone Girl, Gillian Flynn’s debut novel Sharp Objects has been directed by Jean-Marc Vallée, who has my heart since he gave us Big Little Lies. It stars the multiple-Oscar nominee Amy Adams, who delivers a searing performance as Camille Preaker; and Patricia Clarkson, who is magnetic as the dominating and dark Adora Crellin. As an actress myself, it felt great to watch a show driven by its female performers.

The series is woven around a troubled, alcohol-dependent, self-harming, female journalist Camille (single and in her thirties incidentally) who returns to the small town of her birth and childhood, Wind Gap, Missouri, to report on two similarly gruesome murders of teenage girls. While the series is a murder mystery, it equally delves into the psychology, not just of the principal characters, but also of the town, and thus a culture as a whole.

There is a lot that impresses in Sharp Objects — the manner in which the storytelling gently unwraps a plot that is dark, disturbing and shocking, the stellar and crafty control that Jean-Marc Vallée exercises on his narrative, the cinematography that is fluid and still manages to suggest that something sinister lurks within Wind Gap, the editing which keeps this narrative languid yet sharp and consistently evokes a haunting sensation.

Sharp Objects is also liberating (apart from its positive performance on Bechdel parameters) as content — for female actors and for audiences in giving us female centric and female driven shows that do not bear the burden of providing either role-models or even uplifting messages. 

Instead, it presents a world where women are dangerous and dysfunctional but very real — a world where women are neither pure victims, nor pure aggressors. A world where they occupy the grey areas, complex and contradictory as agents in a power play, in which they control some reigns too.

But to me personally, and perhaps to many young women viewers across the world, what makes Sharp Objects particularly impactful, perhaps almost poignant, is the manner in which it unravels the whole idea, the culture, the entire psychology of that childhood admonishment “Nice girls don’t do that.” Sharp Objects explores the sinister and dark possibilities of what the corollary of that thinking could be.

“Nice girls don’t do that.”

“Who does?”

“Bad girls.”

“So I’m a bad girl.”

“You shouldn’t be a bad girl.”

“Why not?”

“Bad girls get in trouble.”

“What trouble? What happens to bad girls?”

“Bad things.”

“What bad things?”

“Very bad things.”

“How bad?”

“Terrible!!!”

“Like what?”

“Like….”

A point the show makes early on is that both the victims of the introductory brutal murders were not your typically nice girly-girls. Camille, the traumatised protagonist carrying a burden from her past was herself not a nice girl. Amma, her deceptive half-sister manipulates the nice girl act to defy her controlling mother. But perhaps the most incisive critique on the whole ‘Be a nice girl’ culture, in fact the whole ‘nice’ culture — nice folks, nice manners, nice homes, nice towns — comes in the form of Adora’s character and the manner in which beneath the whole veneer of nice, a whole town is complicit in damning secrets and not-so-nice acts. At one point early on in the show, Adora tells her firstborn Camille, with whom she has a strained relationship (to put it mildly), “I just want things to be nice with us but maybe I don’t know how..” Interestingly it is this very notion of ‘nice’ that becomes the most oppressive and deceptive experience of young Camille, and later Amma’s growing years.

This ‘Culture of Nice’ is in fact the pervasive ‘Culture of Silence’ that women all over the world, particularly in India, are all too familiar with. 

It takes different forms, but always towards the same goal — to silence the not-so-nice details of what the experiences; sometimes intimate experiences of women might be. This Culture of Silence is propagated from the child’s earliest experience of being parented by society in general. Amongst the values that girls receive in our early years — apart from those of being obedient, dutiful, respectful, homely — we also receive the twin headed Chimera in the form of shame and guilt.

“Have some shame!”

“Oh for shame!”

“Shameless!”

“Shameful!”

“Ashamed.”

“Do not bring shame upon…”

Different phrases in different languages, but always with the same implication. Shameful things happen to girls who are not nice and that brings ‘shame’ on the family or everyone associated with the girl. And nice folks do not talk about these things. Nice folks go on as if nothing has happened.

It is this culture of silence that women across the world today, are calling out in many different ways. Whether it is the #MeToo movement or a show like Sharp Objects; or on a lighter and happier note, even a film like Veere Di Wedding punctures this culture of silence, quite simply by refusing to be silenced and saying the not-nice things, or depicting the so called ‘unspeakable’ things that could happen to girls. By talking about the unspeakable, you rob it of the power to shame you; you disallow the ‘Culture of Nice’ to erase your experience. You stand up for yourself and you build your own identity.

And this to me is the most liberating aspect of being an actor, and even just a girl at a time when shows like Sharp Objects and Big Little Lies (another great show on Hotstar Premium), and films like Veere Di Wedding and Anaarkali Of Aarah are being made.

The next time I hear someone say, “Nice girls don’t do that!”, I know what I’m going to say — I don’t give a shit about nice. I’m just a girl! And that’s okay!

Swara is a an award winning actor of the Hindi film industry. Her last few films, including Veere Di Wedding, Anaarkali of Aaraah and Nil Battey Sannata have earned her both critical and commercial success. Swara is an occasional writer of articles and opinion pieces. The occasions are frequent :).

Watch the trailer of Sharp Objects here:

Play

This article was published by the Scroll marketing team with Swara Bhasker on behalf of Hotstar and not by the Scroll editorial team.