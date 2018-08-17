England vs India, 3rd Test, Day 5 – as it happened: Dominant visitors register 203-run win
Adil Rashid and Jimmy Anderson are at the crease as the hosts look to delay the inevitable.
India need just one wicket to keep the series alive.
Kohli: They are a quality bowling attack but needed to get runs on the board. Want to dedicate my innings especially to my wife. She’s motivated me a lot, kept pushing me. She’s the only one who keeps me positive out there.
The most pleasing thing for me to see was that the four fastest bowlers in the series have all been Indians. We’ve worked on our fitness, on our mindset, and cutting down on loose deliveries. They’re getting better and better the more Test cricket they’ve played. It’s a delight to watch when they’re running in. It wouldn’t be 2-1 now if we didn’t believe that we couldn’t win the series. We just want to keep pushing forward and keep wanting to win.
Kohli: We dedicate this victory to the flood victims in Kerala. We were clinical and this was a complete win for his. We didn’t panic and spoke about the fact that we were outplayed only once in the last five Tests. There was no need to change anything that we had done. Here, we batted well and that is why dominated this match. The bowlers – Ishant, Shami, Hardik and Bumrah in the second innings.”
Virat Kohli is the Player of the match
“There was a light dressing on the wicket and thought we could make inroads with the ball but it didn’t turn out that way,” says Root. “Jos and Ben showed how to play Test match cricket.”
England lead 2-1 in five-match series
This has been a comprehensive win. Bumrah and Pandya were brilliant with the ball. This proves that when a team has two bowlers who can take five wickets in the match, they seldom end up on the losing side. Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma had their moments too. After two wins, England’s chinks were left brutally exposed: Root is having a rare blip in form, the top order is almost non-existent while their application went horrible in the first innings, virtually handing India the match on day two.
Trevor Bayliss and Co have a week to regroup. They have a lot to ponder. The manner in which India have won might see them on the ascendancy at Southampton as well. India’s catching was top-notch, something that England can’t say.
INDIA WIN by 203 runs! Anderson is the last man to be dismissed. Ashwin takes the wicket after Rahane takes a simple catch. England are all out for 317. The five-match series is alive again.
Ashwin zipped it into the batsman and it was all too much of Anderson, who a nicked it while trying to fend it away. The ball bobbed up in the air and Rahane took a safe catch, moving two steps backwards from first slip before pouching it.
ENGLAND 311 in 103 Overs (Rashid 30, Anderson 8)
Anderson survives. The England pacer did his best to avoid any contact with the ball, and was not in discomfort while blocking either. Maiden over.
The players are on the field. Match is ready to get underway. Hardik Pandya to start proceedings.
3:00 pm: It will be a free entry for the supporters on day five at Nottingham.
Hello and welcome the live updates of the fifth day of the of third Test between England and India. England finally came into the match with a sterling partnership from Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes. Now, it is a case of when not if as the hosts are at 311/9 chasing a mammoth 521 at Trent Bridge.
After Hardik Pandya’s heroics in the first innings, Jasprit Bumrah turned on the style in the second with a brilliant five wicket haul. His spell with the new ball in the final session of the day’s play was devastating. He could have picked up Adil Rashid’s wicket too, only for the TV umpire to rule that out as a no-ball.
That didn’t deter the Indians, who continue to chip away and move closer towards registering another win at Nottingham. England have been outplayed in all three departments in this Test. Rashid, who has been living a charmed life so far, and J