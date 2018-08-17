indian cricket

To be honest, I believe in it: Ambati Rayudu has nothing against yo-yo test

Despite being selected for the Indian side, the 32-year-old missed out after failing the mandatory fitness test.

by 
SPORTZPICS for BCCI

Despite missing out on a comeback to the Indian team after failing the yo-yo test, senior batsman Ambati Rayudu said he has nothing against the mandatory fitness benchmark set for players.

Rayudu was selected for the England One-day International series on the back of excellent displays in the Indian Premier League for Chennai Super Kings. “I was disappointed with myself that I could not clear the test. Nothing against the test at all as everybody has to attain a certain fitness level playing for India. To be honest, I believe in it,” Rayudu said.

“I was disappointed with myself as to why I could not clear the test so I worked towards it and cleared it,” Rayudu added.

Rayudu bounced back since then. He was instrumental in India A’s five wicket win over Australia A in a quadrangular one-day series encounter in Bengaluru.

When asked what went wrong for him two months ago during the yo-yo test, Rayudu said: “I cleared it a few days back and I also got a call up and am happy to be back in the scheme of things,” he said. “Fitness is definitely important for cricket, he said, adding obviously one has to be absolutely fit to play cricket.”

“I am happy that there is a certain kind of a benchmark. It is just that everybody has to respect it and move forward,” he added.

Rayudu also praised Andhra batsman Hanuma Vihari and Prithvi Shaw, who earned selection for the fourth and fifth Tests. “To be honest, I have not seen much of Hanuma playing. When he was playing for Hyderabad, I was representing Baroda. I am happy that the young guys are getting.”

Asked if he is happy with where he stands at the present, Rayudu said he was eyeing the spot in the Indian team after being out out of international cricket for nearly two years. “In a country of billion people, if you are able to represent your country, you will be happy, it is always a matter of pride. And I am happy that I am now in the scheme of things and just waiting for the opportunity,” he said.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.