Indian hockey

Asian Games Hockey: India defeat Indonesia 8-0, Gurjit Kaur bags hat-trick

Vandana Katariya scored a brace while Udita, Lalremsiami and Navneet Kaur were also on target.

by 
AFP

India sauntered to a 8-0 win in their opening group encounter against Indonesia at the Gelora Bung Karno Hockey Field in Jakarta on Sunday.

Gurjit Kaur scored a hat-trick, while Vandana Katariya bagged a brace with Lalremsiami and Navneet Kaur scoring a goal each. Udita had scored the first goal of the game as well as Sjoerd Marijne’s team looked to seize the early initiative against the hosts, who were making their Asian Games debut in women’s hockey.

The world number nine India were on the board after just six minutes as Namita’s hit was deflected by the Indonesian keeper onto the path of Udita, who duly deflected it into the right corner.

With Indonesia, the world’s number 64 sitting deep, India scored their second at the fag end of the first quarter as Vandana and Navjot Kaur combined excellently to play a one-two and double the lead for the visitors.

The second quarter saw a glut of goals as India scored four with Gurjit getting her first soon after the re-start buzzer. From a penalty corner, the drag-flicker drove ferociously into the low right corner to open her account for the Games. She doubled it moments later from another PC as she flicked the ball to the keeper’s right and into the net.

Navneet then evaded the Indonesian defence and passed it to Lalremsiami, who put the ball in the hosts’ net. India went 6-0 up on the stroke of half-time as Vandana received a deflection off a PC which was taken by Deep Grace Ekka and converted it.

The third quarter saw no goals by Indonesian custodian Selly Amalia Florentina kept the Indians at bay with a string of saves. Navneet slotted in India’s seventh with 10 minutes to go as Indonesia had no reply to a pacy counter-attack by the women in blue.

Gurjit completed her hat-trick with the best strike of the match as this PC flew in right past the keeper at breakneck speed. The bronze medallists from 2014 lie top of group B, joined by Kazakhstan who beat Thailand 3-1.

