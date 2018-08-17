Asian Games 2018

Fast-tracked into senior team, 19-year-old Lakshay shows his maturity with Asian Games silver

In the final, the teen scored 43 out of 50 points to win his first big medal at the senior level ahead of Indian veteran Manavjit Singh Sandhu.

by 
PTI

“The way he has been shooting before going to Indonesia, it was evident that he was going to do something,” Lakshay Sheoran’s coach Vikram Singh Chopra said after the 19-year-old won the silver in men’s trap at the ongoing Asian Games.

For Chopra, the chief coach of India’s junior shotgun national team, has seen what the teen shooter from Haryana is capable of in training. In fact, senior national coach Mansher Singh had fast-tracked him into the senior team and with his composed, consistent marksmanship on Monday, Lakshya just showed why he is so highly rated by his coaches.

In the final, the teen scored 43 out of 50 points to win his first big medal at the senior level. In the qualification, he shot 119 out of 125. Consistent. Steady. That is the word Chopra, who has been training him since 2014, associates with him as well.

PTI
PTI

“It has been steady growth, he has been very consistent. He won the nationals in 2014 and came into the Indian team. I started working with him and have seen him grow,” he added.

In a country where teenage shooting prodigies have climbed up the national ranks and made a mark in the international level in the last year, Lakshay’s success may come across as expected. But trap shooting is not a sport India has always done well in.

Among the exceptions is Manavjit Singh Sandhu, a former world champion. The 41-year-old who won an Asiad silver back in 2006 was in contention today as well, topping the qualification with a score of 119/120 and 12/12 in the shoot-off.

(Follow India’s events on day two here.)

But in the final, it was the youngster who pipped the veteran, just as he had in the selection trials this year where he became India’s No 1 trap shooter.

Fearing the pressure of the occasion, coach Mansher Singh had kept Lakshya away from the crowd at the Games Village and the youngster was only confined to his room. The 19-year-old has won ISSF Junior World Cup medals in the past – a team and a mixed bronze. But an individual event, on the Asian level is different.

But true to his name, he kept his focus on the target (or Lakshya, if one must) and seemed to show no signs of nerves as he coolly blew the clay targets in a burst of colour. In the final, Lakshay missed his first shot. However, the teenager showed great composure to then shoot 17 in a row and was tied for the first spot after 15 shots. Even when he missed a couple more, he maintained his cool. In the words of his coach, “and he has held his nerve and delivered for his country.”

Son of a national champion wrestler

Coming from Jind, Haryana is the son of former national champion wrestler Somvir and has the full backing of his family. “Since childhood I liked guns and rifles. I used to try it with my father. But when I decided to pursue shooting seriously, he was not very sure about it. I am sure he is proud of me now,” he said after his win.

Incidentally, trap shooting was not Lakshay’s first choice of discipline after picking up the sport when he saw his cousin shooting. “He first did air pistol but he didn’t enjoy it. He then shifted to trap and he enjoyed this and made up his mind that this what he wants to do,” Chopra added.

“He has good head on his shoulders and he believes in finishing what he starts. For any kind of athlete, you have to be a finisher.

He doesn’t have the mindset that winning is important, his mindset is that he has to shoot well. And if he shoots well, obviously he will win,” Chopra said.

Mindset is a very important factor in shooting, and the teenager seems to be on the right track on that count. On the range, he was composed and didn’t let much emotion show. But when the competition ended, he broke out in a huge grin and rushed to touch Sandhu’s feet right.

The grin was intact when he came on to the podium to claim his silver and celebrated with an enthusiastic fist-pump and the iconic, medal-biting podium pose.

The teen has one more event in Indonesia, when he plays the mixed team with Commonwealth Games champion Shreyasi Singh on Tuesday. If he can keep the same focus he has maintained in the last two days, he may well go home with another medal.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.