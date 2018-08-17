Badminton

‘The money always goes to the bank’: Sindhu happy, but not surprised by Forbes listing

Sindhu was placed seventh in the Forbes’ rich list for sportswomen having earned $8.5 million between June 2017 and June 2018.

by 
Abhijeet Kulkarni / Scroll.in

India’s PV Sindhu is yet to win a world or Olympic title, and competes in the unglamorous sport of badminton. Yet at just 23, she has been listed as the world’s seventh highest paid sportswoman – news that she greets with a smile, but not surprise.

Sindhu said she was delighted to be place so high on the Forbes rich list, behind six well-known tennis players with Serena Williams at number one.

“Well it feels good and nice and happy about it. When I saw the news then it was like, okay, I am one of them,” Sindhu was quoted as saying.

“The money always goes to the bank so not much account on that, but I think just to be in that list with some top names is reason enough to smile,” she said.

Sindhu became a household name in India, after the 2016 Olympics, when she became the first Indian woman to win a silver medal.

It brought a flood of endorsements, from sports drinks to mobile phones to car tyres. According to media company Forbes, she earned $8.5 million between June 2017 and June 2018, including $8 million from sponsorships and $500,000 in prize money.

Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam champion, topped Forbes’ list with $18.1 million. Caroline Wozniacki, Sloane Stephens, Garbine Muguruza, Maria Sharapova and Venus Williams were the other tennis players listed higher than Sindhu.

However, the Indian came in higher than tennis’s current world number one, Simona Halep, and Nascar driver Danica Patrick.

Now for the gold

Sindhu, badminton’s world number three, came in for criticism recently when she lost her fourth straight final this year in the world championships against Spain’s Carolina Marin.

Sindhu also lost in the Commonwealth Games final to Nehwal, and fell at the last hurdle at both the Indian Open and the Thailand Open. But she said is not too concerned about the results.

“Losing is part of life. You lose some and win some. I have to take it on a positive note. I look to come out stronger with every loss,” said Sindhu.

Sindhu first reached international attention when she broke into the world top 20 aged 17 in September 2012. Six years on, she has badminton’s ultimate prize firmly in her sights.

“For now it’s just Asian Games and after that we have some of the Super Series so focusing on that,” Sindhu said.

“And then yeah, hopefully I’ll win an Olympic gold,” she added with a laugh.

Badminton Association of India vice-president Punnaiah Chawdary said Sindhu’s recognition by Forbes was “great news for Indian badminton”.

“Sindhu, Saina all are great in their own right. We are definitely going to win some medals here,” Chowdary told AFP.

“She (Sindhu) is playing well and is being rewarded for that. So I wish her luck,” he said.

Sindhu beat Vietnam’s world number 52, Vu Thi Trang, 21-10, 12-21, 23-21 in the first round in Jakarta, and will next play Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.