Moeen Ali, James Vince make comebacks for England in 4th Test

England have recalled all-rounder Moeen Ali and top-order batsman James Vince in their 14-man squad for the fourth Test against India at the Ageas bowl in Southampton. Meanwhile, Ali smashed a double hundred and took four wickets to lead Worcestershire to an emphatic win against giants Yorkshire.

It is unsure if wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow will play after he suffered a finger injury in the second Test, where England were thrashed by 203 runs at Trent Bridge by the visitors. The 27-year-old, though, retains his place in the squad.

“The selection panel felt this was the right time to reintroduce James Vince to the Test squad. James will provide cover in case Jonny Bairstow’s fractured finger prevents him playing in the fourth Test match,” England and Wales Cricket board chief selector Ed Smith said.

“James returns to the England set-up in confident form and scoring runs. He has been in excellent form for Hampshire in the county Championship, with 847 runs at 56.46, including 74 and 147 this week – runs that shaped Hampshire’s win against Nottinghamshire. James’ match-winning runs also helped Hampshire to win the Royal London Cup earlier this summer,” Smith added.

Meanwhile, rookie pacer Jamie Porter has been released to play for his county side Essex. “Jamie Porter has been part of the last three Test squads. But the selection panel did not want him to miss the opportunity of playing for Essex in the next round of championship matches. He will return to the squad in the event of an injury to a seam bowler.”