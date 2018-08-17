Asian Games 2018

Dipa Karmakar exits Asian Games empty handed and with ‘a very bad feeling’

Karmakar failed on Friday to make it to the podium in the balance beam, finishing in fifth.

by 
PTI

India’s star gymnast Dipa Karmakar left the Asian Games distraught on Friday, saying she had “a very bad feeling” as she left Jakarta empty handed.

The 25-year-old – one of just a handful of athletes to have the infamous ‘Vault of Death’ in her repertoire – was among the favourites to take home a medal at the regional Olympics.

But Karmakar failed on Friday to make it to the podium in the balance beam, finishing in fifth.

That came after she was forced to pull out of the team final through injury and floundered in her favourite apparatus, the vault, missing out on qualification behind two of her team-mates.

“I had a very bad feeling after the podium (for the vault),” she told AFP. “I didn’t do my best.”

Karmakar – who last month bagged India’s first-ever gold medal in a global gymnastic event – lost out to China’s Chen Yile, who won her third gold medal of the Games with a score of 14.600.

Behind her came North Korea’s Kim Su Jong on 13.400 and China’s Zhang Jin on 13.325.

Elsewhere Hong Kong won its first gymnastics medal of the Asian Games when defending champion Shek Wai-hung bagged the gold on vault.

Shek – nicknamed Stone – said he had felt “big, big pressure” as victory was the only way to stop his gymnastics club being kicked out of their training hall in Hong Kong.

“Now I’ve got the medal I can stay,” he said, after totting up a score of 14.612.

The 26-year-old made his name at London 2012 after becoming the first male gymnast from Hong Kong to compete at an Olympic Games.

But he failed to progress beyond the first round and considered quitting the sport, saying at the time he had “wanted to die right there”.

Shek’s score of 14.612 pushed South Korea’s Kim Han-sol into second with 14.550, while Indonesia secured their first-ever gymnastics medal with Agus Prayoko on 14.125.

It was Kim’s second medal in Jakarta after taking home the gold in the men’s floor exercise on Thursday.

On the parallel bars, China’s Zou Jingyuan scooped the gold in front of compatriot of Xiao Ruoteng.

High-pitched squeals from Japanese fans were not enough to spur the country’s new superstar Kakeru Tanigawa to victory – and he finished down in fourth behind fellow Japanese Kenta Chiba.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.