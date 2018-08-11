Live

India vs England, Lord’s Test, Day 3: Shami, Hardik reduce England to 89/4 at lunch

India skipper Kohli will hope Ishant Sharma and Mohd Shami can effect a stunning turnaround on Day 3.

by 
Reuters

Day 2: India bowled out for 107

Live updates

Eng: 89/4 after 24.4 overs (Bairstow 1)

WICKET! Shami strikes, got one to jag back into the batsman, the ball didn’t bounce and there was no doubt. And that is lunch. India have had a pretty brilliant session. The conditions have certainly not been as helpful as yesterday but the bowlers have stuck to their task. The bounce will worry them though. Root just never looked comfortable today.

J Root lbw b Mohammed Shami 19 (53b, 2x4)

Eng: 84/3 after 24 overs (Root 17, Bairstow 1)

Hardik in the middle of a good spell (6-0-15-1). He is doing enough to ensure that the pressure isn’t off the batsmen. Getting the odd delivery to something and go past the bat. This is precisely the kind of impact he needs to make as an allrounder.

Eng: 82/3 after 23 overs (Root 16, Bairstow 0)

England trail by 25 runs with 7 wickets in hand. Vital that India don’t allow England to score too many in this first innings.

Eng: 77/3 after 21.2 overs (Root 11)

WICKET! And Hardik strikes. The confident looking Pope is now walking back, trapped LBW by Pandya. The bowler went wide at the bowling crease and fired it in. Pope couldn’t cope with the angle. Pretty much how Stokes got Rahane in the last game – the movement was more exaggerated then but the idea was the same. The decision was reviewed but it didn’t do England any good. They have lost both their reviews now.

O Pope lbw b Pandya 28 (38b, 3x4)

Eng: 75/2 after 21 overs (Root 11, Pope 26)

Shami into the attack, replacing Kuldeep. He gets a couple to go past the outside edge. You immediately notice that the quality of bowling is better. Kohli might be rethinking the decision to play Kuldeep ahead of Umesh.

Eng: 70/2 after 20 overs (Root 11, Pope 21)

Still no Ashwin? How does one explain this? He was one of India’s best bowlers in the first Test, has great control of flight and length, good variations too. But he just hasn’t got a bowl yet.

Eng: 68/2 after 19 overs (Root 10, Pope 20)

A bit of a lull. Not much happening for the bowlers, Pope and Root are looking comfortable, India need a wicket here. They need a wicket now.

Eng: 63/2 after 18 overs (Root 8, Pope 17)

Almost seems like India would have liked another seamer instead of a spinner. Historically, seamers have done the job here but Kohli might have gambled a bit here. Still, for any of that to matter, India needed to have put on more runs when they batted. England trail by just 44 runs now.

Eng: 59/2 after 17 overs (Root 7, Pope 14)

Maiden over by Kuldeep. Root missed out on a few full tosses here but surprising to see Ashwin being kept out of the attack given his performance in the last Test.

Eng: 59/2 after 16 overs (Root 7, Pope 14)

Pope looking very positive in the middle and already cutting a better figure than Malan. England have picked themselves up after those two quick wickets. In a sense, the pressure is off too – Ishant and Shami, the frontline seamers are getting a break.

Eng: 57/2 after 15 overs (Root 7, Pope 12)

Three good deliveries from Kuldeep to start the over but then Pope came up with a wonderful backfoot punch to get four off the fourth bat. He picked up the length quickly and seemed to have read the googly too.

Eng: 52/2 after 14 overs (Root 7, Pope 7)

Hardik into the attack and time for him to show why he is rated as an all-rounder. He needs to put in a long spell and ensure that the pressure isn’t taken off the batsmen. Keep in tight and sneak in a wicket or two. He is getting a hint of seam movement.

Eng: 49/2 after 13 overs (Root 5, Pope 6)

Kuldeep into the attack ahead of Ashwin or even Hardik and he has a poor over. Lacking control and Root helped himself to a four as well. Nervous start.

Eng: 38/2 after 12 overs (Root 1, Pope 5)

Vital few overs for India coming up as Ishant and Shami come to the end of their spells. If they can get another wicket or two here, it will allow the spinners to put instant pressure. That is the end of the first hour of play and India have done pretty well in conditions that one would not describe as hostile for the batsmen.

Ollie Pope is the 10th youngest to play for England and he has looked pretty confident so far. But how will he face up to the challenge of spin?

Eng: 38/2 after 11 overs (Root 1, Pope 5)

Every once in a while the ball is going past Root’s bat. The England batting line-up is deep but they will have to want to bat just once in this Test if possible. How many more overs will Kohli give the pacemen?

Eng: 36/2 after 10 overs (Root 0, Pope 4)

Suddenly, everything is going India’s way. The last 3-4 overs have seen India take things up a gear or two. Shami isn’t getting big movement but the seam is upright and his wrist position is solid as always. Root is playing and missing a bit – not how we are used to seeing him.

Eng: 32/2 after 8.2 overs (Root 0)

WICKET! And Ishant gets Root now. Within the space of five balls, England have lost their openers. Cook was looking very good but this was a superb delivery by Ishant. Just on and around the off-stump... moving away... Cook played at it and got the edge to the keeper. India are back. Here we go. That switch to around the wicket helped.

A Cook c Karthik b Sharma 21 (25b, 4x4)

Eng: 28/1 after 7.3 overs (Cook 17)

WICKET! Shami gets the breakthrough. Traps Jennings in front of his stumps. The batsman went in for the review but it didn’t do him any good. For once, Shami actually pitched it up. Big wicket for India as the partnership was starting to look dangerous.

K Jennings lbw b Mohammed Shami 11 (22b)

Eng: 28/0 after 7 overs (Cook 17, Jennings 11)

Wonderful straight drive for four in the over gone by. It was full and Cook timed it perfectly. Just a push, he wasn’t trying to hit it too hard. He didn’t need to. Time to get Ashwin into the attack one would think. If Cook gets set, he can score the ‘Big Daddy’ hundreds.

Eng: 21/0 after 6 overs (Cook 13, Jennings 8)

First innings Shami has turned up today and as most India cricket fans will agree, that is not a good thing. The paceman seems to be struggling with his rhythm so far and Kohli will dearly hope that changes in the short term. England trail by 86 runs with 10 wickets in hand.

Eng: 20/0 after 5 overs (Cook 13, Jennings 7)

Maiden over. Ishant has finally opted to change the angle and come over the wicket to the batsmen. He has got more movement and certainly made the batsmen play at more deliveries. He should have been doing this from the first over.

Eng: 20/0 after 4 overs (Cook 13, Jennings 7)

India are bowling yesterday’s length today. The conditions have changed dramatically and India need to alter their approach accordingly. Cook seems to be striking the ball well today and Kohli might want to bring in Ashwin for a short spell at the opener.

Eng: 14/0 after 3 overs (Cook 9, Jennings 4)

Ishant still isn’t quite hitting the length with the regularity he needs to trouble top batsmen. Another poor delivery – on the pads – allowed Cook to get his second four of the innings. This is poor bowling from India. They have not been able to put any pressure of the batsmen so far.

Meanwhile, the folks at ESPNCricinfo have dug up some wonderful stats to show the startling rise of Anderson in the second part of his career.

Eng: 9/0 after 2 overs (Cook 5, Jennings 4)

Five runs from Shami’s first over – including a four off the last ball – his line was all over the place. Nasser Hussain, on air, speaking about how tight India’s slip cordon is. It almost seems like a disaster waiting to happen.

Eng: 4/0 after 1 over (Cook 1, Jennings 3)

Ishant Sharma takes the new ball and doesn’t do much with it. His radar was a bit off with many deliveries being bowled on the legs or outside the leg-stump. Still early days, but no extravagant movement for Ishant. In a sense, Ishant is similar to Broad, who didn’t get too much swing yesterday. Maybe Shami can get it to move more.

Magical Ishant

The last time Ishant Sharma was at the Lord’s, he turned up with a magical performance to take 7-74. Here’s a quick look at the 2014 Test:

Play

It comes down to this

India’s dependence on Kohli is scary. What is perhaps scarier is that India’s next highest scorer on the tours of SA and Eng (so far) is Hardik Pandya.

Good for batting today

It now seems like the pitch has suddenly morphed into the one that Kohli wanted at the toss.

Pic courtesy: Lord's Cricket Ground.
Pic courtesy: Lord's Cricket Ground.

The rot starts at the top

Kushal Phatarpekar on India’s batting woes.

“The openers have been become party of a game of musical chairs, which has robbed all involved a chance to settle into their roles. Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul have exchanged places on several occasions in the past year. The lack of clarity reached its peak at the toss as Dhawan was dropped after one match.”

Host country Innings Runs Highest partnership
Australia 8 248 56
England 13 288 50
South Africa 10 198 41
New Zealand 4 49 36

Read the FULL piece HERE

Not about pace

James Anderson’s bowling speed in the first 10 overs today was 128.81kph. That’s the slowest he’s bowled with the new ball in Tests in over two years. It just goes to show that he went all out on control and that is what the Indian bowlers will need to do as well.

Sublime Woakes

44% of Chris Woakes’ deliveries this evening brought a false shot. The average in Tests is 14%. Woakes now has 16 Test wickets at Lord’s, at an average of 9.93. No player has both more wickets and a better average than Woakes on this ground.

‘We’d bowl most teams in the world out’

James Anderson after Day 2: “Some days it hoops round - they’ve been quite rare actually, the days we’ve had like that, movement through the air as much as that - but for us, with the experience we’ve had of bowling on flat decks and the ball doing nothing, when you get the opportunity like that you lick your lips and try to show off your skills. To be honest, I think that if we bowled like that today, with those conditions, we’d bowl most teams in the world out - because I think we were that good. I think if we were bowling at our batsmen, we’d have the better of them too. We exploit those conditions as well as anyone in the world.”

A seamer short?

England had four proper seamers to take advantage of the swing friendly conditions. Their lone spinner did not even get a single over. India, on the other hand, have picked two spinners but they will expect Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami and Hardik Pandya to do the same.

Weather report

It is a bright sunny day at Lord’s.

Day 1

James Anderson took five wickets as India were bowled out for just 107 come the close of the second day of the second Test against England at Lord’s on Friday.

Anderson’s haul left England’s all-time leading Test wicket-taker just one shy of becoming the first bowler to take 100 Test wickets at Lord’s.

Meanwhile Chris Woakes marked his return to international cricket with two wickets for 19 runs in six overs, removing both India captain Virat Kohli (24) and Hardik Pandya (11) via slip catches by Jos Buttler.

Much of the second day was lost to rain, which washed out the whole of Thursday’s play.

But the 35.2 overs that England bowled after winning the toss were enough for them to dismiss India, with Anderson ending the day’s play when Ishant Sharma was lbw for nought.

Anderson took five for 20 in 13.2 overs while Ravichandran Ashwin top-scored for India with 29.

England lead this five-match series 1-0 after a 31-run victory in the first Test at Edgbaston last week. (AFP)

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Swara Bhasker: Sharp objects has to be on the radar of every woman who is tired of being “nice”

The actress weighs in on what she loves about the show.

This article has been written by award-winning actor Swara Bhasker.

All women growing up in India, South Asia, or anywhere in the world frankly; will remember in some form or the other that gentle girlhood admonishing, “Nice girls don’t do that.” I kept recalling that gently reasoned reproach as I watched Sharp Objects (you can catch it on Hotstar Premium). Adapted from the author of Gone Girl, Gillian Flynn’s debut novel Sharp Objects has been directed by Jean-Marc Vallée, who has my heart since he gave us Big Little Lies. It stars the multiple-Oscar nominee Amy Adams, who delivers a searing performance as Camille Preaker; and Patricia Clarkson, who is magnetic as the dominating and dark Adora Crellin. As an actress myself, it felt great to watch a show driven by its female performers.

The series is woven around a troubled, alcohol-dependent, self-harming, female journalist Camille (single and in her thirties incidentally) who returns to the small town of her birth and childhood, Wind Gap, Missouri, to report on two similarly gruesome murders of teenage girls. While the series is a murder mystery, it equally delves into the psychology, not just of the principal characters, but also of the town, and thus a culture as a whole.

There is a lot that impresses in Sharp Objects — the manner in which the storytelling gently unwraps a plot that is dark, disturbing and shocking, the stellar and crafty control that Jean-Marc Vallée exercises on his narrative, the cinematography that is fluid and still manages to suggest that something sinister lurks within Wind Gap, the editing which keeps this narrative languid yet sharp and consistently evokes a haunting sensation.

Sharp Objects is also liberating (apart from its positive performance on Bechdel parameters) as content — for female actors and for audiences in giving us female centric and female driven shows that do not bear the burden of providing either role-models or even uplifting messages. 

Instead, it presents a world where women are dangerous and dysfunctional but very real — a world where women are neither pure victims, nor pure aggressors. A world where they occupy the grey areas, complex and contradictory as agents in a power play, in which they control some reigns too.

But to me personally, and perhaps to many young women viewers across the world, what makes Sharp Objects particularly impactful, perhaps almost poignant, is the manner in which it unravels the whole idea, the culture, the entire psychology of that childhood admonishment “Nice girls don’t do that.” Sharp Objects explores the sinister and dark possibilities of what the corollary of that thinking could be.

“Nice girls don’t do that.”

“Who does?”

“Bad girls.”

“So I’m a bad girl.”

“You shouldn’t be a bad girl.”

“Why not?”

“Bad girls get in trouble.”

“What trouble? What happens to bad girls?”

“Bad things.”

“What bad things?”

“Very bad things.”

“How bad?”

“Terrible!!!”

“Like what?”

“Like….”

A point the show makes early on is that both the victims of the introductory brutal murders were not your typically nice girly-girls. Camille, the traumatised protagonist carrying a burden from her past was herself not a nice girl. Amma, her deceptive half-sister manipulates the nice girl act to defy her controlling mother. But perhaps the most incisive critique on the whole ‘Be a nice girl’ culture, in fact the whole ‘nice’ culture — nice folks, nice manners, nice homes, nice towns — comes in the form of Adora’s character and the manner in which beneath the whole veneer of nice, a whole town is complicit in damning secrets and not-so-nice acts. At one point early on in the show, Adora tells her firstborn Camille, with whom she has a strained relationship (to put it mildly), “I just want things to be nice with us but maybe I don’t know how..” Interestingly it is this very notion of ‘nice’ that becomes the most oppressive and deceptive experience of young Camille, and later Amma’s growing years.

This ‘Culture of Nice’ is in fact the pervasive ‘Culture of Silence’ that women all over the world, particularly in India, are all too familiar with. 

It takes different forms, but always towards the same goal — to silence the not-so-nice details of what the experiences; sometimes intimate experiences of women might be. This Culture of Silence is propagated from the child’s earliest experience of being parented by society in general. Amongst the values that girls receive in our early years — apart from those of being obedient, dutiful, respectful, homely — we also receive the twin headed Chimera in the form of shame and guilt.

“Have some shame!”

“Oh for shame!”

“Shameless!”

“Shameful!”

“Ashamed.”

“Do not bring shame upon…”

Different phrases in different languages, but always with the same implication. Shameful things happen to girls who are not nice and that brings ‘shame’ on the family or everyone associated with the girl. And nice folks do not talk about these things. Nice folks go on as if nothing has happened.

It is this culture of silence that women across the world today, are calling out in many different ways. Whether it is the #MeToo movement or a show like Sharp Objects; or on a lighter and happier note, even a film like Veere Di Wedding punctures this culture of silence, quite simply by refusing to be silenced and saying the not-nice things, or depicting the so called ‘unspeakable’ things that could happen to girls. By talking about the unspeakable, you rob it of the power to shame you; you disallow the ‘Culture of Nice’ to erase your experience. You stand up for yourself and you build your own identity.

And this to me is the most liberating aspect of being an actor, and even just a girl at a time when shows like Sharp Objects and Big Little Lies (another great show on Hotstar Premium), and films like Veere Di Wedding and Anaarkali Of Aarah are being made.

The next time I hear someone say, “Nice girls don’t do that!”, I know what I’m going to say — I don’t give a shit about nice. I’m just a girl! And that’s okay!

Swara is a an award winning actor of the Hindi film industry. Her last few films, including Veere Di Wedding, Anaarkali of Aaraah and Nil Battey Sannata have earned her both critical and commercial success. Swara is an occasional writer of articles and opinion pieces. The occasions are frequent :).

Watch the trailer of Sharp Objects here:

Play

This article was published by the Scroll marketing team with Swara Bhasker on behalf of Hotstar Premium and not by the Scroll editorial team.