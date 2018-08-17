Indian Football

Football: India under-16 defeat Cameroon U-16 2-1 in friendly

Ridge Melvin and Rohit Danu scored early to give India an easy victory

by 
AIFF Media

The Under-16 national team registered an inspiring 2-1 victory against Cameroon U16 national team in a friendly match in Istanbul on Wednesday.

Ridge Melvin and Rohit Danu scored early to propel India to a comfortable lead at the half-time, though Cameroon reduced the margin in the second half. Ridge took only 30 seconds to open the scoring against the African side when he converted a sublime Vikram cross from the left.
Four minutes later, Vikram tried once again but an alert Cameroon goalkeeper collected the ball safely.

The Indian attackers continued to press hard to double the lead and they did not need to wait for more to breach the Cameroonian defence once again. In the 20th minute, Givson floated a long ball forward and Rohit slotted it home calmly.

The Indomitable Lions tried their heart and soul to find the gap but Indian defenders contained them until the half-time whistle. Coach Bibiano Fernandes tweaked his strategy in the second half, bringing in Ravi Bahadur for Sailo after the hour-mark.

Cameroon attackers who were lurking inside the Indian half finally found the back of the net in the 63rd minute to dash Niraj’s hopes of keeping a clean sheet. Bhuvaneswar who stole the show against Iraq in the recently-concluded WAFF Championship tried his luck in the 71st minute but the custodian saved the long-ranger without much fuss.

