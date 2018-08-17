indian cricket

Kohli as good as Tendulkar in visualising situations while batting, says Shastri

The India captain was adjudged the Player of the Match after smashing 97 and 103 at Trent Bridge.

by 
Reuters

India head coach Ravi Shastri heaped praise on skipper Virat Kohli after India cruised to a thumping 203-run victory against England on Wednesday to breathe life in the five-match Test series.

With India pulling things back at Nottingham with a dominant all-round display, England lead 2-1 with two matches to go. Only Don Bradman’s Australia have managed to make a comeback from being 0-2 down to win a five-match series in the history of Test cricket.

Kohli, not for the first time in his career was mentioned in the same breath as the connoisseurs of the game. “He (Kohli) is very passionate about the game. He loves batting, he loves to do the hard yards. His work ethics are second to none,” Shastri said during an interview with former England captain and broadcaster Michael Atherton. “Haven’t seen any cricketer, I’ll put [batting great Sachin] Tendulkar in it as well, in the way he visualizes situations,” Shastri added.

Kohli’s stunning run of form continued at Trent Bridge. He completed his second century in the series and finished with an aggregate of 200 runs in the match, a feat that he managed in the first Test at Edgbaston as well.

Shastri is now certain that the 29-year-old’s run glut will continue: “I promise you, he (Kohli) will forget these two innings now and take guard again as if he hadn’t scored a run in the series.”

‘Best travelling side in the world’

Shastri, who was under pressure before the game after his side’s meek surrender at Lord’s, insisted that the current side can change the course of India’s record in unfamiliar conditions.

“I think this side can be the best travelling side in the world,” Shastri said. “It’s going to be tough (to change this XI) for the next game. In the four years that I have been doing this job, especially overseas, I haven’t seen a more clinical performance.”

After picking up 60 wickets in the South Africa series, the Indian pacers did their reputation no harm with yet another sparkling display. In all-rounder Hardik Pandya, the visitors found an unlikely bowling hero in the first innings. Despite fine performances from senior pacers Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah stole the thunder in the second innings, picking up his second five-wicket haul in a Test career that that has lasted only four matches.

Shastri said, “This is the best group of fast bowlers India have ever had by a mile including the bench strength as well. Emphasis has been on fielding. If you look at the ODI side, it has been the best fielding side India has had, ever. The idea is to get the Test side also in same frame of mind as well.”

“I said at the press conference that there wasn’t a negative bone in the team and I mean it. We came out here to win this Test match, it’s about applying yourself. It’s about executing your plans in the best possible method and they did it magnificently.”

The third Test between the two teams starts at August 30 at Southampton’s Rose Bowl.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.