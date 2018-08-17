Asian Games 2018

No kabaddi gold for Indian men at the Asian Games for the first time as Iran thrash in semi-final

India’s first ever non-gold medal finish at the Asian Games.

by 
Ajay Thakur | Sony Network / Screengrab

For the first time in Asian Games history, India will not be the champions of the men’s kabaddi event as Iran thrashed the men in blue to record a thumping 27-18 win in the semi-final.

Kabaddi, which was introduced in 1990 to the continental championship, is a sport dominated by India, who have won the gold medal seven times in the men’s event and twice in the women’s.

But on Thursday, Iran brought that run to a screeching halt, putting in a defensive display for the ages and preventing India from scoring points on their raids for most of the second half after the teams were tied 9-9 in the first.

India were forced to be without captain Ajay Thakur for most of the second half after an powerful tackle from Iran saw the Indian suffer a cut above the eye, while India’s inability to win a point kept him out of action.

In the end, Iran effected the first all out of the game to take a sizeable 10-plus lead with less than five minutes left, which didn’t leave India enough time with mount a comeback.

The final result was a convincing win for Iran that left the Indian players distraught.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.