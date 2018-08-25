India’s campaign in recurve archery at the ongoing Asian Games came to an end on Saturday as both the men and women’s team bowed out at in the quarter-finals. The women’s team lost to Chinese Taipei 6-2 while the men’s team lost to Korea 5-1 on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the women’s team, comprising Deepika Kumari, Promila Daimari and Ankita Bhakat, has beaten Mongolia 5-3 in the round of 16 while the men’s team of Atanu Das, Vishwas and Jagdish Chaudhary beat Vietnam 5-3.

Indian Recurve #Archery team results:



Men's Team: Quarter-Finals



Women's Team: QF



Mixed Team: Round of 16



Individual Men: Viswash (R/16), Atanu Das (QF)



Women: Promila (R/32), Deepika (R/16)



Medal-less.

In the quarters, the Indian women managed to take a set off their opponents in the crunch third set, but the erratic showing meant that they could not push for a decider.

In the first set, India went down by just one point as Bhakat hit an 8 in the second series, which turned out to be decisive.

India stumbled further in the second set, as they scored only 51 to Taipei’s 56. But they made a comeback of sorts in the third as Bhakat shot a perfect 10 to take it 54-52. But it was curtains soon after as a 6 from Daimari meant Chinese Taipei advanced, winning the fourth set 57-47.

The men, facing in the formidable Koreans, also squandered a slim lead at the start of the contest, where they led by one point.

However, a couple of 8s by Das and Chaudhary meant that the first set ended in a tie with one point each.

After that, Korea was too good for them and consistently found the bullseye to deny India another chance at a comeback and finished it within three sets.

The Indian archers were already out of the individual and mixed recurve archery events.