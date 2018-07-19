international football

Andreas Pereira receives call-up to Brazil squad, Gabriel Jesus dropped

Barcelona midfielder Arthur, Flamengo pair Hugo and Lucas Paqueta, Fluminense’s Pedro and Everton of Gremio also made the squad.

by 
AFP

Just a week after making his first Premier League start for Manchester United, Andreas Pereira received a surprise first call-up to Tite’s Brazil squad ahead of two friendlies next month.

The Belgian-born 22-year-old midfielder was amongst a host of new, young, uncapped faces in Brazil’s first post-World Cup squad, including Barcelona midfielder Arthur, also 22.

Having started for Jose Mourinho’s United in last week’s 2-1 win over Leicester City, Pereira is joined in the Brazil squad by new club team-mate Fred.

Pereira, whose father was a Brazilian footballer who spent most of his career in Belgium, represented both Belgium and Brazil at youth level.

Flamengo pair Hugo, 19, and Lucas Paqueta, 20, Fluminense’s 21-year-old Pedro and Gremio winger Everton, 22, were also included but there was no place for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, 21, in the 24-man squad.

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar is included but Real Madrid veteran Marcelo was left out for the games against the United States and El Salvador, both in the US.

Tite said those left out were still “important but right now we’re giving opportunities to the new generation of talent”.

“The priority is to give opportunities while maintaining the team’s foundation and preparing for next year’s Copa America.”

Brazil host the 2019 edition of the South American championship having failed to get beyond the quarter-finals in the last three editions since defending the title in 2007.

Tite admitted in Friday’s press conference in Rio de Janeiro he was “bitter” over Brazil’s World Cup quarter-final elimination by Belgium.

His biggest surprise was the inclusion of goalkeeper Hugo, alongside new Liverpool signing Alisson, explaining that Manchester City’s Ederson had been excused for “personal reasons”.

Forward Pedro, midfielder Lucas Paqueta and Everton’s call-ups all came following domestic clamour for them to be given a chance.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool/ENG), Hugo (Flamengo), Neto (Valencia/ESP).

Defenders: Fagner (Corinthians), Fabinho (Liverpool/ENG), Alex Sandro (Juventus/ITA), Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Dede (Cruzeiro), Felipe (Porto/POR), Marquinhos (Paris SG/FRA), Thiago Silva (Paris SG/FRA).

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid/ESP), Fred (Manchester United/ENG), Arthur (Barcelona/ESP), Andreas Pereira (Manchester United/ENG), Lucas Paqueta (Flamengo), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona/ESP), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan/CHN).

Forwards: Neymar (Paris SG/FRA), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool/ENG), Pedro (Fluminense), Willian (Chelsea/ENG), Douglas Costa (Juventus/ITA), Everton (Gremio).

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The cost of setting up an employee-friendly office in Mumbai

And a new age, cost-effective solution to common grievances.

A lot has been theorised about employee engagement and what motivates employees the most. Perks, bonuses and increased vacation time are the most common employee benefits extended to valuable employees. But experts say employees’ wellbeing is also intimately tied with the environment they spend the bulk of the day in. Indeed, the office environment has been found to affect employee productivity and ultimately retention.

According to Gensler’s Workplace Index, workplace design should allow employees to focus, collaborate, learn and socialise for maximum productivity, engagement and overall wellbeing. Most offices lag on the above counts, with complaints of rows of cluttered desks, cramped work tables and chilled cubicles still being way too common.

But well-meaning employers wanting to create a truly employee-centric office environment meet resistance at several stages. Renting an office space, for example, is an obstacle in itself, especially with exorbitant rental rates prevalent in most business districts. The office space then needs to be populated with, ideally, ergonomic furniture and fixtures. Even addressing common employee grievances is harder than one would imagine. It warrants a steady supply of office and pantry supplies, plus optimal Internet connection and functioning projection and sound systems. A well-thought-out workspace suddenly begins to sound quite cost prohibitive. So, how can an employer balance employee wellbeing with the monthly office budget?

Co-working spaces have emerged as a viable alternative to traditional workspaces. In addition to solving a lot of the common problems associated with them, the co-working format also takes care of the social and networking needs of businesses and their employees.

WeWork is a global network of workspaces, with 10 office spaces in India and many more opening this year. The co-working giant has taken great care to design all its premises ergonomically for maximum comfort. Its architects, engineers and artists have custom-designed every office space while prioritising natural light, comfort, productivity, and inspiration. Its members have access to super-fast Internet, multifunction printers, on-site community teams and free refreshments throughout the day. In addition, every WeWork office space has a dedicated community manager who is responsible for fostering a sense of community. WeWork’s customised offerings for enterprises also work out to be a more cost-effective solution than conventional lease setting, with the added perks of WeWork’s brand of service.

The video below presents the cost breakdown of maintaining an office space for 10 employees in Vikhroli, Mumbai and compares it with a WeWork membership.

Play

To know more about WeWork and its office spaces in India, click here.

This article was produced by Scroll marketing team on behalf of WeWork and not by the Scroll editorial team.