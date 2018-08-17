Asian Games 2018

Asian Games bronze medallist Divya Kakran set to be pulled up by WFI for missing camp: Report

Divya Kakran won the bronze medal in 68kg category but WFI is miffed that she skipped the national camp and played in a dangal

by 
PTI

Divya Kakran would have been cloud nine after beating Taipei’s Chen Wenling for a bronze medal in the women’s 68kg category freestyle event. While that means the rewards and adulation are imminent, the Wrestling Federation of India isn’t really amused and is likely to send her a show cause notice for missing the national camp, The Tribune reported.

Kakran, who hails from Muzaffarnagar in UP, did not turn up for the national camp in Lucknow from August 1-13 despite numerous reminders from WFI and it is learnt that she ended up participating in a dangal without the approval of the governing body.

“We didn’t serve her the notice earlier because we thought it might disrupt her preparations,” WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also the chef-de-mission of the Indian contingent in Jakarta, was quoted as saying by the paper.

“This kind of behaviour is unexpected. The federation, Sports Authority of India and Government of India have invested a lot in them. Because they are medal hopefuls, they think they can get away. Not anymore. They will have to face the consequences for indiscipline.”

Pinki, who lost in the first round of the 53kg category, is also likely to be served a show cause notice for missing the camp. According to the paper, she was busy with felicitation functions after winning gold in the Yasar Dogu International in Istanbul in July.

