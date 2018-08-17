To be honest, I believe in it: Ambati Rayudu has nothing against yo-yo test

Despite missing out on a comeback to the Indian team after failing the yo-yo test, senior batsman Ambati Rayudu said he has nothing against the mandatory fitness benchmark set for players.

Rayudu was selected for the England One-day International series on the back of excellent displays in the Indian Premier League for Chennai Super Kings. “I was disappointed with myself that I could not clear the test. Nothing against the test at all as everybody has to attain a certain fitness level playing for India. To be honest, I believe in it,” Rayudu said.

“I was disappointed with myself as to why I could not clear the test so I worked towards it and cleared it,” Rayudu added.

Rayudu bounced back since then. He was instrumental in India A’s five wicket win over Australia A in a quadrangular one-day series encounter in Bengaluru.

When asked what went wrong for him two months ago during the yo-yo test, Rayudu said: “I cleared it a few days back and I also got a call up and am happy to be back in the scheme of things,” he said. “Fitness is definitely important for cricket, he said, adding obviously one has to be absolutely fit to play cricket.”

“I am happy that there is a certain kind of a benchmark. It is just that everybody has to respect it and move forward,” he added.

Rayudu also praised Andhra batsman Hanuma Vihari and Prithvi Shaw, who earned selection for the fourth and fifth Tests. “To be honest, I have not seen much of Hanuma playing. When he was playing for Hyderabad, I was representing Baroda. I am happy that the young guys are getting.”

Asked if he is happy with where he stands at the present, Rayudu said he was eyeing the spot in the Indian team after being out out of international cricket for nearly two years. “In a country of billion people, if you are able to represent your country, you will be happy, it is always a matter of pride. And I am happy that I am now in the scheme of things and just waiting for the opportunity,” he said.