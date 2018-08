Asian Games, India’s day 6 schedule: Anish and Manu in action, Bopanna-Sharan go for gold

After the men’s team shock defeat against Iran in the semi-final, India’s women’s kabaddi team eye gold medal against the same opposition as action continues at the Asian Games on Friday.

With 18 medals won till day five, there are a few more at stake for India on day six.

Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan are in action in the men’s doubles gold medal match.

Apart from kabaddi, Anish Bhanwala and Manu Bhaker would be in medal contention in shooting, while rowing contingent looks to bounce back from a poor day on Friday.

Squash, badminton and boxing action is there to look forward to as well.

The event is being broadcast in India by Sony Network.

Note: All times are in IST, but timings are subject to change. Results will be updated through the day.

Here’s India’s complete day five schedule.

Shooting Event Players Time Men's 300m Standard Rifle - FINAL Amit Kumar, Harjinder Singh 7:30 am Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Qualification Shivam Shukla, Anish 7:30 am Women's 10m Air Pistol Qualification Manu Bhaker, Heena Sidhu 7:30 am Women's 10m Air Pistol Qualification TBD 11:30 am

Tennis Event Players Time Men's doubles - GOLD MEDAL MATCH Rohan Bopanna/Divij Sharan vs Bublik / Yevseyev Around 930 am Men's singles - semi-final Prajnesh vs Denis Istomin Around 12 noon

Kabaddi Event Teams Time Women's Kabaddi - GOLD MEDAL MATCH India v Iran 1:30 pm

Archery Event Players Time Recurve mixed team - R32 Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das (India v Mongolia) Around 8 am Compound mixed team - R16 Abhishek Verma, Jyothi Vennam (India v Iraq) Around 930 am Recurve mixed team (QF , SF) TBD Afternoon session Compound mixed team (QF , SF) TBD Afternoon session

Badminton Event Players Time Men's singles R32 Kidambi Srikanth vs Vincent Wong Wing (HKG)

After 12 noon Men's singles R32 HS Pronnoy vs Kantaphon Wangcharoen (THA) After 12 noon Women's doubles R16 Ashwini Ponnappa/Sikki Reddy vs MK Chow / My Lee (MAS) 10.30 am

Hockey Event Players Time Men's - Group Stage India v Japan 6:30 pm

Boxing Event Players Time Men's 69 kg, R32 Manoj Kumar v Sangay Wangdi 4:30 pm Men's - 52kg, R32 Gaurav Solanki v Tanaka Ryomei 5:30 pm

Squash Event Players Time Men's singles - quarter-final Saurav Ghosal vs Harinder Pal Sandhu 2:30 pm Women's singles - quarter-final Dipika Pallikal Karthik v Misaki Kobayashi 2:30 pm Women's singles - quarter-final Joshna Chinappa v Chan Ho Ling 4:30 pm

Gymnastics Event Players Time Women's balance beam final Dipa Karmakar 3:08 pm Men's vault final Yogeshwar Singh - RESERVE 2:30 pm

Rowing Event Players Time Men's Lightweight Single Sculls Final Dushyant 7.30 am Men's Quadruple Sculls Final Om Prakash and Swarn Singh 7.40 am Men's Lightweight Double Sculls Final Sanjukta Dung Dung, Harpreet Kaur 8:20 am Women's Four Final Sayali Shelke and Pooja 9:05 am Men's Lightweight Eight Malkeet Singh and Gurinder Singh 9:20 am

Weightlifting Event Players Time Women's 63 kg Rakhi Halder 12:30 pm

Fencing Event Team Time Women's Epee team - R16 Indonesia v India Around 830 am

Pencak Silat Event Players Time Men's 50kg to 55kg Quarterfinal Naorem Boynao SIngh vs Dumaan Dines (PHI) Around 930 am

Golf Event Players Time Women's - Round 2 (Individual and team) Sifat Sagoo, Ridhima Dilawari, Diksha Dagar 4:30 am Men's - Round 2 (Individual and team) Aadil Bedi, Hari Mohan Singh, Rayhan Thomas, Naveed Kshitij Kaul 5:25 am

Bridge Event Players Time Men's team qualification Jaggy Shivdasani, Rajeshwar Tewari, Ajay Khare, Raju Tolani, Debabrata Majumder, Sumit Mukherjee 8.30 am Mixed team round robin Kiran Nadar, Hema Deora, Himani Khandelwal, Bachiraju Satyanarayana, Gopinath Manna, Rajeev Khandelwal 8.30 am Supermixed team qualification Bharati Dey, Marianne Karmarkar, Vasanti Shah, Pranab Bardhan, Finton Lewis, Shibhnath Sarkar 8.30 am

Handball Event Teams Time Men's Handball (Main Round: Group 3 - Match 6) India v Pakistan 9:30 am