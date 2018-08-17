Seema Tomar’s Asian Games campaign comes to an end after early exit in women’s trap final

Seema Tomar’s campaign came to an end after she was the first to be eliminated in the women’s trap final after hitting only 12 out of the 25 shots at the ongoing Asian Games in Indonesia on Monday.

Meanwhile, both Manavjit Singh Sandhu and Lakshay Sheroan made it to the final in the men’s trap with a superb performances in the qualification, scoring 119 our of 120.

The 36-year-old missed all the five shots in the first series, and from then on it was going to be an uphill task from her to challenge for a medal. China’s Zhang Xinqiu won the gold on the last shot beating Korea’s Kang Geeeun while Lebanon’s Ray Bassil took the bronze.

Earlier, in the qualification that spanned over two days, Tomar had qualified in the sixth place after hitting 3 shots in the shoot-off. The other Indian in the fray, Shreyasi Singh didn’t make it the final, finishing seventh after failing to hit a target in the shoot-off.

After missing the target in her first six shots, Tomar final scored four points in the last four attempts, but was still placed last due to her poor start.

In the third series, the Indian Army shooter managed to earn just two hits and was four points behind her closest competitor. She was much better in the fourth series, scoring four out if five but her overall score was 10 out of 20 shots, which is a 50% success rate.

In fifth series, she hit only two out of five and thus was the first to exit.

Shreyasi Singh will next be in action in double trap as well as the mixed trap event.