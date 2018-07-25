Asian Games 2018, Day 1 round-up: Bajrang Punia gets India’s first gold, Sushil Kumar knocked out

A dominating Bajrang Punia opened India’s gold medal account at the Asian Games, bringing smiles to the Indian camp which was jolted by the early exit of star wrestler Sushil Kumar in Jakarta on Sunday.
Bajrang won his maiden Asian Games gold in the 65kg category but a rusty Sushil lost his last chance to add an Asiad gold to his collection of medals after losing his qualification bout 3-5 to Bahrain’s Adam Batirov in the 74kg category.
Bajrang came into the Games after winning three tournaments – Commonwealth Games, Tbilisi Grand Prix and Yasar Dogu International – and carried on with his superlative show here.
Such was his domination that the 24-year-old from Haryana won all his bouts, till the final, by technical superiority.
In the final, he was tested by Japan’s Takatani Daichi but Bajrang held his nerves to prevail 11-8 in an exciting battle.
Bajrang emulated his mentor Yogeshwar Dutt, who won gold in the last edition, and is now one of the few Indian Asiad gold medal winners in wrestling.
Kartar Singh (1978, 1986), Satpal Singh (1982), Rajinder Singh (1978), Changdi Ram (1970) and Maruti Mane (1962) are among Asiad gold winners from India.
Sandeep Tomar (57kg), Mausam Khatri (97kg) and Pawan Kumar (86kg) faded out early.
Apurvi Chandela-Ravi Kumar bag mixed rifle team bronze
India won their first medal of the 18th Asian Games as Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar bagged the bronze in the 10m air rifle mixed team on Sunday. The Indian duo scored 429.9 in the five-team final to finish behind Chinese Taipei who won the gold and silver medallist China.
It was a tense final in the newly-added event as the top three places kept alternating between Chinese Taipei, Korea and India, before China not only saved elimination before the medal rounds but also pushed India down the podium.
In the qualification, the Indian pair had finished second behind Korea with a total score of 835.3
India thrash Indonesia 8-0 in hockey
Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur scored a hat-trick as the Indian women’s hockey team thrashed lowly Indonesia 8-0 to begin its Asian Games campaign on a rousing note.
The Indian side, ranked highest in the competition at ninth, completely dominated the Pool B match against the home team, which does not even feature in the FIH rankings chart.
Gurjit found the target in the 16th, 22nd and 57th minutes, while Vandana Katariya (13th and 27th) struck twice. Udita (6th), Lalremsiami (24th) and Navneet Kaur (50th) were the other Indian scorers.
Swimmers Sajan and Srihari finish 5th, 7th
Indian swimmers Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj finished a creditable fifth and seventh in the men’s 200m butterfly and 100m backstroke events respectively.
Starting in lane three, Prakash clocked 1:57.75 in 200m butterfly final with Japan’s Seto Daiya winning it comfortably with a timing of 1:54.53. Prakash had qualified as third fastest swimmer in the heats.
In the 100m backstroke event, Nataraj clocked 56.19 seconds. His qualification time of 55.86 was the slowest among the eight finalists.
Earlier today, Saurabh Sangvekar had crashed out of the 200m freestyle event, clocking 1:54.87 seconds.
India off to a winning start in Kabaddi
The Indian kabaddi contingent made an impressive start to its campaign at the 18th Asian Games with the women’s team mauling Japan and the men’s side beating Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
Indian men’s and women’s teams had clinched the gold medal in the last Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea, and both the sides today dished out brilliant performances to make a winning start in Indonesia.
The men’s team outclassed Sri Lanka 44-28 in the second Group A match after opening its campaign with a 50-21 win over Bangladesh early in the day.
In another lop-sided encounter, the women’s team pulled off a dominating 43-12 win over Japan in its Group A opener here.
The next Industrial Revolution is here – driven by the digitalization of manufacturing processes
Technologies such as Industry 4.0, IoT, robotics and Big Data analytics are transforming the manufacturing industry in a big way.
The manufacturing industry across the world is seeing major changes, driven by globalization and increasing consumer demand. As per a report by the World Economic Forum and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd on the future of manufacturing, the ability to innovate at a quicker pace will be the major differentiating factor in the success of companies and countries.
This is substantiated by a PWC research which shows that across industries, the most innovative companies in the manufacturing sector grew 38% (2013 - 2016), about 11% year on year, while the least innovative manufacturers posted only a 10% growth over the same period.
Along with innovation in products, the transformation of manufacturing processes will also be essential for companies to remain competitive and maintain their profitability. This is where digital technologies can act as a potential game changer.
The digitalization of the manufacturing industry involves the integration of digital technologies in manufacturing processes across the value chain. Also referred to as Industry 4.0, digitalization is poised to reshape all aspects of the manufacturing industry and is being hailed as the next Industrial Revolution. Integral to Industry 4.0 is the ‘smart factory’, where devices are inter-connected, and processes are streamlined, thus ensuring greater productivity across the value chain, from design and development, to engineering and manufacturing and finally to service and logistics.
Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, artificial intelligence and Big Data analytics are some of the key technologies powering Industry 4.0. According to a report, Industry 4.0 will prompt manufacturers globally to invest $267 billion in technologies like IoT by 2020. Investments in digitalization can lead to excellent returns. Companies that have implemented digitalization solutions have almost halved their manufacturing cycle time through more efficient use of their production lines. With a single line now able to produce more than double the number of product variants as three lines in the conventional model, end to end digitalization has led to an almost 20% jump in productivity.
Digitalization and the Indian manufacturing industry
The Make in India program aims to increase the contribution of the manufacturing industry to the country’s GDP from 16% to 25% by 2022. India’s manufacturing sector could also potentially touch $1 trillion by 2025. However, to achieve these goals and for the industry to reach its potential, it must overcome the several internal and external obstacles that impede its growth. These include competition from other Asian countries, infrastructural deficiencies and lack of skilled manpower.
There is a common sentiment across big manufacturers that India lacks the eco-system for making sophisticated components. According to FICCI’s report on the readiness of Indian manufacturing to adopt advanced manufacturing trends, only 10% of companies have adopted new technologies for manufacturing, while 80% plan to adopt the same by 2020. This indicates a significant gap between the potential and the reality of India’s manufacturing industry.
The ‘Make in India’ vision of positioning India as a global manufacturing hub requires the industry to adopt innovative technologies. Digitalization can give the Indian industry an impetus to deliver products and services that match global standards, thereby getting access to global markets.
This article was produced on behalf of Siemens by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.