No kabaddi gold for Indian men at the Asian Games for the first time as Iran thrash in semi-final

For the first time in Asian Games history, India will not be the champions of the men’s kabaddi event as Iran thrashed the men in blue to record a thumping 27-18 win in the semi-final.

Kabaddi, which was introduced in 1990 to the continental championship, is a sport dominated by India, who have won the gold medal seven times in the men’s event and twice in the women’s.

But on Thursday, Iran brought that run to a screeching halt, putting in a defensive display for the ages and preventing India from scoring points on their raids for most of the second half after the teams were tied 9-9 in the first.

India in Men's #Kabaddi at the #AsianGames



Beijing 1990: Gold

Hiroshima 1994: Gold

Bangkok 1998: Gold

Busan 2002: Gold

Doha 2006: Gold

Guangzhou 2010: Gold

Incheon 2014: Gold

Jakarta-Palembang 2018: NO GOLD#AsianGames2018 Live updates: https://t.co/S93eRDUyM4 — The Field (@thefield_in) August 23, 2018

India were forced to be without captain Ajay Thakur for most of the second half after an powerful tackle from Iran saw the Indian suffer a cut above the eye, while India’s inability to win a point kept him out of action.

In the end, Iran effected the first all out of the game to take a sizeable 10-plus lead with less than five minutes left, which didn’t leave India enough time with mount a comeback.

The final result was a convincing win for Iran that left the Indian players distraught.