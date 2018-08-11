India vs England, Lord’s Test, Day 3: Shami, Hardik reduce England to 89/4 at lunch
India skipper Kohli will hope Ishant Sharma and Mohd Shami can effect a stunning turnaround on Day 3.
Day 2: India bowled out for 107
Live updates
Eng: 89/4 after 24.4 overs (Bairstow 1)
WICKET! Shami strikes, got one to jag back into the batsman, the ball didn’t bounce and there was no doubt. And that is lunch. India have had a pretty brilliant session. The conditions have certainly not been as helpful as yesterday but the bowlers have stuck to their task. The bounce will worry them though. Root just never looked comfortable today.
J Root lbw b Mohammed Shami 19 (53b, 2x4)
Eng: 84/3 after 24 overs (Root 17, Bairstow 1)
Hardik in the middle of a good spell (6-0-15-1). He is doing enough to ensure that the pressure isn’t off the batsmen. Getting the odd delivery to something and go past the bat. This is precisely the kind of impact he needs to make as an allrounder.
Eng: 82/3 after 23 overs (Root 16, Bairstow 0)
England trail by 25 runs with 7 wickets in hand. Vital that India don’t allow England to score too many in this first innings.
Eng: 77/3 after 21.2 overs (Root 11)
WICKET! And Hardik strikes. The confident looking Pope is now walking back, trapped LBW by Pandya. The bowler went wide at the bowling crease and fired it in. Pope couldn’t cope with the angle. Pretty much how Stokes got Rahane in the last game – the movement was more exaggerated then but the idea was the same. The decision was reviewed but it didn’t do England any good. They have lost both their reviews now.
O Pope lbw b Pandya 28 (38b, 3x4)
Eng: 75/2 after 21 overs (Root 11, Pope 26)
Shami into the attack, replacing Kuldeep. He gets a couple to go past the outside edge. You immediately notice that the quality of bowling is better. Kohli might be rethinking the decision to play Kuldeep ahead of Umesh.
Eng: 70/2 after 20 overs (Root 11, Pope 21)
Still no Ashwin? How does one explain this? He was one of India’s best bowlers in the first Test, has great control of flight and length, good variations too. But he just hasn’t got a bowl yet.
Eng: 68/2 after 19 overs (Root 10, Pope 20)
A bit of a lull. Not much happening for the bowlers, Pope and Root are looking comfortable, India need a wicket here. They need a wicket now.
Eng: 63/2 after 18 overs (Root 8, Pope 17)
Almost seems like India would have liked another seamer instead of a spinner. Historically, seamers have done the job here but Kohli might have gambled a bit here. Still, for any of that to matter, India needed to have put on more runs when they batted. England trail by just 44 runs now.
Eng: 59/2 after 17 overs (Root 7, Pope 14)
Maiden over by Kuldeep. Root missed out on a few full tosses here but surprising to see Ashwin being kept out of the attack given his performance in the last Test.
Eng: 59/2 after 16 overs (Root 7, Pope 14)
Pope looking very positive in the middle and already cutting a better figure than Malan. England have picked themselves up after those two quick wickets. In a sense, the pressure is off too – Ishant and Shami, the frontline seamers are getting a break.
Eng: 57/2 after 15 overs (Root 7, Pope 12)
Three good deliveries from Kuldeep to start the over but then Pope came up with a wonderful backfoot punch to get four off the fourth bat. He picked up the length quickly and seemed to have read the googly too.
Eng: 52/2 after 14 overs (Root 7, Pope 7)
Hardik into the attack and time for him to show why he is rated as an all-rounder. He needs to put in a long spell and ensure that the pressure isn’t taken off the batsmen. Keep in tight and sneak in a wicket or two. He is getting a hint of seam movement.
Eng: 49/2 after 13 overs (Root 5, Pope 6)
Kuldeep into the attack ahead of Ashwin or even Hardik and he has a poor over. Lacking control and Root helped himself to a four as well. Nervous start.
Eng: 38/2 after 12 overs (Root 1, Pope 5)
Vital few overs for India coming up as Ishant and Shami come to the end of their spells. If they can get another wicket or two here, it will allow the spinners to put instant pressure. That is the end of the first hour of play and India have done pretty well in conditions that one would not describe as hostile for the batsmen.
Ollie Pope is the 10th youngest to play for England and he has looked pretty confident so far. But how will he face up to the challenge of spin?
Eng: 38/2 after 11 overs (Root 1, Pope 5)
Every once in a while the ball is going past Root’s bat. The England batting line-up is deep but they will have to want to bat just once in this Test if possible. How many more overs will Kohli give the pacemen?
Eng: 36/2 after 10 overs (Root 0, Pope 4)
Suddenly, everything is going India’s way. The last 3-4 overs have seen India take things up a gear or two. Shami isn’t getting big movement but the seam is upright and his wrist position is solid as always. Root is playing and missing a bit – not how we are used to seeing him.
Eng: 32/2 after 8.2 overs (Root 0)
WICKET! And Ishant gets Root now. Within the space of five balls, England have lost their openers. Cook was looking very good but this was a superb delivery by Ishant. Just on and around the off-stump... moving away... Cook played at it and got the edge to the keeper. India are back. Here we go. That switch to around the wicket helped.
A Cook c Karthik b Sharma 21 (25b, 4x4)
Eng: 28/1 after 7.3 overs (Cook 17)
WICKET! Shami gets the breakthrough. Traps Jennings in front of his stumps. The batsman went in for the review but it didn’t do him any good. For once, Shami actually pitched it up. Big wicket for India as the partnership was starting to look dangerous.
K Jennings lbw b Mohammed Shami 11 (22b)
Eng: 28/0 after 7 overs (Cook 17, Jennings 11)
Wonderful straight drive for four in the over gone by. It was full and Cook timed it perfectly. Just a push, he wasn’t trying to hit it too hard. He didn’t need to. Time to get Ashwin into the attack one would think. If Cook gets set, he can score the ‘Big Daddy’ hundreds.
Eng: 21/0 after 6 overs (Cook 13, Jennings 8)
First innings Shami has turned up today and as most India cricket fans will agree, that is not a good thing. The paceman seems to be struggling with his rhythm so far and Kohli will dearly hope that changes in the short term. England trail by 86 runs with 10 wickets in hand.
Eng: 20/0 after 5 overs (Cook 13, Jennings 7)
Maiden over. Ishant has finally opted to change the angle and come over the wicket to the batsmen. He has got more movement and certainly made the batsmen play at more deliveries. He should have been doing this from the first over.
Eng: 20/0 after 4 overs (Cook 13, Jennings 7)
India are bowling yesterday’s length today. The conditions have changed dramatically and India need to alter their approach accordingly. Cook seems to be striking the ball well today and Kohli might want to bring in Ashwin for a short spell at the opener.
Eng: 14/0 after 3 overs (Cook 9, Jennings 4)
Ishant still isn’t quite hitting the length with the regularity he needs to trouble top batsmen. Another poor delivery – on the pads – allowed Cook to get his second four of the innings. This is poor bowling from India. They have not been able to put any pressure of the batsmen so far.
Meanwhile, the folks at ESPNCricinfo have dug up some wonderful stats to show the startling rise of Anderson in the second part of his career.
Eng: 9/0 after 2 overs (Cook 5, Jennings 4)
Five runs from Shami’s first over – including a four off the last ball – his line was all over the place. Nasser Hussain, on air, speaking about how tight India’s slip cordon is. It almost seems like a disaster waiting to happen.
Eng: 4/0 after 1 over (Cook 1, Jennings 3)
Ishant Sharma takes the new ball and doesn’t do much with it. His radar was a bit off with many deliveries being bowled on the legs or outside the leg-stump. Still early days, but no extravagant movement for Ishant. In a sense, Ishant is similar to Broad, who didn’t get too much swing yesterday. Maybe Shami can get it to move more.
Magical Ishant
The last time Ishant Sharma was at the Lord’s, he turned up with a magical performance to take 7-74. Here’s a quick look at the 2014 Test:
It comes down to this
India’s dependence on Kohli is scary. What is perhaps scarier is that India’s next highest scorer on the tours of SA and Eng (so far) is Hardik Pandya.
Good for batting today
It now seems like the pitch has suddenly morphed into the one that Kohli wanted at the toss.
The rot starts at the top
Kushal Phatarpekar on India’s batting woes.
“The openers have been become party of a game of musical chairs, which has robbed all involved a chance to settle into their roles. Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul have exchanged places on several occasions in the past year. The lack of clarity reached its peak at the toss as Dhawan was dropped after one match.”
|Host country
|Innings
|Runs
|Highest partnership
|Australia
|8
|248
|56
|England
|13
|288
|50
|South Africa
|10
|198
|41
|New Zealand
|4
|49
|36
Not about pace
James Anderson’s bowling speed in the first 10 overs today was 128.81kph. That’s the slowest he’s bowled with the new ball in Tests in over two years. It just goes to show that he went all out on control and that is what the Indian bowlers will need to do as well.
Sublime Woakes
44% of Chris Woakes’ deliveries this evening brought a false shot. The average in Tests is 14%. Woakes now has 16 Test wickets at Lord’s, at an average of 9.93. No player has both more wickets and a better average than Woakes on this ground.
‘We’d bowl most teams in the world out’
James Anderson after Day 2: “Some days it hoops round - they’ve been quite rare actually, the days we’ve had like that, movement through the air as much as that - but for us, with the experience we’ve had of bowling on flat decks and the ball doing nothing, when you get the opportunity like that you lick your lips and try to show off your skills. To be honest, I think that if we bowled like that today, with those conditions, we’d bowl most teams in the world out - because I think we were that good. I think if we were bowling at our batsmen, we’d have the better of them too. We exploit those conditions as well as anyone in the world.”
A seamer short?
England had four proper seamers to take advantage of the swing friendly conditions. Their lone spinner did not even get a single over. India, on the other hand, have picked two spinners but they will expect Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami and Hardik Pandya to do the same.
Weather report
It is a bright sunny day at Lord’s.
Day 1
James Anderson took five wickets as India were bowled out for just 107 come the close of the second day of the second Test against England at Lord’s on Friday.
Anderson’s haul left England’s all-time leading Test wicket-taker just one shy of becoming the first bowler to take 100 Test wickets at Lord’s.
Meanwhile Chris Woakes marked his return to international cricket with two wickets for 19 runs in six overs, removing both India captain Virat Kohli (24) and Hardik Pandya (11) via slip catches by Jos Buttler.
Much of the second day was lost to rain, which washed out the whole of Thursday’s play.
But the 35.2 overs that England bowled after winning the toss were enough for them to dismiss India, with Anderson ending the day’s play when Ishant Sharma was lbw for nought.
Anderson took five for 20 in 13.2 overs while Ravichandran Ashwin top-scored for India with 29.
England lead this five-match series 1-0 after a 31-run victory in the first Test at Edgbaston last week. (AFP)