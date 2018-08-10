Asian Games 2018

Asian Games tennis preview: Doubles still India’s strength but chance for elusive singles medal

At the 2014 edition in Incheon, India returned with a five medals, including a mixed doubles gold.

by 
AFP

Tennis has been one of the sports India has consistently done well at, with at least one medal at every Asian Games dating back to 1990.

At the 2014 edition in Incheon, India returned with a five medals, including a mixed doubles gold, a silver and bronze in the men’s doubles besides a women’s doubles bronze.

Similar returns are expected this time, with a good shot at an elusive singles medal as well, even though there are no team events. India has a strong contingent in Indonesia, if not as experienced in the absence of Sania Mirza, who is expecting her first child, and Leander Paes, who controversially pulled out days before the event began.

The three doubles events – men’s, women’s and mixed – have traditionally been India’s strength at the Asiad. But this year, many top Asian singles players will be absent due to the US Open, the last Grand Slam of the year, which begins just days after the tennis ends at the Asiad. Additionally, all four of India’s singles players Ramkumar Ramanathan (118) and Prajnesh Gunneswaran (161) and Ankita Raina (187) and Karman Kaur Thandi (197) are ranked high enough to be seeded.

With the absence of top players like Japan’s Kei Nishikori (world No 23), South Korea’s Hyeon Chung (25) and Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin (88) and India’s 2014 medallist Yuki Bhambri (97), Ram has a good chance of making the semi-final. Uzbekistan’s seasoned campaigner Denis Istomin, ranked 76th, will be the top seed. Back in 2010, he had lost to Somdev Devvarman in the final.

Also read: Asian Games 2018, Indian player profiles: Tennis

The women’s singles will be a lot more challenging with China fielding their top players. Raina and Thandi are seeded sixth and seventh respectively and will have a bye in the first round.

World number 32 Shuai Zhang will be the top seed, while her compatriot world No 53 Wang Qiang, the defending champion will also be in the draw. Additionally, 2014 runner-up Luksika Kumkkhum (93) of Thailand, Wang Yafan (91) and Duan Yingying (109) of China, Sabina Sharipova (124) of Uzbekistan and Miyu Kato (169) of Japan will the other seeded players.

Raina, who has climbed up the ranks this year, has played at the Incheon Asiad, reaching the third round in women’s singles and second round in mixed doubles with Divij Sharan. She was also the only unbeaten Indian in the Fed Cup earlier this year. She will be playing in all three events and will look to win a medal in at least one.

However, a singles gold won’t be easy, even with the depleted field, as winning the singles events entitles the player to a quota place at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. This decision, taken with the aim to increase participation from top players, gives the Indian singles players added motivation to go for gold.

Hope on doubles

In the men’s doubles Veteran Rohan Bopanna will partner with Divij Sharan, who had won the men’s doubles bronze with Bhambri in 2014. In the run-up to the event he was sidelined by a shoulder injury and has not played competitive tennis since retiring mid-match at Wimbledon in July.

However, they are India’s two top-ranked men’s doubles players and seasoned campaigners on the ATP circuit with the weapons to ensure another doubles medal for India. Sharan has shown this in 2014, while the 38-year-old Bopanna will look for his first medal at the event.

However, it is unlikely that the other men’s doubles pair will advance deep given the circumstance they have come together in. After Paes’s last-minute withdrawal, Ramkumar will form the second men’s doubles pairing with Sumit Nagal, who arrived only late on Friday night. Nagal is also on a poor run of form, having lost nine straight singles matches.

Women’s doubles will see Raina partner up with doubles specialist and 2014 bronze-medallist Prarthana Thombare. The duo are seeded fifth. Rutuja Bhonsale and Pranjala Yadlapalli will be the other women’s doubles duo, and despite their debut at this stage, are a promising prospect having played with each other on the circuit for the last couple of months and lifting two ITF $25K trophies.

Bopanna, who won the mixed doubles at French Open in 2017, will play mixed doubles with Ankita Raina, India’s highest ranked women’s singles player, while Delhi duo Sharan and Thandi will be the other mixed doubles pair. Both of these are first-time pairings but by virtue of their rankings are seeded fourth and seventh.

While there is no telling whether they will swim or sink, India has a bankable pair in both men’s and women’s doubles, and will look to match last time’s haul of five medals. But the cherry on the cake will still be a singles gold and Olympic berth.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Swara Bhasker: Sharp objects has to be on the radar of every woman who is tired of being “nice”

The actress weighs in on what she loves about the show.

This article has been written by award-winning actor Swara Bhasker.

All women growing up in India, South Asia, or anywhere in the world frankly; will remember in some form or the other that gentle girlhood admonishing, “Nice girls don’t do that.” I kept recalling that gently reasoned reproach as I watched Sharp Objects (you can catch it on Hotstar Premium). Adapted from the author of Gone Girl, Gillian Flynn’s debut novel Sharp Objects has been directed by Jean-Marc Vallée, who has my heart since he gave us Big Little Lies. It stars the multiple-Oscar nominee Amy Adams, who delivers a searing performance as Camille Preaker; and Patricia Clarkson, who is magnetic as the dominating and dark Adora Crellin. As an actress myself, it felt great to watch a show driven by its female performers.

The series is woven around a troubled, alcohol-dependent, self-harming, female journalist Camille (single and in her thirties incidentally) who returns to the small town of her birth and childhood, Wind Gap, Missouri, to report on two similarly gruesome murders of teenage girls. While the series is a murder mystery, it equally delves into the psychology, not just of the principal characters, but also of the town, and thus a culture as a whole.

There is a lot that impresses in Sharp Objects — the manner in which the storytelling gently unwraps a plot that is dark, disturbing and shocking, the stellar and crafty control that Jean-Marc Vallée exercises on his narrative, the cinematography that is fluid and still manages to suggest that something sinister lurks within Wind Gap, the editing which keeps this narrative languid yet sharp and consistently evokes a haunting sensation.

Sharp Objects is also liberating (apart from its positive performance on Bechdel parameters) as content — for female actors and for audiences in giving us female centric and female driven shows that do not bear the burden of providing either role-models or even uplifting messages. 

Instead, it presents a world where women are dangerous and dysfunctional but very real — a world where women are neither pure victims, nor pure aggressors. A world where they occupy the grey areas, complex and contradictory as agents in a power play, in which they control some reigns too.

But to me personally, and perhaps to many young women viewers across the world, what makes Sharp Objects particularly impactful, perhaps almost poignant, is the manner in which it unravels the whole idea, the culture, the entire psychology of that childhood admonishment “Nice girls don’t do that.” Sharp Objects explores the sinister and dark possibilities of what the corollary of that thinking could be.

“Nice girls don’t do that.”

“Who does?”

“Bad girls.”

“So I’m a bad girl.”

“You shouldn’t be a bad girl.”

“Why not?”

“Bad girls get in trouble.”

“What trouble? What happens to bad girls?”

“Bad things.”

“What bad things?”

“Very bad things.”

“How bad?”

“Terrible!!!”

“Like what?”

“Like….”

A point the show makes early on is that both the victims of the introductory brutal murders were not your typically nice girly-girls. Camille, the traumatised protagonist carrying a burden from her past was herself not a nice girl. Amma, her deceptive half-sister manipulates the nice girl act to defy her controlling mother. But perhaps the most incisive critique on the whole ‘Be a nice girl’ culture, in fact the whole ‘nice’ culture — nice folks, nice manners, nice homes, nice towns — comes in the form of Adora’s character and the manner in which beneath the whole veneer of nice, a whole town is complicit in damning secrets and not-so-nice acts. At one point early on in the show, Adora tells her firstborn Camille, with whom she has a strained relationship (to put it mildly), “I just want things to be nice with us but maybe I don’t know how..” Interestingly it is this very notion of ‘nice’ that becomes the most oppressive and deceptive experience of young Camille, and later Amma’s growing years.

This ‘Culture of Nice’ is in fact the pervasive ‘Culture of Silence’ that women all over the world, particularly in India, are all too familiar with. 

It takes different forms, but always towards the same goal — to silence the not-so-nice details of what the experiences; sometimes intimate experiences of women might be. This Culture of Silence is propagated from the child’s earliest experience of being parented by society in general. Amongst the values that girls receive in our early years — apart from those of being obedient, dutiful, respectful, homely — we also receive the twin headed Chimera in the form of shame and guilt.

“Have some shame!”

“Oh for shame!”

“Shameless!”

“Shameful!”

“Ashamed.”

“Do not bring shame upon…”

Different phrases in different languages, but always with the same implication. Shameful things happen to girls who are not nice and that brings ‘shame’ on the family or everyone associated with the girl. And nice folks do not talk about these things. Nice folks go on as if nothing has happened.

It is this culture of silence that women across the world today, are calling out in many different ways. Whether it is the #MeToo movement or a show like Sharp Objects; or on a lighter and happier note, even a film like Veere Di Wedding punctures this culture of silence, quite simply by refusing to be silenced and saying the not-nice things, or depicting the so called ‘unspeakable’ things that could happen to girls. By talking about the unspeakable, you rob it of the power to shame you; you disallow the ‘Culture of Nice’ to erase your experience. You stand up for yourself and you build your own identity.

And this to me is the most liberating aspect of being an actor, and even just a girl at a time when shows like Sharp Objects and Big Little Lies (another great show on Hotstar Premium), and films like Veere Di Wedding and Anaarkali Of Aarah are being made.

The next time I hear someone say, “Nice girls don’t do that!”, I know what I’m going to say — I don’t give a shit about nice. I’m just a girl! And that’s okay!

Swara is a an award winning actor of the Hindi film industry. Her last few films, including Veere Di Wedding, Anaarkali of Aaraah and Nil Battey Sannata have earned her both critical and commercial success. Swara is an occasional writer of articles and opinion pieces. The occasions are frequent :).

Watch the trailer of Sharp Objects here:

Play

This article was published by the Scroll marketing team with Swara Bhasker on behalf of Hotstar Premium and not by the Scroll editorial team.