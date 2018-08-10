India in England 2018

When India needed it the most, leaders Kohli and Rahane stood up and delivered

The duo shared a 159-run stand that steered India to a promising start in their bid to save the five-Test series.

Reuters

“Ajinkya Rahane is one of our pillars and he remains one of our pillars,” Ravi Shastri said in the lead up to the third Test at Trent Bridge.

Other than skipper Virat Kohli, how many pillars actually support the foundation of this team is a question hard to ascertain. By Shastri’s admission, it emerged Rahane was one member who the team relied on to shore up the batting.

The captain and vice-captain were in top form on Saturday as they steered India to a promising start in the crucial third Test at Trent Bridge.

Backs to the wall, India needed an inspired performance and more than anyone else, their batting line-up needed to step up.

Put into bat, there were fears of witnessing another batting collapse. But, India were up to the task this time around. Led by gritty knocks from Kohli and Rahane, India reached 307/6 at the end of day one.

The day wasn’t without hiccups, though. Openers Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul gave India a steady start – leaving 41% of the balls they faced in the first 15 overs, the most they’ve done at that stage all series – but their departure in quick succession followed by the dismissal of Cheteshwar Pujara at the stroke of lunch had caused some concern.

But the two senior pros shored up the middle-order with a 159-run stand for the fourth wicket. It was the sort of partnership which was missing from India’s batting effort through this series. It was comfortably the highest stand by an India pair in this series. Rahane scored a positive 81, while Kohli fell three runs short of what would have been another well-made century.

In fact, all batsmen managed to show more application here – in better conditions for batting – than in the previous two outings.

While the ball wasn’t swinging as much as it did at Lord’s and Edgbaston, it did spit around from time to time. The Indian batsmen, though, showed patience choosing to leave most deliveries and altering their style to play the ball late and negate the swing.

No one, though, did it better than Kohli and Rahane. The duo shared their sixth century stand in Tests and what was particularly impressive was the understanding between the two. In context of the series, the timing proved crucial.

Kohli has shown a lot of respect to Broad and Anderson.

India’s batsmen had finally shown some character. The openers had handed them a steady start but the foundation threatened to give way as India slumped from 60/0 to 82/3 by Lunch. The pair not only helped steady the ship in the second session, but dominated the England bowlers making it India’s first full session in the series where they did not lose a wicket.

The pair batted with intent and seemed confident of their running between the wickets. Pinching runs in this series has proved tricky in this series so far, especially with Kohli. However. the pair showed great understanding as any captain and vice-captain should.

The duo has always enjoyed a great rapport on and off the field, even though their personalities are quite varied from each other. Kohli is aggressive and Rahane is mild-mannered and quiet. Their styles, though, were quite similar when it came to batting.

Rahane was as aggressive as his skipper. If Kohli smashed 11 fours, Rahane did one better with 12. The duo attacked the bowlers and did not shy away from going after boundaries. Both their strike-rates were well over 60.

It was a welcome change than the struggles the batsmen faced in the first two Tests. The application showed will lay a marker for the rest of the tour. That it came from both members of the leadership group is a good omen as India look script a comeback in the series.

Swara Bhasker: Sharp objects has to be on the radar of every woman who is tired of being “nice”

The actress weighs in on what she loves about the show.

This article has been written by award-winning actor Swara Bhasker.

All women growing up in India, South Asia, or anywhere in the world frankly; will remember in some form or the other that gentle girlhood admonishing, “Nice girls don’t do that.” I kept recalling that gently reasoned reproach as I watched Sharp Objects (you can catch it on Hotstar Premium). Adapted from the author of Gone Girl, Gillian Flynn’s debut novel Sharp Objects has been directed by Jean-Marc Vallée, who has my heart since he gave us Big Little Lies. It stars the multiple-Oscar nominee Amy Adams, who delivers a searing performance as Camille Preaker; and Patricia Clarkson, who is magnetic as the dominating and dark Adora Crellin. As an actress myself, it felt great to watch a show driven by its female performers.

The series is woven around a troubled, alcohol-dependent, self-harming, female journalist Camille (single and in her thirties incidentally) who returns to the small town of her birth and childhood, Wind Gap, Missouri, to report on two similarly gruesome murders of teenage girls. While the series is a murder mystery, it equally delves into the psychology, not just of the principal characters, but also of the town, and thus a culture as a whole.

There is a lot that impresses in Sharp Objects — the manner in which the storytelling gently unwraps a plot that is dark, disturbing and shocking, the stellar and crafty control that Jean-Marc Vallée exercises on his narrative, the cinematography that is fluid and still manages to suggest that something sinister lurks within Wind Gap, the editing which keeps this narrative languid yet sharp and consistently evokes a haunting sensation.

Sharp Objects is also liberating (apart from its positive performance on Bechdel parameters) as content — for female actors and for audiences in giving us female centric and female driven shows that do not bear the burden of providing either role-models or even uplifting messages. 

Instead, it presents a world where women are dangerous and dysfunctional but very real — a world where women are neither pure victims, nor pure aggressors. A world where they occupy the grey areas, complex and contradictory as agents in a power play, in which they control some reigns too.

But to me personally, and perhaps to many young women viewers across the world, what makes Sharp Objects particularly impactful, perhaps almost poignant, is the manner in which it unravels the whole idea, the culture, the entire psychology of that childhood admonishment “Nice girls don’t do that.” Sharp Objects explores the sinister and dark possibilities of what the corollary of that thinking could be.

“Nice girls don’t do that.”

“Who does?”

“Bad girls.”

“So I’m a bad girl.”

“You shouldn’t be a bad girl.”

“Why not?”

“Bad girls get in trouble.”

“What trouble? What happens to bad girls?”

“Bad things.”

“What bad things?”

“Very bad things.”

“How bad?”

“Terrible!!!”

“Like what?”

“Like….”

A point the show makes early on is that both the victims of the introductory brutal murders were not your typically nice girly-girls. Camille, the traumatised protagonist carrying a burden from her past was herself not a nice girl. Amma, her deceptive half-sister manipulates the nice girl act to defy her controlling mother. But perhaps the most incisive critique on the whole ‘Be a nice girl’ culture, in fact the whole ‘nice’ culture — nice folks, nice manners, nice homes, nice towns — comes in the form of Adora’s character and the manner in which beneath the whole veneer of nice, a whole town is complicit in damning secrets and not-so-nice acts. At one point early on in the show, Adora tells her firstborn Camille, with whom she has a strained relationship (to put it mildly), “I just want things to be nice with us but maybe I don’t know how..” Interestingly it is this very notion of ‘nice’ that becomes the most oppressive and deceptive experience of young Camille, and later Amma’s growing years.

This ‘Culture of Nice’ is in fact the pervasive ‘Culture of Silence’ that women all over the world, particularly in India, are all too familiar with. 

It takes different forms, but always towards the same goal — to silence the not-so-nice details of what the experiences; sometimes intimate experiences of women might be. This Culture of Silence is propagated from the child’s earliest experience of being parented by society in general. Amongst the values that girls receive in our early years — apart from those of being obedient, dutiful, respectful, homely — we also receive the twin headed Chimera in the form of shame and guilt.

“Have some shame!”

“Oh for shame!”

“Shameless!”

“Shameful!”

“Ashamed.”

“Do not bring shame upon…”

Different phrases in different languages, but always with the same implication. Shameful things happen to girls who are not nice and that brings ‘shame’ on the family or everyone associated with the girl. And nice folks do not talk about these things. Nice folks go on as if nothing has happened.

It is this culture of silence that women across the world today, are calling out in many different ways. Whether it is the #MeToo movement or a show like Sharp Objects; or on a lighter and happier note, even a film like Veere Di Wedding punctures this culture of silence, quite simply by refusing to be silenced and saying the not-nice things, or depicting the so called ‘unspeakable’ things that could happen to girls. By talking about the unspeakable, you rob it of the power to shame you; you disallow the ‘Culture of Nice’ to erase your experience. You stand up for yourself and you build your own identity.

And this to me is the most liberating aspect of being an actor, and even just a girl at a time when shows like Sharp Objects and Big Little Lies (another great show on Hotstar Premium), and films like Veere Di Wedding and Anaarkali Of Aarah are being made.

The next time I hear someone say, “Nice girls don’t do that!”, I know what I’m going to say — I don’t give a shit about nice. I’m just a girl! And that’s okay!

Swara is a an award winning actor of the Hindi film industry. Her last few films, including Veere Di Wedding, Anaarkali of Aaraah and Nil Battey Sannata have earned her both critical and commercial success. Swara is an occasional writer of articles and opinion pieces. The occasions are frequent :).

Watch the trailer of Sharp Objects here:

This article was published by the Scroll marketing team with Swara Bhasker on behalf of Hotstar Premium and not by the Scroll editorial team.