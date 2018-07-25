Asian Games 2018, Indian player profiles: Men’s hockey

The 18th edition of Asian Games is set to begin in Jakarta and Palembang on August 18, with 572 Indian sportspersons in contention for medals. After a successful Commonwealth Games, in which India finished third on the table with 66 medals – 26 gold, 20 silver and 20 bronze – the expectations from the Indian contingent are high.

Out of the 572 Indian sportspersons in Indonesia, 18 form the men’s hockey squad. Here are their profiles:

PR Sreejesh

Date of birth: May 8, 1986

Event at Asian Games: Men’s hockey

Past appearances: 2014

Best performance so far: Gold at 2014 Asian Games

Brief description: The 29-year-old hails from Kerala and is considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He made his debut for the national team in 2006 at the South Asian Games in Sri Lanka. A stalwart in front of goal, he has represented the nation at the 2014 World Cup, 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games, but his best performances in an Indian shirt came in the year 2014 as he was nominated for the best male goalkeeper award by FIH. The 29-year-old won the “Goalkeeper of the Tournament” award in the 2014 Champions Trophy and saved two penalty strokes in the 2014 Asian Games final against Pakistan to give his team the gold medal. A long-term injury saw Sreejesh miss most of last year’s action but the experienced goalkeeper is ready to defend the gold medal in Jakarta.

Chinglensana Singh Kangujam

Date of birth: December 2, 1991

Event at Asian Games: Men’s hockey

Past performances: 2014

Best performance so far: Gold at 2014 Asian Games

Brief description: Chinglensana Singh Kangujam hails from Manipur and made his international debut in 2011 when he represented the country at the Champions Challenge in South Africa. The 26-year-old Chinglen, as popularly called by his teammates, won his first medal with the national team at the 2013 Asia Cup – a silver. India’s current vice-captain was also a member of the team that won the silver medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and the gold medal at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon. Chinglensana has been a vital cog in India’s midfield and has helped the team bag the gold medal at the Asia Cup 2017 and the bronze medal at the men’s Hockey World League Finals in Bhubaneswar 2017.

Manpreet Singh

Date of birth: June 26, 1992

Event at Asian Games: Men’s hockey

Past appearances: 2014

Best performance so far: Gold at 2014 Asian Games

Brief description: The 25-year-old midfielder hails from Punjab and made his international debut in 2011 at just 19. He has since represented the country at all major tournaments and featured in India’s fine victories at the Asian Games in 2014 and at the Asian Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy in 2016. Manpreet was also the captain of the Indian team which took part in the 2013 Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup where India finished 10th, after he had won his first gold medal when his team lifted the Sultan of Johor Cup in the same year. The midfielder was also a part of the silver medal-winning Indian team which lost to South Korea in the 2013 Asia Cup final. His on-field creativity has seen him grow into one of the mainstays of the team. He was also made the captain of the national team last year and has led the team to important victories, which include a gold medal at the Asia Cup 2017 and the bronze medal at the Odisha Men’s Hockey World League Finals in Bhubaneswar.

Amit Rohidas

Date of birth: May 10, 1993

Event at Asian Games: Men’s hockey

Past appearances: NA

Best performance so far: Gold at Asia Cup 2017

Brief description: Amit Rohidas hails from the state of Odisha and made his international debut at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2013 in Malaysia. He was also a part of the Asia Cup team in 2013 that won the silver medal. After making a memorable debut in the junior squad at the U18 in Asia Cup in 2009, Rohidas was part of the junior squad right up to the 2013 FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup in New Delhi. He often found a place in the senior camp too and even played the 2014 Hockey Men’s World League Final. However, after not getting into the national side for close to two years, the defender finally made a comeback to the national team in 2017 after having proved his mettle in the Hockey India League. Since his comeback, he has impressed with his drag-flicks and defensive duties, and has been a part of the gold medal-winning team at the Asia Cup 2017 and the bronze medal-winning side at the Odisha Hockey World League Finals Bhubaneswar 2017.

Rupinder Pal Singh

Date of birth: November 11, 1990

Event at Asian Games: Men’s hockey

Past appearances: 2014

Best performance so far: Gold at 2014 Asian Games

Brief description: At the age of 27, Rupinder Pal Singh is one of the best drag-flickers in the world. From Punjab, the lanky six-footer made his international debut in 2010 when he was a part of the team that won the gold medal at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia. The defender has since represented India in all major tournaments, twice winning the gold medal at the Asian Champions Trophy (2011, 2016). He was also a part of India’s gold medal-winning feat at the 2014 Asian Games and the silver medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. The defender established himself as one of the best in the world, and was rewarded for his performances as he was made the vice-captain of the team at the 2014 Hockey World Cup. The 27-year-old also helped India win the gold medal at the Asian Champions Trophy 2016 and bronze medal at the Odisha Hockey World League Finals Bhubaneswar 2017.

Harmanpreet Singh

Date of birth: January 6, 1996

Event at Asian Games: Men’s hockey

Past appearances: NA

Best performance so far: Gold at Asia Cup 2017

Brief description: The 22-year-old defender from Amritsar made his international debut in 2015 during a four-match test series against Japan in Bhubaneswar where he made two appearances. However, the youngster’s next call up to the national side was only in 2016 during the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup where India won the silver medal. Harmanpreet won another silver medal with the national team at the Champions Trophy 2016 and represented the country at the Olympic Games when he was 20. He was a crucial member of the Indian team which won the Uttar Pradesh Hockey Junior World Cup 2016. Good performances in the 2017 Hockey India League saw Harmanpreet win a place in the national squad which has since led him to winning two medals in 2017 – gold medal at the Asia Cup 2017 and bronze medal at the Hockey World League Finals in Bhubaneswar 2017.

Varun Kumar

Date of birth: July 25, 1995

Event at Asian Games: Men’s hockey

Past appearances: NA

Best performance so far: Gold at Asia Cup 2017

Brief description: The extremely talented Varun Kumar from Punjab made his international debut during the tour of Belgium and Netherlands in 2017. The 22-year-old started off his career at the Junior National Championships where he represented his state in 2012, and was soon selected to be a part of the junior national team. However, an injury saw him miss out on a spot in the team that participated at the 2013 Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup. But consistency at the state level, coupled with impressive performances in the Hockey India League saw him being recalled to the junior national team set-up. The 22-year-old finally managed to make his debut in 2016 when he was the highest scorer at the Four Nations Invitational Tournament in Spain and was a part of the Indian team which lifted the Uttar Pradesh Hockey Junior World Cup 2016 title in Lucknow. His ability to read the game and stay calm in crunch situations has seen him make a mark at the senior level as well, with his drag-flicks also being an advantage for the young Indian team. He was also a part of the team which won the gold medal at the Asia Cup in 2017 and the Hockey World League Final in Bhubaneswar in the same year.

Vivek Singh Prasad

Date of birth: February 25, 2000

Event at Asian Games: Men’s hockey

Past appearances: NA

Best performance so far: NA

Brief description: Vivek Sagar Prasad is the youngest member of the squad and hails from Madhya Pradesh. The youngster was brought into organised hockey at the age of 13 when 1975 World Cup winner Ashok Kumar spotted him and offered him trials at the Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy. It was there that the midfielder developed as a player, performing at the domestic circuit, and earning himself a spot in the Under-18 team, which went to the Sultan of Johor Cup 2017. Vivek’s ability to stay calm under pressure, and his maturity on the field saw him being named as the captain for the tour, where India finished with the bronze medal. The 18-year-old was afterwards called up for the senior National Camp in Bengaluru, and impressed former men’s chief coach Sjoerd Marijne, who picked him up for the team’s Four Nations Invitational Tournament in New Zealand. The midfielder also became the second youngest player ever to represent the country at 17 years, 10 months and 22 days old, behind only Sandeep Singh.

Dilpreet Singh

Date of birth: November 12, 1999

Event at Asian Games: Men’s hockey

Past appearances: NA

Best performance so far: NA

Brief description: Dilpreet Singh hails from Punjab and made his international debut at the Four Nations Invitational Tournament in New Zealand. The young forward started off his career at the domestic level with Hockey Punjab. His performances in the domestic circuit saw him being named in the junior team core probables, and he was later selected to represent the country at the 7th Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia in 2017. His nine goals at the tournament where India won bronze medal, saw him being drafted to the senior team’s national camp earlier this year. The youngster performed well in his first outing for the senior team, and is fast-becoming one of the mainstays in the attack.

Mandeep Singh

Date of birth: January 25, 1995

Event at Asian Games: Men’s hockey

Past appearances: NA

Best performance so far: Gold at Asia Cup 2017

Brief description: One of the youngest to break into the Indian team, Mandeep Singh has over the years been a delight to watch. His unconventional ways of creating scoring opportunities makes him a standout member in India’s forward line. It was his stint with the Ranchi Rhinos, a Hockey India League franchise, during the 2012-’13 season that saw him emerge as a potential star. He made his international debut in 2013 at the Hockey World League Round 2 and since has been regular feature in the team’s attack. He was also part of the Indian team’s historic Junior World Cup victory in 2016. Earlier that year, Mandeep featured in India’s silver medal win at the 36th FIH Champions Trophy and also won a place in the team for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. He was part of the team that won the 2017 Asia Cup and also the bronze medal at Hockey World League Finals in Bhubaneswar 2017.

Lalit Kumar Upadhyay

Date of birth: December 1, 1993

Event at Asian Games: Men’s hockey

Past appearances: NA

Best performance so far: Gold at Asia Cup 2017

Brief description: Having patiently waited for his turn to be part of the Indian team, Lalit Upadhyay has made great improvements to his game that has won him a spot in the forward line. The 25-year-old from Varanasi has been a regular member in the senior core group since 2016. It was his consistent performance during the Hockey India League for Kalinga Lancers that brought him back to reckoning and the national selectors rewarded him a place in the senior core group. He scored in India’s crucial matches at the 2017 Asia Cup team, which the team eventually won gold beating Malaysia in the final. He was also part of the Indian team that won a bronze medal at the Hockey World League Finals in Bhubaneswar 2017.

Akashdeep Singh

Date of birth: December 2, 1994

Event at Asian Games: Men’s hockey

Past appearances: 2014

Best performance so far: Gold at 2014 Asian Games

Brief description: He made his international debut at the FIH Champions Trophy in 2012 and was part of the Indian squad that won the Asian Games gold in 2014. He won the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in 2014 and the bronze medal at the 2015 World Hockey League Final in Raipur. He was also part of the team that won the 2017 Asia Cup in Dhaka. In his 150th match for the Indian team, Akashdeep Singh played a significant role in India’s quarter-final win against the world class Belgium unit at the Odisha Hockey World League Finals in Bhubaneswar 2017. Having been rested for the New Zealand Tour and the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2018, Akashdeep Singh will want to start his first outing this year with a bang at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

SV Sunil

Date of birth: May 6, 1989

Event at Asian Games: men’s hockey

Past appearances: 2014

Best performance so far: Gold at 2014 Asian Games

Brief description: With over 200 international caps, forward SV Sunil brings incredible speed to the Indian team’s forwardline. The 28-year-old Coorg-born Sunil made his international debut in India’s successful outing at the 2007 Asia Cup in Chennai. The following year, he was part of the Indian team that won silver medal at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in 2008. The high point in his career came in the 2011 Champion’s Challenge where he scored an incredible four goals, the most by an Indian forward in a match. He has also shouldered the responsibility of a deputy captain at the Rio Olympics in 2016. He was also a key member of the silver medal winning Indian team at the 36th FIH Champions Trophy in London. Sunil was also instrumental in India’s successful outing at the Asia Cup 2017 as well as the team’s bronze medal feat at the Hockey World League Finals in Bhubaneswar 2017.

Sardar Singh

Date of birth: July 15, 1986

Event at Asian Games: men’s hockey

Past appearances: 2010, 2014

Best performance so far: Gold at 2014 Asian Games

Brief description: All eyes will be on Sardar Singh at the upcoming Asian Games. After being dropped for the Commonwealth Games, Sardar returned at the recently concluded Champions Trophy where India bagged silver. The midfielder will be eager to win his second Asian Games gold and also book India’s place at Tokyo 2020. With rumours that he plans to hang up his boots after 2020 Olympics, the 32-year-old will want to perform at his best with the World Cup also taking place at the end of the year in India. With medals from Asia Cup, Commonwealth Games, Champions Trophy and Asian Games, the experience of this man is unparalleled and will be boon for India. He recently featured in his 300th international game and was the sixth Indian to do so.

Birendra Lakra

Date of birth: February 3, 1990

Event at Asian Games: men’s hockey

Past appearances: 2014

Best performance so far: Gold at 2014 Asian Games

Brief description: With an experience of close to 200 games, India defender Birendra Lakra is a force to reckon with on the pitch. The Odisha lad has been a part of the Indian squad since 2012. Initially he always found himself on the bench, but he whenever he got the opportunity, he showed his class on the field. During the 2012 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, where India won bronze, Lakra cemented his spot in the side with a stellar show. Lakra has for long been a vital cog in the Indian team’s defence and has tasted significant victories since his debut in the Test Series against South Africa in 2012. Lakra was part of the Hockey World League Final in 2017 where he enthralled his home crowd with a good show in India’s backline. The Indian team ended their campaign in Odisha with a bronze medal.

Surender Kumar

Date of birth: November 23, 1993

Event at Asian Games: men’s hockey

Past appearances: NA

Best performance so far: NA

Brief description: Surender Kumar is going to be making his Asian Games debut in Indonesia. He already has the experience of playing on the big stage since he was part of the squad that took part in the 2016 Rio Olympics. Surender was one of the star players during season four of the Hockey India League with his franchise Delhi Waveriders retaining him ahead of stars like Sardar Singh. Along with Rupinder Pal, Harmanpreet and Lakra, India’s backline has the caliber and strength to challenge the top teams in the world. Kumar will want to show his class yet again keeping in the mind the World Cup at the end of the year.

Simranjeet Singh

Date of birth: December 27, 1996

Event at Asian Games: Men’s hockey

Past appearances: NA

Best performance so far: NA

Brief description: A World Cup winner with the India junior team, Simranjeet is one of the youngest players in the squad. Born in the state of Punjab, Simranjeet trained at the Srujit academy in Jalandar as was a part of Harendra Singh-coached squad that lifted the Junior World Cup. A lightning fast midfielder, Simranjeet being included in the Asian Games is a smart move given the experience the likes of Sardar Singh and Manpreet have. The experience of playing with them will help Simranjeet grow as a player. With only a few international games under his belt, Simranjeet will want to prove his pedigree on the big stage and help India defend their Asian Games gold medal.

Krishan B Pathak

Date of birth: April 24, 1997

Event at Asian Games: Men’s hockey

Past appearances: NA

Best performance so far: NA

Brief description: With captain PR Sreejesh considered to be the greatest goalkeepers in the game currently, pressure will be on young Krishan B Pathak, a native of Nepal. Even though the amount of game time that he will get during the Asian Games won’t be a lot, Pathak will be eager to learn the tricks of the trade from Sreejesh and will look to grow as a goalkeeper. Pathak is very agile and has an athletic body. With the World Cup, around the corner, Pathak will want to be a part of that squad.