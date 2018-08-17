Asian Games 2018: Gymnast Dipa Karmakar pulls out of team final after aggravating knee injury

India’s most decorated gymnast Dipa Karmakar missed out on the final spot in her pet event – vault – and it could be because of the knee injury she sustained during training before the qualification round, according to The Times of India.

Karmakar, who had finished fourth in vault in the last edition of the Games, hurt her right knee during training and could not give her 100% on Tuesday and has now decided to pull out of the team final.

“She hurt her right knee on landing during training. She could not run properly. She was apprehensive before the start of the event on Tuesday,” her coach Bishweshwar Nandi was quoted as saying.

“Tomorrow we have the team event final. Dipa will not participate in it as she has pain in the knee. If she takes few days rest, she will be fine,” he added.

Dipa, who underwent an ACL surgery on the same knee soon after Rio Olympics and was out of action for about two years, finished eighth in the vault qualification with a total score of 13.225. She, however, could not make the cut since two other Indians – Pranati Nayak and Aruna Buddha Reddy – were above her in standings and only two gymnasts from one country can participate in the final.

She, however, made it to the Balance Beam final as the seventh best gymnast after scoring 12.750. The Balance Beam final will be held on August 24 and Karmakar is expected to figure in that.