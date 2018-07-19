A stupendous show: Tributes pour in for Bajrang Punia on Twitter as he bags gold at Asian Games

India didn’t have to wait long to win its first gold medal of the Asian Games 2018. On the opening day of the event, Bajrang Punia defeated Japan’s Daichi Takatani 11-8 in the men’s 65 kg freestyle wrestling title bout.

Displaying superb technique throughout the competition, Bajrang, in the final, raced to a 6-0 lead. Daichi fought back and made the contest tense in the final few minutes. But the Indian held on to get the gold for his country.

With the much celebrated Sushil Kumar and Sandeep Tomar bowing out early, the Indian wrestling contingent’s wait for a medal extended. But Bajrang’s win at the fag end of the Games’ first day, brought cheer to the country on Sunday.

From the Prime Minister to athletes across various sports – including his mentor Yogeshwar Dutt – tributes poured in on Twitter.

Congratulations @BajrangPunia for the memorable victory in the 65 kg freestyle wrestling. This win is even more special because it is India's first Gold in the @asiangames2018. Best wishes for your future endeavours. #AsianGames2018 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 19, 2018

Congratulations @BajrangPunia on winning first gold medal for our country. Proud moment for us 🇮🇳. Long way to go for our entire contingent. #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/PqWVdN0KZj — Manika Batra (@manikabatra_TT) August 19, 2018

Wah ! @BajrangPunia . So proud of you for making us proud. Congratulations for the Gold and for fulfilling your promise of winning one. Shaabash ! #AsianGame2018 pic.twitter.com/RjxFhwqUCj — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 19, 2018

2014 CWG: Yogeshwar won the Gold without conceding a single point



2014 Asiads: Wins the Gold



2018 CWG: Bajrang won the Gold without conceding a single point



2018 Asiads: Wins the Gold #moments pic.twitter.com/jA7x5JC6MX — Vaibhav Manocha (@BeingMinchu) August 19, 2018

National Anthem time | Bajrang Punia on the victory podium flashing his Gold Medal #Priceless #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/pcYLwybqGj — India@AsianGames2018 (@India_AllSports) August 19, 2018

The student has become the master! Bajrang Punia emulates his guru to claim gold at the Asian Games. Beats Japan 11-8 in he men’s 65kg category. pic.twitter.com/dh1rw7j6lq — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) August 19, 2018

#AsianGame2018 Congrats @BajrangPunia For Winning Gold In 65kg Wrestling Event.

Aarambh Hai Prachand 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/NAIqHQmmU7 — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) August 19, 2018

And it is a hard-fought gold for Bajrang Punia in the men's freestyle 65kg class wrestling at the @asiangames2018. He beat back a spirited challenge from Japan's Daichi Takatani. pic.twitter.com/xloSzcYph3 — G Rajaraman (@g_rajaraman) August 19, 2018

Congratulations for Asian Gold. Work hard for Olympic Gold. @BajrangPunia — Ashok Khemka (@AshokKhemka_IAS) August 19, 2018

Congratulations to Bajrang Punia for winning India's first gold medal at the #AsianGames2018 We are all very proud of you — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 19, 2018

1 World Championship bronze

2 Asian Games medals (silver, gold)

4 Asian Championship medals (1 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze)

1 World Youth silver

2 CWG medals (gold, silver)@BajrangPunia, just 24, improves his already impressive CV with #AsianGames2018 gold medal #wrestling — Mihir Vasavda (@mihirsv) August 19, 2018

What a stupendous show by @BajrangPunia. He displayed superior technique in his bout against Japan's Takatani Daichi to give India it's 1st 🥇medal in the 65 kg freestyle wrestling in #AsianGames2018. Many Congratulations to him for keeping the 🇮🇳 flying high #IndiaAtAsianGames pic.twitter.com/FZzGu5QoaL — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 19, 2018

Wonderful news from the #AsianGames2018. 1st gold. #BajrangPunia . Hopefully first of many. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 19, 2018