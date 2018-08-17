Asian Games 2018

Rahi Sarnobat becomes first Indian woman to win a shooting gold at Asian Games

The 27-year-old pipped Thailand’s Naphaswan Yangpaiboon by one point in the second shoot-off after both of them were tied on points.

by 
Screengrab

Rahi Sarnobat became the first Indian woman to win an individual gold medal in shooting in Asian Games history when she held her nerve to clinch the shoot-off by one point n the 25m sport pistol on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old pipped Thailand’s Naphaswan Yangpaiboon by one point in the second shoot-off after both of them were tied on points after the last round and one shoot-off in the nail-biting final. They had both finished on 34 points after the regulation time. The bronze went to South Korea’s Kim Minjung.

In the qualification, Sarnobat had finished seventh among the eight finalists with a total score of 288 and 292 in precision and rapid.

However, 16-year-old Manu Bhaker, couldn’t carry on her form from the qualification, where she had scored a Games record of 593 points. The teenager finished fifth in the final with a score of 16 then.

Sarnobat had started the final with a perfect score in her first two series and had her first miss in the 12th shot. She had led the field in the final till the penultimate series, where she had a poor run and fell to second. As the pressure mounted, it became more difficult to hit the target, but she recovered remarkable to get back on top, leveling scored against the Thai shooter.

Sarnobat is among India’s most successful sport pistol shooters with back-to-back gold medals at the 2010 Delhi and 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games in the 25m pistol event.

But even the 27-year-old hasn’t had the best of runs in the last couple of years after a shoulder injury kept her out of the game for over a year and she struggled with her form since then. But this Asiad gold is sure to be a huge boost.

Sarnobat, who had become India’s first pistol shooter to win a gold in World Cup back in 2013, had suffered a serious elbow injury last year. Realising that she needed a tweak in her technique, she roped in Munkhbayar Dorjsuren, a two-time world champion and Olympic medallist from Germany.

“I had to change her technique and I also worked on her a lot on the mental aspect of the game. She was already a high-level shooter and needed some tweak in her game. It was a close final but I had prepared her for the shoot-off,” Dorjsuren, who moved to Germany from Mongolia, told PTI.

The Mongolian-German coach also knows the legendary Gabriele Buhlmann well. Buhlmann had coached Abhinav Bindra to India’s only individual Olympic gold in 2008.
Rahi is a double gold medallist at the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games and had a bronze in the 25m pistol pairs event at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.