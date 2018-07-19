ISL: Former Chelsea manager Avram Grant returns to NorthEast United as advisor

NorthEast United, on Thursday, reappointed Avram Grant as their Advisor for the upcoming Indian Super League season.

The club had availed Grant’s services after sacking head coach Joao de Deus. He was then also delegated the manager’s role for the rest of the 2017-18 ISL. NorthEast only managed a single win under Portuguese manager De Deus in the first seven games of the season. They won just two more after Grant took over as manager.

But the club will expect that the 63-year-old’s expertise will help it finish on top in the upcoming ISL season. He has 46 years of experience in managing domestic and international sides such as Chelsea, West Ham, Portsmouth, Israel and Ghana.

“I am happy to take on the role as Advisor to the club. The management and I are working very hard to help the club pursue our common goal of reaching at the very top of Indian football,” he said.

Grant relishes the challenge that lies ahead in the ISL. “The Indian Super League, although very young, is a brilliant platform for India’s best to showcase their talent. The competitive spirit, the atmosphere and fans are amazing and the league can only grow from here. I am very happy to be here.”

About the appointment, a NEUFC spokesperson said, “Although he was with us for just a few months, Avram’s influence from the very start has been helpful and we are ecstatic to have him on board. His guidance is invaluable to the growth and development of the team.”