Live

England v India, 2nd Test, day 2 live: Anderson sends back openers before rain stops play

Live updates from the second Test between India and England at Lord’s.

by 
Reuters

Preview: Looking back at India’s most famous Tests at Lord’s. Read here.

Day one: First day washed out without a ball being bowled.

Live updates

India: 11/2 after 6.3 overs (Pujara 1, Kohli 1)

Both openers back in a hut. A short session, a brilliant one for Anderson and that is all England needed to take control. Important question: Will Vijay be dropped in the next Test? Vinayakk Mohanarangan on the two dismissals we have seen so far:

No one wonder Kohli wanted to bowl first, then. With a bit of a rain around, Anderson becomes lethal. But anyone else think that was more of a poor shot by Vijay than a great ball by Anderson? It was a good ball, no doubt. But unplayable for an opening batsman who has experience of playing overseas? Not quite sure. Vijay got stuck at the crease to an over-pitched delivery, played with an angled bat and completely misread the delivery.

Like Atherton said on air, he was looking to flick that ball square in the first over instead of playing with a straight bat. That is just suicidal against Anderson – at Lord’s, with the new ball, of all places. Ganguly adds, “its a typical sub-continent shot.”

As for Rahul, it’s another opportunity missed. To be fair, the delivery he got was a bit more unplayable than the one Vijay got. It was a ball that only a supremely confident batsman would leave, with Anderson’s angle forcing him into playing a shot. The ball deviates just a little, and the edge is found.

India are yet again in trouble, and Kohli is into bat early.

India: 11/2 after 6.3 overs (Pujara 1, Kohli 1)

Played stopped due to rain. It isn’t heavy but the umpires probably thought this was too much in favour of the batsmen. But this is also why Root chose to bowl first – easier for a bowling side to find their rhythm than for a batting side.

India: 10/2 after 6.1 overs (Pujara 1)

It’s that man again. Anderson hangs one in the channel, Rahul pushes forward, goes searching, gets the edge and Bairstow takes a simple catch. Both of India’s openers are back in the hut and Kohli walks in.

KL Rahul c Bairstow b Anderson 8 (14b, 2x4)

India: 10/1 after 6 overs (KL Rahul 8, Pujara 1)

Lights are on. Every once in a while, the ball goes past the outside edge. That is the reality of life for a batsman in England. In 6 county matches, Pujara scored only 172 runs in 6 matches, 12 inngs, avg 14.33 , highest 41. It is not going to be easy and traditionally, it hasn’t been easy for Pujara in England.

India: 9/1 after 5 overs (KL Rahul 8, Pujara 1)

Last ball of the over was probably the first really poor ball of the innings. It was on the legs and Rahul helped himself to four runs in the fine leg region. Atherton keeps saying the key things is not go chasing for the ball.

India: 4/1 after 4 overs (KL Rahul 4, Pujara 0)

First runs, wonderful cover drive for four. Broad pitched it up and Rahul helped himself to four welcome runs. Nice applause. India are finally off the mark.

India: 0/1 after 3 overs (KL Rahul 0, Pujara 0)

Three overs, three maidens. England have made a wonderful start to the Test. Pujara and Rahul have a tough period to contend with. The lack of runs may not trouble Pujara as much as it will Rahul.

India: 0/1 after 2 overs (KL Rahul 0, Pujara 0)

A big Test for Pujara. He will have to not only blunt the new ball attack but also find a way to keep the scoreboard moving. If he doesn’t, KL Rahul might find his rhythm disrupted. Uneventful over from Broad, who is sharing the new ball with Anderson. While most are happy with India’s XI, there are some who feel India should’ve gone with another batsmen instead of a bowler. It may seem like a defensive option but perhaps India can get more out of Pandya the bowler?

India: 0/1 after 0.5 overs (KL Rahul 0)

WICKET! It took James Anderson just 5 balls to disturb the timber. Wonderful delivery, it was angled in but then straightened and hit the top of the off-stump. Nothing Vijay could’ve done about this. Stunning delivery. Pujara in next.

M Vijay b Anderson 0 (5b 0x4 0x6)

03:25 pm: It must seem odd to Ravindra Jadeja. He is the world’s No 3 Test bowler... higher than Ravichandran Ashwin (World No 5) but he doesn’t get picked for the squad and Kuldeep does. By the end of the ODI series, England were reading Kuldeep well and it will be interesting to see how this Test goes. The ‘England has too many left handers’ logic shouldn’t really apply.

03:19 pm: Probably the best XI India could have picked but now it is time for the batsmen to stand up and show what they are all about.

03:03 pm: England win toss and are going to bowl first.

Root: “Chris Woakes comes in. We did think about playing another spinner. But nice green tinge to the wicket. We are bowling first and we need to make the most of it.”

Virat: We would have bowled first as well. Bit of weather around as Joe said. But the wicket looks good – much better than Edgbaston. Pujara back for Dhawan. KL Rahul to open. Kuldeep Yadav comes in for Umesh Yadav. Mainly because Ashwin bowled well in the last game and we wanted to go at them with two quality spinners.”

02:41 pm: It is going to be that kind of day? The sun is out again.

02:39 pm: Many matches these days get over in 3-4 days and the loss of one day may not really hit the game in a big way. But if it continues to rain through the game, it just may...

02:23 pm: Oh no!

02:20 pm: The second day at Lord’s will be the first day of action...

Hello all and welcome to The Field’s live blog of the second day of the second Test, and the forecast, for now, looks like we will have the toss on time and play should go ahead at 03:30 pm IST as scheduled.

It was the first time a whole day’s Test play in England had been lost to bad weather since August 24 2013 when the fourth day of the fifth Ashes clash at The Oval was abandoned without a ball bowled.

The last time a day’s Test play was washed out completely at Lord’s came 17 years ago when the scheduled opening day of the first Test against Pakistan was abandoned on May 17 2001.

Officials later confirmed they would look to conduct the toss at 10:30am on Friday, with a view to an 11:00am start and that 98 overs, rather than the standard 90, would be scheduled for the second day in a bid to make-up lost playing time.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Decoding the symbolic threads and badges of one of India’s oldest cavalry units

The untold story of The President’s Bodyguard.

By Lt sumit [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)], from Wikimedia Commons

The national emblem of India; an open parachute and crossed lances – this triad of symbols representing the nation, excellence in training and valor respectively are held together by an elite title in the Indian army – The President’s Bodyguard (PBG).

The PBG badge is worn by one of the oldest cavalry units in the India army. In 1773, Governor Warren Hastings, former Governor General of India, handpicked 50 troopers. Before independence, this unit was referred to by many titles including Troops of Horse Guards and Governor General’s Body Guards (GGBG). In 1950, the unit was named The President’s Bodyguard and can be seen embroidered in the curved maroon shoulder titles on their current uniforms.

The President’s Bodyguard’s uniform adorns itself with proud colours and symbols of its 245 year-old-legacy. Dating back to 1980, the ceremonial uniform consists of a bright red long coat with gold girdles and white breeches, a blue and gold ceremonial turban with a distinctive fan and Napoleon Boots with spurs. Each member of the mounted unit carries a special 3-meter-long bamboo cavalry lance, decorated by a red and white pennant. A sheathed cavalry sabre is carried in in the side of the saddle of each trooper.

While common perception is that the PBG mainly have ceremonial duties such as that of being the President’s escort during Republic Day parade, the fact is that the members of the PBG are highly trained. Handpicked by the President’s Secretariat from mainstream armored regiments, the unit assigns a task force regularly for Siachen and UN peace keeping operations. Moreover, the cavalry members are trained combat parachutists – thus decorating the PBG uniform with a scarlet Para Wings badge that signifies that these troopers are a part of the airborne battalion of the India Army.

Since their foundation, the President’s Guard has won many battle honors. In 1811, they won their first battle honor ‘Java’. In 1824, they sailed over Kalla Pani for the first Burmese War and earned the second battle honour ‘Ava’. The battle of Maharajapore in 1843 won them their third battle honor. Consequently, the PBG fought in the main battles of the First Sikh War and earned four battle honours. Post-independence, the PBG served the country in the 1962 Indo-China war and the 1965 Indo-Pak war.

The PBG, one of the senior most regiments of the Indian Army, is a unique unit. While the uniform is befitting of its traditional and ceremonial role, the badges that augment those threads, tell the story of its impressive history and victories.

How have they managed to maintain their customs for more than 2 centuries? A National Geographic exclusive captures the PBG’s untold story. The documentary series showcases the discipline that goes into making the ceremonial protectors of the supreme commander of the Indian Armed Forces.

Play

The National Geographic exclusive is a landmark in television and is being celebrated by the #untoldstory contest. The contest will give 5 lucky winners an exclusive pass to the pre-screening of the documentary with the Hon’ble President of India at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. You can also nominate someone you think deserves to be a part of the screening. Follow #UntoldStory on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to participate.

This article was produced by Scroll marketing team on behalf of National Geographic and not by the Scroll editorial team.