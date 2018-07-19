Cincinnati Masters: Simona Halep fights back to beat Lesia Tsurenko and advances to semis

Women’s top seed Simona Halep recovered from 1-4 down in the opening set, reversing her losing momentum to defeat Lesia Tsurenko 6-4, 6-1.

It was the second fightback of the day for Halep, who came from a break down in each set to overhaul Australian 16th seed Ashleigh Barty 7-5, 6-4 several hours earlier in the third round.

She will face Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-final.

Double Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova reached the final four over Belgian Elise Mertens 7-5, 5-7, 6-3.

She will face Kiki Bertens after the Dutchwoman defeated Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-3.

“I didn’t really serve well, but luckily I did have good second serve, which was very important for me to put it back to the court and play some rallies,” Kvitova said.

“I really need to play more aggressive. I think I was born just to play aggressive. Just boom, boom, boom.

“But I’ve found out that I need to have the game B in the end of the day.

“And that’s how I was – in some points I didn’t really risk that much and just put it to the court. I just played and waited for the important points to go for the winner.”