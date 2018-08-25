Muhammad Anas and Arokia Rajiv qualified for the semi-finals of the men’s 400 metres at the Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang on Saturday.

Anas running in Heat 1, clocked a time of 45.63 seconds and topped the list of qualifiers overall. Running in lane 3, the 23-year-old from Kallambalam in Kerala ran on the inside and won his Heat, finishing ahead of his Qatari rival, Mohamed Abbas, who finished the race in 45.81 seconds.

The national record holder in the quarter-mile, Anas finished fourth in the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, shaving 0.01 seconds off his national record.

Rajiv, the bronze medal winner in 400 metres at Incheon four years ago, came second in Heat 4, finishing with a time of 46.82 seconds.

Rajiv finished eighth overall as a total of 24 athletes qualified for the 400 metres semi-finals to be held at the GBK Stadium.

In the high jump event, Balasubramanya Chethan qualified for the finals with a jump of 2.15m in Group B. The 22-year-old jumper, who had won the 2017 Federation Cup, cleared 2.05 and 2.10 metres with no faults but failed to clear 2.15 on his first attempt but managed to do so on his second.