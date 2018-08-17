Former India cricketer Lalchand Rajput appointed head coach of Zimbabwe

Former India opener Lalchand Rajput on Friday was appointed as the head coach of Zimbabwe’s national team. Zimbabwe Cricket made the announcement on their official Twitter handle.
Rajput was earlier appointed as the interim head coach of Zimbabwe in May for the tri-series involving Pakistan. “I am happy and excited over the appointment and look forward to the challenges ahead. I am thankful to Zimbabwe Cricket for recognising my coaching abilities and giving me a three-year term, but renewable yearly,” Rajput said.
Rajput played two Tests and four ODIs for India and was a consistent performer for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy. He was the manager of the MS Dhoni-led Indian team which lifted the inaugural World T20 in South Africa in 2007. He was also the Indian team’s manager when it clinched the One-day International tri-series in Australia in early 2008.
Rajput has also coached Afghanistan, who played their first Test against India in June this year, and was praised for his work. He was appointed Afghanistan coach in 2016. In the previous domestic season, he had coached Assam. Rajput had also mentored a team in the Mumbai Premier League and has held administrative positions in the Mumbai Cricket Association.