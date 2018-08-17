formula one

‘It’s a bye-bye, but who knows in the future’: Alonso refuses to close door on F1

Alonso rejected an offer from Red Bull before the team named Pierre Gasly as their 2019 replacement for departing Australian Daniel Ricciardo.

by 
MOHD RASFAN/AFP

Fernando Alonso left the door open for a possible return to Formula One on Thursday when he explained he was saying goodbye to the sport, but could not forecast the future.

The two-time world champion, who it is claimed turned down an offer from Red Bull before announcing his F1 exit, said: “I don’t have a crystal ball to know the future. For me, it’s a bye-bye, but who knows in the future.”

Alonso rejected an offer from Red Bull before the team named Pierre Gasly as their 2019 replacement for departing Australian Daniel Ricciardo, who is moving to Renault next year, according to Sky Sports F1.

“Right now I am thinking that it is a goodbye, but life changes very quickly and life also taught me in the past how things may change in a couple of months’ time or in years’ time,” said Alonso.

He told a news conference ahead of this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix that “it was a decision that probably I started thinking about last year.

“And then this year, 2018, there were a lot of changes into the team and with the engine manufacturer changes and things like that.

“I thought it was worth staying one more year. I enjoy driving these cars with new regulations, big tyres, more down-force and this year was some kind of joy to keep racing and to have another go.

“A couple of months ago, I decided it was the right time. I feel strong, feel a good level and want to say bye-bye to this sport when I am strong, not when I am not competitive or have no place to go.

“I prefer to take my own decision and take new challenges that Formula One cannot offer me at the moment.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.