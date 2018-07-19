Indian Tennis

Indian tennis: Pranjala-Rutuja win second title together, Ankita Raina bows out of Jihan ITF event

Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha beat seventh seed Jeremy Beale 7-6(4), 6-0 to reach final at the Indonesia F3 Futures.

Rutuja Bhosale

Indian youngsters Rutuja Bhosale and Pranjala Yadlapalli won their second doubles title on Friday as they lifted the $25,000 ITF tournament at Nonthaburi in Thailand. The duo beat Naiktha Bains and Barbora Stefkova 2-6, 6-0, 10-6 in the final. In July, they had won another $25K doubles tournament in Thailand.

However, Pranjala’s campaign in the singles came to an end in the semi-finals when she went down to Xiyu Wang 3-6, 6-2, 2-6.

Meanwhile, Ankita Raina, India’s top-ranked women’s singles player, went down in both singles and doubles at the $60,000 ITF tournament in Jinan, China. In the singles, she lost to Wang Yafan 6-7(2), 4-6 in the quarter-finals. In the doubles, she and partner Anastasia Gasanova went down in the semi-final losing to third seeds Hsieh Shu-ying and Lu Jingjing 4-6, 7-6(5), 5-10.

At the ATP Aptos Challenger, the all-Indian pair of Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Purav Raja went down to Marc Polmans and Max Purcell 7-6, 6-2 in the quarter-final.

On the Futures circuit, two Indians carried on to the weekend. At the Portugal F14 Futures, Terence Das continued his superb run with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Daniel Batista. Meanwhile Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha beat seventh seed Jeremy Beale 7-6(4), 6-0 to reach final at the Indonesia F3 Futures in Jakarta. At the same event, top seeds Justin Barki and Christopher Rungkat beat the Indian pair of SD Prajwal Dev and Mohit Mayur Jayaprakash 6-2, 6-2 .

