Premier League

Premier League: Pep Guardiola and Manchester City begin life without Kevin De Bruyne

City have any number of potential replacements for De Bruyne, who will be out for around three months, such as David Silva and Phil Foden.

by 
File photo | Eddie Keogh/Reuters

Pep Guardiola begins life without Kevin De Bruyne against Huddersfield this weekend, but the build up to the match was dominated by reviews of his on-screen performance.

Guardiola has found himself at the centre of intense media scrutiny this week, following the release of Amazon’s fly-on-the-wall documentary series that covers Manchester City’s Premier League-winning season.

The unprecedented access granted to the film’s producers created sensational headlines, even before it was officially launched for public viewing on Friday.

And, although Guardiola concedes the series may reveal some of his managerial techniques, he is relaxed about that possibility.

“We had cameras following us 24 hours a day so that can happen,” said Guardiola. “People will see how a team is behind the scenes.

“On the secrets, every game is completely different to the others, and the players make the tactics. You have Kevin De Bruyne playing one way, and if he is not available, you have to adapt to the players who are playing in his place.

“So then we have to change our tactics. Tactics are about football players, not ideas from the manager.”

De Bruyne will be out for around three months after injuring knee ligaments in training on Thursday, although he will not require surgery.

City have any number of potential replacements.

David Silva, who missed spells of last season to be with his prematurely-born son, will feature more often at the heart of Guardiola’s attacking plans.

Promising youngster Phil Foden, still only 18 but reportedly under consideration for a call-up to the full England squad by Gareth Southgate, may also play more often during the Belgian’s absence.

‘You are at the limits’

But it is the fall-out from the documentary that appears set to dominate conversations about Guardiola and City for the opening few days of the season.

“I want to tell you something. it’s good for the club, a good initiative for the club, we did our job and tried to win the games,” said Guardiola.

“But what is in the documentary is not our responsibility. The people from Amazon decided what they wanted to show to the rest of the world, to City fans in 200 countries. We are not involved.

“I cannot talk about what I said last October or November, because a lot of things happened. What happened in that moment is completely different to the moment right now when I’m sitting here.

“When you are involved in training sessions and competitions, you are at the limits; there are good things and bad things.

“Things happened. But I think it’s an honest product, because we were there, and after one month, we forgot the cameras were there. After that, they decide what they did.”

On the field, City have started the new campaign impressively, beating Chelsea in emphatic style in the Community Shield and then winning 2-0 in their opening league match at Arsenal last week.

Huddersfield visit the Etihad, having collected a valuable goalless draw there late last season which helped David Wagner toward Premier League survival.

“Last season was tough against Huddersfield,” said Guardiola. “All the teams after the World Cup, you need one month or six weeks and these kind of games are so dangerous.

“The first game, Arsenal, was on a big stage but games like this - Wolves, Cardiff, Fulham. I prefer these games in November.

“History says you always drop points at this time, last season we dropped points against Everton, always these periods are complicated and I guess it will be one on Sunday.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Swara Bhasker: Sharp objects has to be on the radar of every woman who is tired of being “nice”

The actress weighs in on what she loves about the show.

This article has been written by award-winning actor Swara Bhasker.

All women growing up in India, South Asia, or anywhere in the world frankly; will remember in some form or the other that gentle girlhood admonishing, “Nice girls don’t do that.” I kept recalling that gently reasoned reproach as I watched Sharp Objects (you can catch it on Hotstar Premium). Adapted from the author of Gone Girl, Gillian Flynn’s debut novel Sharp Objects has been directed by Jean-Marc Vallée, who has my heart since he gave us Big Little Lies. It stars the multiple-Oscar nominee Amy Adams, who delivers a searing performance as Camille Preaker; and Patricia Clarkson, who is magnetic as the dominating and dark Adora Crellin. As an actress myself, it felt great to watch a show driven by its female performers.

The series is woven around a troubled, alcohol-dependent, self-harming, female journalist Camille (single and in her thirties incidentally) who returns to the small town of her birth and childhood, Wind Gap, Missouri, to report on two similarly gruesome murders of teenage girls. While the series is a murder mystery, it equally delves into the psychology, not just of the principal characters, but also of the town, and thus a culture as a whole.

There is a lot that impresses in Sharp Objects — the manner in which the storytelling gently unwraps a plot that is dark, disturbing and shocking, the stellar and crafty control that Jean-Marc Vallée exercises on his narrative, the cinematography that is fluid and still manages to suggest that something sinister lurks within Wind Gap, the editing which keeps this narrative languid yet sharp and consistently evokes a haunting sensation.

Sharp Objects is also liberating (apart from its positive performance on Bechdel parameters) as content — for female actors and for audiences in giving us female centric and female driven shows that do not bear the burden of providing either role-models or even uplifting messages. 

Instead, it presents a world where women are dangerous and dysfunctional but very real — a world where women are neither pure victims, nor pure aggressors. A world where they occupy the grey areas, complex and contradictory as agents in a power play, in which they control some reigns too.

But to me personally, and perhaps to many young women viewers across the world, what makes Sharp Objects particularly impactful, perhaps almost poignant, is the manner in which it unravels the whole idea, the culture, the entire psychology of that childhood admonishment “Nice girls don’t do that.” Sharp Objects explores the sinister and dark possibilities of what the corollary of that thinking could be.

“Nice girls don’t do that.”

“Who does?”

“Bad girls.”

“So I’m a bad girl.”

“You shouldn’t be a bad girl.”

“Why not?”

“Bad girls get in trouble.”

“What trouble? What happens to bad girls?”

“Bad things.”

“What bad things?”

“Very bad things.”

“How bad?”

“Terrible!!!”

“Like what?”

“Like….”

A point the show makes early on is that both the victims of the introductory brutal murders were not your typically nice girly-girls. Camille, the traumatised protagonist carrying a burden from her past was herself not a nice girl. Amma, her deceptive half-sister manipulates the nice girl act to defy her controlling mother. But perhaps the most incisive critique on the whole ‘Be a nice girl’ culture, in fact the whole ‘nice’ culture — nice folks, nice manners, nice homes, nice towns — comes in the form of Adora’s character and the manner in which beneath the whole veneer of nice, a whole town is complicit in damning secrets and not-so-nice acts. At one point early on in the show, Adora tells her firstborn Camille, with whom she has a strained relationship (to put it mildly), “I just want things to be nice with us but maybe I don’t know how..” Interestingly it is this very notion of ‘nice’ that becomes the most oppressive and deceptive experience of young Camille, and later Amma’s growing years.

This ‘Culture of Nice’ is in fact the pervasive ‘Culture of Silence’ that women all over the world, particularly in India, are all too familiar with. 

It takes different forms, but always towards the same goal — to silence the not-so-nice details of what the experiences; sometimes intimate experiences of women might be. This Culture of Silence is propagated from the child’s earliest experience of being parented by society in general. Amongst the values that girls receive in our early years — apart from those of being obedient, dutiful, respectful, homely — we also receive the twin headed Chimera in the form of shame and guilt.

“Have some shame!”

“Oh for shame!”

“Shameless!”

“Shameful!”

“Ashamed.”

“Do not bring shame upon…”

Different phrases in different languages, but always with the same implication. Shameful things happen to girls who are not nice and that brings ‘shame’ on the family or everyone associated with the girl. And nice folks do not talk about these things. Nice folks go on as if nothing has happened.

It is this culture of silence that women across the world today, are calling out in many different ways. Whether it is the #MeToo movement or a show like Sharp Objects; or on a lighter and happier note, even a film like Veere Di Wedding punctures this culture of silence, quite simply by refusing to be silenced and saying the not-nice things, or depicting the so called ‘unspeakable’ things that could happen to girls. By talking about the unspeakable, you rob it of the power to shame you; you disallow the ‘Culture of Nice’ to erase your experience. You stand up for yourself and you build your own identity.

And this to me is the most liberating aspect of being an actor, and even just a girl at a time when shows like Sharp Objects and Big Little Lies (another great show on Hotstar Premium), and films like Veere Di Wedding and Anaarkali Of Aarah are being made.

The next time I hear someone say, “Nice girls don’t do that!”, I know what I’m going to say — I don’t give a shit about nice. I’m just a girl! And that’s okay!

Swara is a an award winning actor of the Hindi film industry. Her last few films, including Veere Di Wedding, Anaarkali of Aaraah and Nil Battey Sannata have earned her both critical and commercial success. Swara is an occasional writer of articles and opinion pieces. The occasions are frequent :).

Watch the trailer of Sharp Objects here:

Play

This article was published by the Scroll marketing team with Swara Bhasker on behalf of Hotstar Premium and not by the Scroll editorial team.