Asian Games 2018

Experience counts: Apurvi Chandela, Ravi Kumar show the value of consistency with Asian Games bronze

The Indian duo displayed their dependability as they won bronze medal in the 10m air rifle mixed team event behind Chinese Taipei and China.

by 
PTI

Before the shooting events began at the ongoing 18th Asian Games, the focus of expectations has largely been on the young guns and the few veterans in the squad. Understandably, given the Commonwealth Games showing earlier this year where Manu Bhaker, Anish Bhanwala, Sanjeev Rajput, Heena Sidhu won gold.

But somewhere in between the rising stars and the seasoned campaigners, lie the in-betweens, the consistent shooters who have been representing India at all the major events and have maintained a good average score, even if not always winning gold.

Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar, who opened the medal tally for India at the 18th Asian Games, come under this category – both of them have been the top shooters for the last year India in the 10m air rifle category.

The 28-year-old Ravi Kumar is the national champion, a World Cup bronze medallist who is mentored by Abhinav Bindra. The 25-year-old Chandela was the runner up in 2017 senior national, the Commonwealth Games champion in 2014 and won a ISSF World Cup bronze in 2015.

Both also won bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games earlier this year and have played in both individual and mixed team at each of the three World Cups India participated this year – Guadalajara, Changwon and Munich. Together, they had finished fourth at the first ISSF World Cup of the year in Mexico.

And the duo displayed this experience and dependability when they won bronze medal in the 10m air rifle mixed team event behind Chinese Taipei and China.

Also read: Asian Games Day 1 Live

Tense final

It was a tense final as the top three places kept alternating between Chinese Taipei, Korea, India and China. This was a first-time event at the Asian Games, but the field was by no means inexperienced.

Defending 10m air rifle champion and former world champion, 22-year-old Yang Haoran and Zhao Ruozhu, who won the gold in her World Cup debut, were part of the Chinese team which staged an empathic comeback. Chinese Taipei’s Ying-Shin Lin and her partner Shao-Chuan Lu have won the individual gold and bronze at the ISSF World Cup in Munich this year. Korea’s Hyeon Jun Kim was part of the silver-medal winning team at the 2014 Asiad.

But Kumar and Chandela were steady throughout the final, maintaining their spot in the top three to ensure a medal. They were in silver-medal position, but their last four combined shots had only one 10 and the World Cup gold medal-winning Chinese duo pipped them to silver.

After qualifying for the final in the second position behind Korea, India maintained their second spot, with a difference of just 0.4 from the top-placed Korea after the first 20 shots. They were still second with 308.5 points once the eliminations began.

This is where Kumar stumbled a little, with a couple of 9s, but Chandela, shooting second, had a steady string of 10s but India fell to third by 0.2 points as Korea lead with 349.2.

And then came the best shots from the duo – a 10.7 from Kumar and 10.4 from Chandela to go back to second. It was great shooting under pressure, which all but ensured a medal.

But the seasoned Chinese pair had other plans, and from fourth they jumped to second, knocking out Korea in the process. This upsurge from China put them level with India and scores and the next two shots would decide which medal India would begin their campaign with.

The next couple of shots were perhaps the only blip in an otherwise good match from Kumar and Chandela.

9.7 + 10.6 followed by 9.7 + 9.7, and India claimed the bronze.

It was Kumar’s second Asiad bronze after the 10m air rifle men’s team one at the Incheon 2014 with Bindra and Sanjeev Rajput. It was the first for Chandela.

“It feels really nice to win my first Asian Games medal and also because it is the first medal of the country at the Games. I have a match tomorrow as well so concentrating on that and nothing else at the moment,” she said after the event.

Asked about slipping to third from second, Chandela added: “This happens in shooting. I think we shot alright.”

However, Kumar had more expectation from himself. “This bronze has come only because of Apurvi. The final was a disappointment after a decent qualification. We didnt get enough time to train together,” he said.

Despite the medal start, there is no time to celebrate. This bronze medal is just a trailer, with both their individuals’ rifle events on Monday, but is sure to give both of a huge confidence boost to get another medal in Indonesia.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Swara Bhasker: Sharp objects has to be on the radar of every woman who is tired of being “nice”

The actress weighs in on what she loves about the show.

This article has been written by award-winning actor Swara Bhasker.

All women growing up in India, South Asia, or anywhere in the world frankly; will remember in some form or the other that gentle girlhood admonishing, “Nice girls don’t do that.” I kept recalling that gently reasoned reproach as I watched Sharp Objects (you can catch it on Hotstar Premium). Adapted from the author of Gone Girl, Gillian Flynn’s debut novel Sharp Objects has been directed by Jean-Marc Vallée, who has my heart since he gave us Big Little Lies. It stars the multiple-Oscar nominee Amy Adams, who delivers a searing performance as Camille Preaker; and Patricia Clarkson, who is magnetic as the dominating and dark Adora Crellin. As an actress myself, it felt great to watch a show driven by its female performers.

The series is woven around a troubled, alcohol-dependent, self-harming, female journalist Camille (single and in her thirties incidentally) who returns to the small town of her birth and childhood, Wind Gap, Missouri, to report on two similarly gruesome murders of teenage girls. While the series is a murder mystery, it equally delves into the psychology, not just of the principal characters, but also of the town, and thus a culture as a whole.

There is a lot that impresses in Sharp Objects — the manner in which the storytelling gently unwraps a plot that is dark, disturbing and shocking, the stellar and crafty control that Jean-Marc Vallée exercises on his narrative, the cinematography that is fluid and still manages to suggest that something sinister lurks within Wind Gap, the editing which keeps this narrative languid yet sharp and consistently evokes a haunting sensation.

Sharp Objects is also liberating (apart from its positive performance on Bechdel parameters) as content — for female actors and for audiences in giving us female centric and female driven shows that do not bear the burden of providing either role-models or even uplifting messages. 

Instead, it presents a world where women are dangerous and dysfunctional but very real — a world where women are neither pure victims, nor pure aggressors. A world where they occupy the grey areas, complex and contradictory as agents in a power play, in which they control some reigns too.

But to me personally, and perhaps to many young women viewers across the world, what makes Sharp Objects particularly impactful, perhaps almost poignant, is the manner in which it unravels the whole idea, the culture, the entire psychology of that childhood admonishment “Nice girls don’t do that.” Sharp Objects explores the sinister and dark possibilities of what the corollary of that thinking could be.

“Nice girls don’t do that.”

“Who does?”

“Bad girls.”

“So I’m a bad girl.”

“You shouldn’t be a bad girl.”

“Why not?”

“Bad girls get in trouble.”

“What trouble? What happens to bad girls?”

“Bad things.”

“What bad things?”

“Very bad things.”

“How bad?”

“Terrible!!!”

“Like what?”

“Like….”

A point the show makes early on is that both the victims of the introductory brutal murders were not your typically nice girly-girls. Camille, the traumatised protagonist carrying a burden from her past was herself not a nice girl. Amma, her deceptive half-sister manipulates the nice girl act to defy her controlling mother. But perhaps the most incisive critique on the whole ‘Be a nice girl’ culture, in fact the whole ‘nice’ culture — nice folks, nice manners, nice homes, nice towns — comes in the form of Adora’s character and the manner in which beneath the whole veneer of nice, a whole town is complicit in damning secrets and not-so-nice acts. At one point early on in the show, Adora tells her firstborn Camille, with whom she has a strained relationship (to put it mildly), “I just want things to be nice with us but maybe I don’t know how..” Interestingly it is this very notion of ‘nice’ that becomes the most oppressive and deceptive experience of young Camille, and later Amma’s growing years.

This ‘Culture of Nice’ is in fact the pervasive ‘Culture of Silence’ that women all over the world, particularly in India, are all too familiar with. 

It takes different forms, but always towards the same goal — to silence the not-so-nice details of what the experiences; sometimes intimate experiences of women might be. This Culture of Silence is propagated from the child’s earliest experience of being parented by society in general. Amongst the values that girls receive in our early years — apart from those of being obedient, dutiful, respectful, homely — we also receive the twin headed Chimera in the form of shame and guilt.

“Have some shame!”

“Oh for shame!”

“Shameless!”

“Shameful!”

“Ashamed.”

“Do not bring shame upon…”

Different phrases in different languages, but always with the same implication. Shameful things happen to girls who are not nice and that brings ‘shame’ on the family or everyone associated with the girl. And nice folks do not talk about these things. Nice folks go on as if nothing has happened.

It is this culture of silence that women across the world today, are calling out in many different ways. Whether it is the #MeToo movement or a show like Sharp Objects; or on a lighter and happier note, even a film like Veere Di Wedding punctures this culture of silence, quite simply by refusing to be silenced and saying the not-nice things, or depicting the so called ‘unspeakable’ things that could happen to girls. By talking about the unspeakable, you rob it of the power to shame you; you disallow the ‘Culture of Nice’ to erase your experience. You stand up for yourself and you build your own identity.

And this to me is the most liberating aspect of being an actor, and even just a girl at a time when shows like Sharp Objects and Big Little Lies (another great show on Hotstar Premium), and films like Veere Di Wedding and Anaarkali Of Aarah are being made.

The next time I hear someone say, “Nice girls don’t do that!”, I know what I’m going to say — I don’t give a shit about nice. I’m just a girl! And that’s okay!

Swara is a an award winning actor of the Hindi film industry. Her last few films, including Veere Di Wedding, Anaarkali of Aaraah and Nil Battey Sannata have earned her both critical and commercial success. Swara is an occasional writer of articles and opinion pieces. The occasions are frequent :).

Watch the trailer of Sharp Objects here:

Play

This article was published by the Scroll marketing team with Swara Bhasker on behalf of Hotstar Premium and not by the Scroll editorial team.