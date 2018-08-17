Asian Games 2018

Javelin thrower Annu Rani cleared for Asian Games after athletics federation hold trial

Rani could not qualify during the National Inter-State Championships in Guwahati in June.

by 
AFP

Javelin thrower Annu Rani, who was initially dropped from the Asian Games team after a confirmatory trial, has been cleared by the selection committee of the Athletics Federation of India on the basis of her performance in the Railways Meet in Lucknow.

Rani, who won a bronze in the 2014 Asian Games, could not qualify during the National Inter-State Championships in Guwahati in June but was given another chance by asking her to appear for a confirmatory trial on August 15 at the NIS Patiala.

But in even that confirmatory trial, Rani could not touch the 59-metre mark set by the Athletic Federation India for Asian Games qualification as she reportedly threw the spear to below 58-metre. The AFI announced her exclusion from the Asian Games team, along with that of 1500-metre runner Monika Chaudhary on August 17.

Two days later (August 19), Rani threw 58.17 metres to win gold at the All India Railways Athletics Championships in Lucknow. “Since 58.17 metres was not that far below from 59 metres which is the qualifying standard, the AFI selection committee decided to clear Annu for the Asian Games. So she has reached Jakarta yesterday [on Thursday],” a source said. Rani has her event on August 28.

Menawhile, shot putter Naveen Chikara, who also underwent a confirmatory trial, has been dropped from the team after being given another chance on August 21. He first appeared for a confirmatory trial at NIS Patiala on August 15 but his performance was found to be not satisfactory.

He was given another chance in a re-trial at the JLN Stadium in Delhi on August 21 but in that also he was not up to the mark and the AFI selection committee decided to drop him. Shot put final in the Asian Games is scheduled for Saturday and only Tajinderpal Singh Toor will represent India.

