England v India, 2nd Test, day 2 live: Anderson sends back openers before rain stops play
Live updates from the second Test between India and England at Lord’s.
Preview: Looking back at India’s most famous Tests at Lord’s. Read here.
Day one: First day washed out without a ball being bowled.
Live updates
India: 11/2 after 6.3 overs (Pujara 1, Kohli 1)
Both openers back in a hut. A short session, a brilliant one for Anderson and that is all England needed to take control. Important question: Will Vijay be dropped in the next Test? Vinayakk Mohanarangan on the two dismissals we have seen so far:
No one wonder Kohli wanted to bowl first, then. With a bit of a rain around, Anderson becomes lethal. But anyone else think that was more of a poor shot by Vijay than a great ball by Anderson? It was a good ball, no doubt. But unplayable for an opening batsman who has experience of playing overseas? Not quite sure. Vijay got stuck at the crease to an over-pitched delivery, played with an angled bat and completely misread the delivery.
Like Atherton said on air, he was looking to flick that ball square in the first over instead of playing with a straight bat. That is just suicidal against Anderson – at Lord’s, with the new ball, of all places. Ganguly adds, “its a typical sub-continent shot.”
As for Rahul, it’s another opportunity missed. To be fair, the delivery he got was a bit more unplayable than the one Vijay got. It was a ball that only a supremely confident batsman would leave, with Anderson’s angle forcing him into playing a shot. The ball deviates just a little, and the edge is found.
India are yet again in trouble, and Kohli is into bat early.
India: 11/2 after 6.3 overs (Pujara 1, Kohli 1)
Played stopped due to rain. It isn’t heavy but the umpires probably thought this was too much in favour of the batsmen. But this is also why Root chose to bowl first – easier for a bowling side to find their rhythm than for a batting side.
India: 10/2 after 6.1 overs (Pujara 1)
It’s that man again. Anderson hangs one in the channel, Rahul pushes forward, goes searching, gets the edge and Bairstow takes a simple catch. Both of India’s openers are back in the hut and Kohli walks in.
KL Rahul c Bairstow b Anderson 8 (14b, 2x4)
India: 10/1 after 6 overs (KL Rahul 8, Pujara 1)
Lights are on. Every once in a while, the ball goes past the outside edge. That is the reality of life for a batsman in England. In 6 county matches, Pujara scored only 172 runs in 6 matches, 12 inngs, avg 14.33 , highest 41. It is not going to be easy and traditionally, it hasn’t been easy for Pujara in England.
India: 9/1 after 5 overs (KL Rahul 8, Pujara 1)
Last ball of the over was probably the first really poor ball of the innings. It was on the legs and Rahul helped himself to four runs in the fine leg region. Atherton keeps saying the key things is not go chasing for the ball.
India: 4/1 after 4 overs (KL Rahul 4, Pujara 0)
First runs, wonderful cover drive for four. Broad pitched it up and Rahul helped himself to four welcome runs. Nice applause. India are finally off the mark.
India: 0/1 after 3 overs (KL Rahul 0, Pujara 0)
Three overs, three maidens. England have made a wonderful start to the Test. Pujara and Rahul have a tough period to contend with. The lack of runs may not trouble Pujara as much as it will Rahul.
India: 0/1 after 2 overs (KL Rahul 0, Pujara 0)
A big Test for Pujara. He will have to not only blunt the new ball attack but also find a way to keep the scoreboard moving. If he doesn’t, KL Rahul might find his rhythm disrupted. Uneventful over from Broad, who is sharing the new ball with Anderson. While most are happy with India’s XI, there are some who feel India should’ve gone with another batsmen instead of a bowler. It may seem like a defensive option but perhaps India can get more out of Pandya the bowler?
India: 0/1 after 0.5 overs (KL Rahul 0)
WICKET! It took James Anderson just 5 balls to disturb the timber. Wonderful delivery, it was angled in but then straightened and hit the top of the off-stump. Nothing Vijay could’ve done about this. Stunning delivery. Pujara in next.
M Vijay b Anderson 0 (5b 0x4 0x6)
03:25 pm: It must seem odd to Ravindra Jadeja. He is the world’s No 3 Test bowler... higher than Ravichandran Ashwin (World No 5) but he doesn’t get picked for the squad and Kuldeep does. By the end of the ODI series, England were reading Kuldeep well and it will be interesting to see how this Test goes. The ‘England has too many left handers’ logic shouldn’t really apply.
03:19 pm: Probably the best XI India could have picked but now it is time for the batsmen to stand up and show what they are all about.
03:03 pm: England win toss and are going to bowl first.
Root: “Chris Woakes comes in. We did think about playing another spinner. But nice green tinge to the wicket. We are bowling first and we need to make the most of it.”
Virat: We would have bowled first as well. Bit of weather around as Joe said. But the wicket looks good – much better than Edgbaston. Pujara back for Dhawan. KL Rahul to open. Kuldeep Yadav comes in for Umesh Yadav. Mainly because Ashwin bowled well in the last game and we wanted to go at them with two quality spinners.”
02:41 pm: It is going to be that kind of day? The sun is out again.
02:39 pm: Many matches these days get over in 3-4 days and the loss of one day may not really hit the game in a big way. But if it continues to rain through the game, it just may...
02:23 pm: Oh no!
02:20 pm: The second day at Lord’s will be the first day of action...
Hello all and welcome to The Field’s live blog of the second day of the second Test, and the forecast, for now, looks like we will have the toss on time and play should go ahead at 03:30 pm IST as scheduled.
It was the first time a whole day’s Test play in England had been lost to bad weather since August 24 2013 when the fourth day of the fifth Ashes clash at The Oval was abandoned without a ball bowled.
The last time a day’s Test play was washed out completely at Lord’s came 17 years ago when the scheduled opening day of the first Test against Pakistan was abandoned on May 17 2001.
Officials later confirmed they would look to conduct the toss at 10:30am on Friday, with a view to an 11:00am start and that 98 overs, rather than the standard 90, would be scheduled for the second day in a bid to make-up lost playing time.