Future Test stars Bumrah and Pant set to take centre-stage as India look to save series

As India began their practice session ahead of the crucial third Test against England in Nottingham all eyes were on Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant.

Both went through the paces. Pant was made to go through all the keeping drills while Bumrah had an extended run in the nets with the ball.

In all likelihood the duo will play a part when the team comes out to battle at Trent Bridge on Saturday.

Skipper Virat Kohli has incorporated a number of changes to the playing XI so far in the series, but none of them have quite worked. As India look to save the series and halve the 2-0 deficit, they will be desperate for a spark that triggers the fightback.

Fit-again Bumrah is set to walk into the squad after missing the whole limited-overs leg in England and the first two Tests. Kohli underscored the importance of the pacer to the side, heaping praise on the 24-year-old for his ability to bowl accurately in the longest format despite the limited experience.

India’s pace battery, which includes the likes of Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami have performed commendably so far, but have lacked the killer instinct to make England struggle.

Kohli feels Bumrah can be the man who draws the opposition batsmen out of their comfort zone. “He’s an attacking bowler who bowls good lines and lengths,” the India captain said. “He’s very consistent in hitting the areas that are required at the Test level. He showed that in South Africa already and he’s one guy who’s really aggressive in mind. He wants to take the situation front on and basically make the batsmen feel uncomfortable. That’s been his biggest strength and he relishes the challenge whenever given an opportunity.”

Bumrah, though, is yet to bowl in a competitive first-class match in England. He did roll his arm over during India’s T20I series against Ireland, but his real Test will come against Joe Root and Co from Saturday.

Test debut for Pant?

Unlike Bumrah, the skipper refrained from making any comments about Pant’s inclusion in the playing XI. However, wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik, who stepped in place of an injured Wriddhiman Saha, has had a series to forget so far in England. He’s been shabby behind the stumps and has been in horrendous form with the bat.

Pant in all likelihood will make his Test debut. The 20-year-old scored well in the recent tour of India ‘A’ to England. He was decent behind the stumps as well. He, however, will have little time to settle down. With three half-centuries in four innings during India A’s tour against the England Lions, Pant has proven that he can bat well in these conditions. How he fares against the likes of James Anderson and Stuart Broad is an entirely different matter.

Circumstances are likely to see him get thrown in the deep end. Like Bumrah, Pant has been earmarked as a big-match player. Both have seen a meteoric rise. The elevation to the Test level is testament to their talent.

They will go into the game with a lot at stake. A series defeat is looming over India. A loss at Trent Bridge could seal a disastrous outing for the Indian team, which has been smarting on back of its winning form at home.

Kohli has never shied away from changing his playing XI around. Including an extra spinner in the Test at Lord’s backfired badly. However, he would be optimistic about including Bumrah and Pant in the mix. They are young and full of potential. They will never get a stage like this to prove themselves. If they are the future, their journey begins towards that target starts at Trent Bridge from Saturday. We will know soon enough if they are up to the task.