Ben Stokes misses out (for now) as England name unchanged squad for Trent Bridge Test

Ben Stokes was again omitted as England named an unchanged 13-man squad on Monday for the third Test against India at Trent Bridge starting Saturday, where victory would see them clinch the series.

Stokes’s ongoing trial on a charge of affray in Bristol saw him left out by England as they thrashed India by an innings and 159 runs in the second Test at Lord’s on Sunday to go 2-0 up with three to play in the five-match campaign.

However, a brief statement issued by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said they would review Stokes’s position following the conclusion of the trial, which is expected to end before the third Test starts.

“The ECB will make an assessment of Ben Stokes’s availability after the trial in Bristol has concluded,” the statement said.

Woakes does justice

Fellow pace-bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes, who took Stokes’s place, starred with both bat and ball in a man-of-the-match display at Lord’s.

Woakes made 137 not out, his maiden Test century, and also took four wickets as England overpowered India, the world’s top-ranked Test side.

By naming the same squad, England retained uncapped Essex paceman Jamie Porter and off-spinner Moeen Ali, both of whom missed out on a place in their XI that played at Lord’s.

Interestingly, after much controversy over Adil Rashid’s selection in the squad, he became just the 14th player and first Englishman in 13 years to complete a Test match without bowling, batting, taking a catch or effecting a run out.

Rashid, who made £12,500 ($15,960, 13,977 euros) for his walk on role, was not called upon to weave his leg-spin magic in England’s innings and 159-run win over India in the second Test at Lord’s.

With the overcast conditions in both of India’s innings ideal for swing bowling, Rashid was almost as much of a spectator as any member of the crowd at ‘the home of cricket’ as the tourists were dismissed for 107 and 130, with James Anderson, England’s all-time leading Test wicket-taker, returning match figures of nine for 43.

And when England batted, Rashid was still waiting as next man in when skipper Joe Root declared the home side’s lone innings on 396/7.

With Rashid not a member of England’s slip cordon, chances were unlikely to come his way either during his 12th Test.

Rashid’s ‘achievement’ was far from unique in the 141-year history of Test cricket, with 13 previous instances of players having equally quiet games.

The last time it happened to an England cricketer was when off-spinner Gareth Batty was not called upon in an innings and 261-run hammering of Bangladesh at Lord’s in 2005.

England squad for the third Test against India at Trent Bridge, August 18-22:

Alastair Cook (Essex), Keaton Jennings (Lancashire), Joe Root (Yorkshire, capt), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire, wkt), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jamie Porter (Essex)