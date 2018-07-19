TENNIS

Rod Laver, Lleyton Hewitt unite 4 generations of Aussie greats to oppose Davis Cup change

The proposed change from International Tennis Federation will make the Davis Cup only a season-ending World Cup of Tennis final featuring 18 countries.

by 
Twitter/Rod Laver

Four generations of Australian Davis Cup captains and players, led by Rod Laver, John Newcombe and Lleyton Hewitt, united Saturday to oppose proposed reforms, saying they will ruin an historic tournament.

Currently, the Davis Cup is structured around a 16-nation World Group, contested over four weekends during the year. The remaining countries are then divided into three regional zones.

But the International Tennis Federation wants the event reduced to a season-ending World Cup of Tennis final featuring 18 countries, which it says will allow it to attract more top players.

The proposal must win approval at the federation’s annual general meeting in Orlando, Florida this month.

Australia is the second most successful team in Davis Cup history behind the United States, winning the coveted title 28 times, and while Tennis Australia acknowledges reform is needed, it is against the current plans.

“It takes away too much of what makes the Davis Cup unique and special, especially the home and away aspect of the competition,” it said on Saturday.

It has enlisted a who’s who of Australian greats in opposition, led by Laver, who played Davis Cup from 1959-1973, winning between 1959–62 and in 1973.

“The ties I played in for Australia, both at home and abroad, remain among my most cherished tennis memories,” said Laver, widley seen as one of the greatest players ever.

“I want players from all nations to continue to enjoy similar feelings when they represent their countries.

“Proposed changes to the format need to be subject to the widest possible consultation and agreement, to ensure there are no unintended consequences that could impact the great traditions of the Davis Cup,” he added.

Newcombe, Davis Cup captain for six years from 1994 and five-time champion as a player, was more strident in his criticism, calling the plan “a recipe for the death of the Davis Cup as we know it”.

“The Davis Cup is 118 years old and was the forerunner that made tennis into an international sport,” he said.

“It is too important for tennis to just let it become another event on the calendar that has no real meaning.”

Fellow former Davis Cup captain Neale Fraser called the current proposals “disastrous” while Hewitt said it was little more than “a money grab” that ignored the tournament’s history.

The reform drive has been boosted by a US$3 billion partnership from investment group Kosmos, founded by Barcelona football star Gerard Pique.

“While evolution is required it should be to the benefit of all countries involved and not just a financial opportunity,” said another former captain and champion John Newcombe.

“Change is logical and acceptable but if you turn a competition on its head, you lose the very definition of what makes it great.”

Others opposing the plans include Pat Rafter, Pat Cash, Wally Masur and Todd Woodbridge.

Earlier this week, ITF chief David Haggerty insisted the project would drive tennis’s global development for years to come and that many nations were in favour.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The cost of setting up an employee-friendly office in Mumbai

And a new age, cost-effective solution to common grievances.

A lot has been theorised about employee engagement and what motivates employees the most. Perks, bonuses and increased vacation time are the most common employee benefits extended to valuable employees. But experts say employees’ wellbeing is also intimately tied with the environment they spend the bulk of the day in. Indeed, the office environment has been found to affect employee productivity and ultimately retention.

According to Gensler’s Workplace Index, workplace design should allow employees to focus, collaborate, learn and socialise for maximum productivity, engagement and overall wellbeing. Most offices lag on the above counts, with complaints of rows of cluttered desks, cramped work tables and chilled cubicles still being way too common.

But well-meaning employers wanting to create a truly employee-centric office environment meet resistance at several stages. Renting an office space, for example, is an obstacle in itself, especially with exorbitant rental rates prevalent in most business districts. The office space then needs to be populated with, ideally, ergonomic furniture and fixtures. Even addressing common employee grievances is harder than one would imagine. It warrants a steady supply of office and pantry supplies, plus optimal Internet connection and functioning projection and sound systems. A well-thought-out workspace suddenly begins to sound quite cost prohibitive. So, how can an employer balance employee wellbeing with the monthly office budget?

Co-working spaces have emerged as a viable alternative to traditional workspaces. In addition to solving a lot of the common problems associated with them, the co-working format also takes care of the social and networking needs of businesses and their employees.

WeWork is a global network of workspaces, with 10 office spaces in India and many more opening this year. The co-working giant has taken great care to design all its premises ergonomically for maximum comfort. Its architects, engineers and artists have custom-designed every office space while prioritising natural light, comfort, productivity, and inspiration. Its members have access to super-fast Internet, multifunction printers, on-site community teams and free refreshments throughout the day. In addition, every WeWork office space has a dedicated community manager who is responsible for fostering a sense of community. WeWork’s customised offerings for enterprises also work out to be a more cost-effective solution than conventional lease setting, with the added perks of WeWork’s brand of service.

The video below presents the cost breakdown of maintaining an office space for 10 employees in Vikhroli, Mumbai and compares it with a WeWork membership.

Play

To know more about WeWork and its office spaces in India, click here.

This article was produced by Scroll marketing team on behalf of WeWork and not by the Scroll editorial team.