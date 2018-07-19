TENNIS

Cincinnati Masters: Roger Federer to meet Novak Djokovic in record-breaking final

Federer, a seven-time champion, will look for a record 8th trophy while Djokovic is keen to win the only Masters title missing from his collection.

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic will be fighting for records when the all-star pair clash in Sunday’s final at the ATP-WTA Cincinnati Masters.

Federer, a seven-time champion here, will be bidding to increase his tournament leading total, while Djokovic is keen to win the only Masters 1000 tournament missing from his trophy collection.

Second seed Federer was leading 7-6 (7/3), 1-1 when David Goffin retired with an injury from their semi-final match after 62 minutes on Saturday.

The Belgian needed treatment for a shoulder problem after losing the opening set.

Djokovic beat 2016 winner Marin Cilic 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to earn his place.

“I realised that he was not serving very big,” Federer said. “But it was only after he was treated that I knew something might be wrong.

“I could see that he was unhappy, but I thought he was going to play on.”

The Swiss was not distressed to get a quick win.

“I’m gonna recover for tomorrow. This match was erratic at the start with hardly any rallies.

“But it got better towards the end, I’m glad my serve has worked well all week.

“I’m happy today was fairly easy.”

Djokovic leads a rivalry, which dates to 2006, by a thin 23-22 margin with the Serb winning three of their last four meetings.

Federer won their only previous final here in 2015 in straight sets.

“That’s not how I wanted to win, but I’ll take it,” the Swiss said. “I’ve now got a difficult final against a tough opponent.”

Djokovic has lost all five of his Cincinnati finals. “Hopefully I can get it done this time,” he said.

Djokovic had to work for more than two and a half hours to overcome Cilic, the 2016 champion in the combined WTA and ATP event.

Djokovic only secured his defeat of the Croatian late in the final set, breaking for 5-3 and finishing off the hard-fought victory in the next game.

“It’s tough, I’m very pleased to reach the final once more here,” Djokovic said.

“It’s been a difficult week with rain delays and all that was happening. I’ve been down in my last three matches but I’ve come back.”

