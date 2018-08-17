‘Outclassed’, ‘Time for new ideas’: Twitter reacts to India’s unprecedented Kabaddi defeat at Asiad

Since 1990, nine Kabaddi tournaments have been held at the Asian Games, for men and women. India’s record at those nine: Gold and only gold, all nine times.

India’s 18-27 defeat to Iran in the semi-finals of the Asian Games 2018 will go down in history as the first time that India failed to reach the final, the first time they failed to win the title, the first time they failed to defend the title and so on and so forth.

To suggest that Iran won it by chance or by coincidence would be misleading. The Iranians have defeated India twice before, at the 2012 and 2014 Asian Beach Games, and have gone on to win the gold. The 2012 Indian team contained a certain Manjeet Chillar while Rahul Chaudhari, star raider, played in 2014.

In Incheon four years ago, an upset was on the cards but India pulled through. This time, Iran grabbed the match by the scruff of the neck and failed to let go. It isn’t India’s first defeat at this edition; they had lost 23-24 to South Korea in the group stages and that affected their semi-final draw, meaning they had to play Iran instead of Pakistan who also lost to Korea.

The raiders were simply unable to pull the points out of their bag as the Iranian defence held firm and closed down the Indian attackers quickly. Tied 9-9 at half-time, Iran went into overdrive in the second period as India wilted under the pressure.

The defeat caught social media by surprise too, sending shock waves through the Twitterverse.

Iran just lording over India. There ends the era of Indian dominance in Kabaddi — Masakadzas (@Nesenag) August 23, 2018

Poor selection, overconfidence and a messed up federation. India's #kabaddi loss is NOT a surprise. Kudos to Iran and especially Fazel Atrachali for a flawless defensive performance. Incredible scenes. #AsianGames2018 — Shraishth Jain (@shraishth_jain) August 23, 2018

India will NOT pick up Kabaddi Gold OR Silver for the first time!



Said it when the team was out & I'll say it again..Selection sadly hurt with 2 VERY important men left out + #Iran prepped for this day for a LONG time! Absolutely deserving win...#AsianGames2018 #AsianGames pic.twitter.com/ivx2v37XrZ — Suhail Chandhok (@suhailchandhok) August 23, 2018

Indian Men’s Kabaddi team finally loses at the Asiad. Gold since 1990. What a run. The signs were there at Incheon where they just about got past Iran. Time for new ideas, a reboot — Digvijay Singh Deo (@DiggySinghDeo) August 23, 2018

Disappointing to see #India get beaten by #Iran in Kabaddi. Having said that, Iran is a side that’s been on the rise. Even in Dubai recently, despite some of the biggest names missing, they put up a VERY good show. So, in a sense, you could see this coming. #AsianGames2018 — RK (@RK_sports) August 23, 2018

What an upset in #Kabaddi. Iran has beaten India. And how. It was such a comprehensive victory for Iran that it almost looked one-sided. And to underline, they are in finals of both Men and Women Kabaddi. They simply outclassed India. Must give credit where due. — Yashwant Deshmukh (@YRDeshmukh) August 23, 2018

Wasn't it a similarly upsetting defeat for England in the sport that they invented lead to the birth of the #Ashes? How does Indian #Kabaddi react to this? #AsianGames2018 — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) August 23, 2018

wow, India's reign of 7 consecutive kabaddi gold medals at #AsianGames is over! #AsiadOnNews18 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) August 23, 2018

For first time since 1990,when #kabaddi was introduced in #AsianGames, India will return without a gold medal. Ironically, this is at a time when the sport has most visibility, a thriving league & financially, is better than ever. Money ≠ success, maybe. Iran, the new powerhouse — Mihir Vasavda (@mihirsv) August 23, 2018

India’s gold medal journey in Kabaddi ends. Iran was the better team.

India faded after a good start. Impact of PKL and the tournaments? Loss to Korea and this- india needs to recalibrate. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) August 23, 2018

There were messages of appreciation as well...

This upset is heartbreaking! But our Kabaddi teams have been invincible sporting gods for years now! So many World Cups won and Asiad Golds conquered. Salute to our most consistent and one of our greatest national teams across sports. — Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) August 23, 2018

Our men's Kabaddi team secured a Bronze medal in #AsianGames2018 We gave our best, but were bested by a better side. Good game and a tough fight.#KheloIndia pic.twitter.com/kSaYV1ghcw — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 23, 2018

This... we are not really sure what to make of this.

Our boys make us proud as the #Kabaddi team bags the bronze medal in #AsianGames2018



Good game, competitive performance...



Keep up the good work!#IndiaAtAsianGames #KheloIndia pic.twitter.com/csly7X8t86 — Vinod Tawde (@TawdeVinod) August 23, 2018

Well, when it’s Twitter, sarcasm is never far away...